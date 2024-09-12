Trump Proposes Brilliant New Tax Plan and Kamala Harris Surely Will Copy It By Her Weekend Rally

Tonight, Trump introduced a new proposal. According to his speech tonight, he would no longer tax overtime pay.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump announces that he will eliminate taxes on overtime pay:



"When you pass 40 hours a week, your overtime hours will be tax free."



How long until Kamala steals this one?pic.twitter.com/sK448SFhl6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024

How long until Kamala says she came up with it first?

Speaking as someone who work in retail this could actually be a good move. A lot of retail workers are FORCED to take overtime shifts, This is a HUGE opportunity. https://t.co/Ne3iwFAinZ — Just a LyingDogFacePonySolider (@GerdanoNatalie) September 12, 2024

It should appeal to working class voters.

Stop playing around the edges. Eliminate the income tax once and for all!!!! https://t.co/gek9H5JkzD — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) September 12, 2024

In a dream world!

If it means more money in the pockets of workers, that's the best kind of energy.

This dude really knows how to whisper sweet nothings into my ear! https://t.co/CAywPpAmHk pic.twitter.com/tfauxV8Ufi — American Patriots (@Americafirst127) September 12, 2024

It sounds like a love song.

I'm always for less taxes in any way shape or form but at some point these ideas need to be coherently put together as a plan and not just thrown out there randomly. Doesn't feel genuine, feels like a reaction to the debate result. https://t.co/zS7mEeORAk — *.txt (@asteriskdottxt) September 12, 2024

A plan and follow through would be excellent.

Sounds like a great plan for all the hard working Americans on both sides of the aisle! https://t.co/KQaVaInmSO — Laurie McClain (@roaminggnomes32) September 12, 2024

People will somehow still be against this man when he's trying to help ALL OF US lmfao



Taxation is complete FRAUD https://t.co/RcNh5xFqMN — Reek In The North 🗡🏹 (@xRythia) September 12, 2024

Now we are talking. He has now shaped the greatest economic policy that the United States has seen in nearly a century. This is how you start to rebuild the middle class. https://t.co/M8KFfuSGXr — Jeremy (@JeremyMacPhail) September 12, 2024

This is the way https://t.co/1pZFrZYdHY — Jonny Offenmad (@Offenmad) September 12, 2024

Stop beating around the bush and just get rid of income tax all together. https://t.co/3uwFvKzZVk — Zach Fields (@Zach_Fields) September 12, 2024

Some of America has to be phased into what is best for them.

Employees and employers will love this. https://t.co/sARDfvHbiX — Rupert The Dog House (@RupertTheDogHo1) September 12, 2024

This would be huge for my family. https://t.co/oySM07E3c1 — Craig W Land (@CraigWLand) September 12, 2024

Not getting taxed for overtime? HELL YES!



I’ve constantly been working overtime, the paycheck is nice, but my back isn’t. Now I can only imagine my paycheck if my overtime didn’t get taxed. https://t.co/mS1i92qiq3 — NewaZusa (@TheSonaGod) September 12, 2024

We will never out give government money compared to Democrats. https://t.co/gRdbxCWNPT — Jordan Grant (@Jordan_CGrant) September 12, 2024

This is true, but at least the Republicans want to give money to working people and not forgiving loans of elites who racked up way too much college debt. That matters.