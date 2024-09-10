Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor

Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file

The Nineties really were the best and Dana Loesch took Twitter down a fun walk down memory road after a Hollywood snowflake claimed the series 'Friends' was RACIST!

The lack of diversity on “Friends” still doesn’t sit well with one of the actors from the show.

Adam Goldberg, who played Chandler’s roommate, Eddie, on three episodes in 1996, called out the sitcom for barely casting any people of color.

“In terms of diversity, looking back, it seems insane,” the 53-year-old said in an interview with The Independent published Sunday. 

The really unbelievable part is young people could afford an apartment in New York City, honestly.  

Exactly! Back when TV was fun and not everything was about pushing a Leftist agenda.

If the show was still on today, they would have to have a 'Free Palestine' episode where Monica and Ross decry Zionism.

He was only on for three episodes. He wouldn't have been missed.

TGIF was awesome along with pizza night.

It sure didn't.

Back when people were not so insufferable.

He only appeared on three episodes so the ten dollars in royalties won't be a big loss. Heh.

Tags: HOLLYWOOD RACISM RACIST TELEVISION

