President Biden Says the Best Decision He Made Was Selecting Kamala Harris
The Most Fragile (and DUMB) White Woman Has Responded to Matt Walsh's Epic...
America Can't Solve Our Immigration Crisis with Emotional Stories, Tweets or Heart Wrenchi...
Letter: Photogs Say Harris Campaign Was Engaging in 'Unprecedented Reduction in Access'
Here's the Short Answer to the Question, 'Are You Better Off Than Four...
Taylor Swift Endorsement Not Translating to TikTok Views
Tim Walz Just Said Kamala Harris Was a Young What?
The EU Says I'm Guilty of 'Illegal Speech', and I Wear That Like...
Trump Proposes Brilliant New Tax Plan and Kamala Harris Surely Will Copy It...
It's 'Dangerous and Outrageous' to Criticize the DOJ, According to People Who Say...
Elie Mystal Says Trump's Supporters Are Just as Despicable as He Is
How Can We Vote for Four More Years of THIS? Inflation IS UP...
Matt Walsh Helps the Trash Take Itself Out
GOP Bill Calls Kamala Harris' Bluff, Would Block Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Immigrant...

Joe Biden Goes on Weird Rant Detailing His Time Spying on Domestic Violence Hotlines

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on September 12, 2024
Adam Schultz/The White House via AP

Most everyone agrees Biden just reads what is on the paper and has no idea what he is saying these days. This is creepy, even for him, though.

Advertisement

He rarely makes any sense anymore.

It definitely feels intrusive. 

Biden is such a weirdo.

Probably making sure no one is calling in on Hunter. Allegedly.

Recommended

The Most Fragile (and DUMB) White Woman Has Responded to Matt Walsh's Epic Troll
justmindy
Advertisement

If it's not, it should be.

No one deserves to have to look at that again.

Allegedly.

He needs to go back to his padded room at the White House.

Advertisement

As if Biden thinks he has to follow the law.

Thankfully, America only has to tolerate this guy for a few more months.

Tags: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE JOE BIDEN PHONE PHONE CALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Most Fragile (and DUMB) White Woman Has Responded to Matt Walsh's Epic Troll
justmindy
Conflict of Interest MUCH?! If You Thought ABC Moderators Were Bad Already, You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet
Sam J.
WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Tim Walz Just Said Kamala Harris Was a Young What?
Brett T.
Matt Walsh Helps the Trash Take Itself Out
Gordon K
Letter: Photogs Say Harris Campaign Was Engaging in 'Unprecedented Reduction in Access'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Most Fragile (and DUMB) White Woman Has Responded to Matt Walsh's Epic Troll justmindy
Advertisement