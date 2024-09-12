GROAN! Hypocrite Ilhan Omar Has Concerns About Psychotic Rhetoric

Just when Ilhan has stayed out of the press and hasn't said something stupid for a couple of weeks, she pops back up with entirely unhelpful commentary, per usual.

Talked to Ilhan Omar about the recent smears against immigrants:



“The biggest problem with this kind of really psychotic rhetoric is that, unfortunately, there are sad and demented people in our country that then do believe these things and eventually attack,” she said. — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) September 11, 2024

It's around the anniversary of 9/11, an occasion where she frequently puts her foot in her mouth, so she couldn't help herself.

Oh, we see what you did there.

Never underestimate the Left's ability to project their pathologies onto everyone else. — libratarian (not "Libertarian" party) (@Libra_tarian) September 12, 2024

Omar is particularly good at it.

There you go, bringing up her brother... 🙄

😏 — Dan Stirling (@danstirling) September 12, 2024

“My biggest fear is that ISIS would get ahold of a dirty bomb & explode it over a major city within the United States and kill tens of millions of people, because then the blowback against innocent Muslims would be absolutely terrible.”



— Norm MacDonald — Joe Schwind (@Shoeless__Joe) September 12, 2024

Ilhan is always doing the meme.

Is he worried that "some people (may) do some things?" — bigdaddygeo (@bigdaddygeo) September 12, 2024

Not sure that she would be worried about it, actually. Knowing her, she would try to justify it.

I’m surprised they haven’t stashed her away until November 6th. 👀 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) September 12, 2024

If you incest ! 😑 — Reagan the Doodle (@DoodleReagan) September 12, 2024

The jokes write themselves.

Omar is laying the groundwork excuses for the coming democrat funded riots following PJDT's election. — Tony in LA (@sincopae) September 12, 2024

Like shooting at a President? https://t.co/K1ottHj6xa — Jodi (@APLMom) September 12, 2024

Democratic privilege is being a politician who has repeatedly had to apologize for antisemitism, going out there warning about the dangers of hate, and the media clapping like seals for your wisdom. https://t.co/KEGXkPIfL3 — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 12, 2024

It must be grand to have a (D) after your name.

Like a Muslim shouting allah huakbar attacking a synagogue or a trans activist going on a shooting spree because he wants to kill Christians https://t.co/kg6JcjfosV — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) September 12, 2024

Yes, let's all take lessons in appropriate rhetoric from a notable anti-semite. https://t.co/z9du5bo0q0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 12, 2024

Next, Bill Clinton can give a lecture on how to be faithful to your spouse.

Oh, how soon they do forget.

Ask her what she thinks of Jews and Zionism, then ponder listening to her about overcoming hate. 🤷🤷 https://t.co/2Ay1gaOboQ — SimpleKindOfFan (@SimpleKindOfFan) September 12, 2024

Better yet, don't. She'll have nothing useful to say.