Trump Proposes Brilliant New Tax Plan and Kamala Harris Surely Will Copy It By Her Weekend Rally

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tonight, Trump introduced a new proposal. According to his speech tonight, he would no longer tax overtime pay.

How long until Kamala says she came up with it first?

It should appeal to working class voters.

In a dream world!

If it means more money in the pockets of workers, that's the best kind of energy.

It sounds like a love song.

A plan and follow through would be excellent.

Some of America has to be phased into what is best for them.

This is true, but at least the Republicans want to give money to working people and not forgiving loans of elites who racked up way too much college debt. That matters.

