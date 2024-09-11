AP Desperately Shields Non-Profits 'Settling' Haitians, but OilfieldRando Sees Through the Charade

CNN Analyst Says Trump Showed His Racism and Senility in a Single Word
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on September 11, 2024
ImgFlip

Leftists and their media arm in corporate media are really working overtime to convince their audience the 'Springfield, Ohio' Haitian immigration problem is non-existent. OilfieldRando, a Twitchy favorite, shared some interesting facts he found.

There is always some Leftist organization making crazy amounts of money off the government in the background. 

Who knew working for a Haitian non-profit could be so lucrative?

That's quite a windfall. Follow the money.

Just a bit of pocket change.

If a community is going to rot, George Soros is not far behind.

Anyone taking bets 2023 will be another windfall for them?

That's a good start.

To be fair, there is no evidence the pet eating is silly, either.

