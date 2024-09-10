The 'Illegal Migrants Eating Pets' Commentary Has Become Even More Absurd

For a couple of days, Twitter has been in an uproar over stories of migrants eating geese from local parks and even neighborhood cats. The stories are beginning to take on a life of their own at this point. It's reached the point where sympathizers are trying to pretend seeing a man carry a dead goose down the street is just normal behavior.

Advertisement

This is what meat looks like in its natural state. It's just that some immigrant in a slaughterhouse plucked and gutted yours so you don't have to think about what the animal looked like before you ate it. https://t.co/t8ahmEhRLo — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) September 10, 2024

Obviously, yes, it is true. Animals don't show up at the grocery store butchered and packaged without a whole lot of human intervention. By the same token, even if people are hunting for their own meat, whether that be duck or deer, there are hunting licenses and tags to purchase. People aren't supposed to go shoot up the ducks in their neighborhood pond without a permit.

Geese season doesn't open until the end of October. Do you know what happens if you hunt geese out of season without the proper gun, without buying stamps? You go to jail and they confiscate your property.



"You don't know where he got it from!"



I know he got it illegally. https://t.co/M3GVllYkJ2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 10, 2024

All of this, of course, it to ensure some species don't go extinct as a result of over hunting and also to make sure people aren't shooting off guns and bows in populated areas.

It is illegal to hunt migratory birds in public parks, illegal to capture them outside of delineated seasons, and illegal to hunt them without a license. https://t.co/fu8Zf0pPc1 — EJ (@Ejmiller25) September 10, 2024

Take a gander at this tweet. https://t.co/0i4bw7uqaV — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 10, 2024

Dude do you know how many fines and criminal charges a citizen would face for killing a bird out of season without a tag or hunting license??? https://t.co/4flyGtN0rC — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 10, 2024

The answer is 'a lot', which is why you don't see American citizens doing it, for the most part.

We've moved on from "it isn't happening" to "it's normal" https://t.co/3gpsr20syD — Transcending Space and Time Nero (@Adventure_Nero) September 10, 2024

In a mere 24 hours.

I'm angry that so many slaughterhouses hire illegal immigrants to keep costs down and profits up. https://t.co/h8L6FG3vOt — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 10, 2024

That's also a problem.

Gee, J.D. Vance’s supporters are so weird for thinking this is weird https://t.co/AlQZS0bHXU pic.twitter.com/gNbWlsMgPR — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) September 10, 2024

Advertisement

Megan is very near the peak. . She thinks she is informed on meat and hunting but she actually has no idea what she is talking about. She will likely check out and ignore everything before fully descending into the valley of despair. https://t.co/8oHhgCVTo8 pic.twitter.com/8Hui0umWxa — ben (@ben_bagelbites) September 10, 2024

We’re now doing “you’re racist for objecting to migrants killing animals in parks” https://t.co/TEA0IfoJPo — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 10, 2024

Sigh. Good faith conversations about inherent problems of immigration are clearly no longer possible.