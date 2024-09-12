GROAN! Hypocrite Ilhan Omar Has Concerns About Psychotic Rhetoric

Susan Glasser and 'The New Yorker' Refuse to Let Pesky Facts Get in...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Just when Ilhan has stayed out of the press and hasn't said something stupid for a couple of weeks, she pops back up with entirely unhelpful commentary, per usual.

It's around the anniversary of 9/11, an occasion where she frequently puts her foot in her mouth, so she couldn't help herself.

Oh, we see what you did there.

Omar is particularly good at it.

WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Ilhan is always doing the meme.

Not sure that she would be worried about it, actually. Knowing her, she would try to justify it.

The jokes write themselves. 

It must be grand to have a (D) after your name.

Next, Bill Clinton can give a lecture on how to be faithful to your spouse.

Oh, how soon they do forget.

Better yet, don't. She'll have nothing useful to say.

