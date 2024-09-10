The 'Illegal Migrants Eating Pets' Commentary Has Become Even More Absurd

The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on September 10, 2024
Jacksonville Humane Society via AP

For a couple of days, Twitter has been in an uproar over stories of migrants eating geese from local parks and even neighborhood cats. The stories are beginning to take on a life of their own at this point. It's reached the point where sympathizers are trying to pretend seeing a man carry a dead goose down the street is just normal behavior. 

Obviously, yes, it is true. Animals don't show up at the grocery store butchered and packaged without a whole lot of human intervention. By the same token, even if people are hunting for their own meat, whether that be duck or deer, there are hunting licenses and tags to purchase. People aren't supposed to go shoot up the ducks in their neighborhood pond without a permit.

All of this, of course, it to ensure some species don't go extinct as a result of over hunting and also to make sure people aren't shooting off guns and bows in populated areas. 

The answer is 'a  lot', which is why you don't see American citizens doing it, for the most part. 

In a mere 24 hours.

That's also a problem.

Sigh. Good faith conversations about inherent problems of immigration are clearly no longer possible.

Tags: ILLEGAL LEFTIST MIGRANTS OHIO REPUBLICAN

