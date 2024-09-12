Joe Biden Goes on Weird Rant Detailing His Time Spying on Domestic Violence Hotlines

Most everyone agrees Biden just reads what is on the paper and has no idea what he is saying these days. This is creepy, even for him, though.

Biden claims that he used to listen in on the Domestic Violence Hotline 🧐 pic.twitter.com/v0rJ2DsrL4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024

Advertisement

He rarely makes any sense anymore.

You Can't Make It Up 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/TArbvLYrZW — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) September 12, 2024

Government officials can listen in on domestic violence hotlines? That sounds…bad. https://t.co/oFjM7nNfCQ — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) September 12, 2024

It definitely feels intrusive.

Biden is such a weirdo.

Look, a whole new story that never happened https://t.co/YqE8ZMzIdO — Jewels (@JSanders174) September 13, 2024

This creep has the most disgusting sexual fetishes https://t.co/d0kf7YHCZa — Cure 8 (@standing5033) September 12, 2024

Creepy Joe from decades ago is back. https://t.co/TJhh3ahcLr — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) September 12, 2024

Probably making sure no one is calling in on Hunter. Allegedly.

What a great way to keep women from calling if they need help, by saying that she will have absolutely no idea who is listening in. — Bob (@Bob76046) September 12, 2024

Wouldn't that be illegal to let someone listen on a private phone call? — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) September 12, 2024

If it's not, it should be.

Don’t make me post a picture of a naked Hunter Biden choking out a naked woman from his laptop…sick freak. — Chica Tomorrow (@chicatomorrow) September 12, 2024

No one deserves to have to look at that again.

Until given the script he did not know such a thing existed. They and he know no low. He has already forgotten it exists. — Dad of B.S. 🇺🇸 🦁 BS Not Allowed 🥰 1A 2A + More (@DadOfBS) September 12, 2024

He's recalling the conversation his daughter had with the hotline and he was in the room. 🫣 — Judge Noreika Smelled A Rat (@QTPahTootie) September 12, 2024

Allegedly.

Just for grins and giggles? We’re going to probably need more info. — Boycotter of DEI Invested Video Games (@trbyall) September 12, 2024

I thought he wasn’t allowed out anymore. Let’s go back to that. — 🕊Larkspur Lane 🇺🇸 🗣 🚜 (@9LarkspurLane) September 12, 2024

He needs to go back to his padded room at the White House.

He's lost it. — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) September 12, 2024

Advertisement

He was checking to see if his name had popped up. 😂🤣 — Clint (@RayFlaher) September 12, 2024

Unbelievable. That would be a violation of confidentiality — Susan❤️‍🔥Voxsusana (@SusanChakMFT) September 12, 2024

As if Biden thinks he has to follow the law.

This is just…UGHH 🤢



Biden is gross. If I were calling, I certainly wouldn’t want this heavy breather on the line. — X-Ray Czar (@amy_ray601) September 12, 2024

a) Why is he listening to calls, b) why weren't they calling 911? Give us a break, Joe no joke. — Donna Valentino (@valentino_18892) September 12, 2024

Thankfully, America only has to tolerate this guy for a few more months.