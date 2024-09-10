Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor

The Nineties really were the best and Dana Loesch took Twitter down a fun walk down memory road after a Hollywood snowflake claimed the series 'Friends' was RACIST!

‘Friends’ alum Adam Goldberg slams show for its ‘insane’ lack of diversity: ‘Incredibly unrealistic’ https://t.co/Q3Ci2B0YLl pic.twitter.com/S1Jk46XIR6 — New York Post (@nypost) September 10, 2024

The lack of diversity on “Friends” still doesn’t sit well with one of the actors from the show. Adam Goldberg, who played Chandler’s roommate, Eddie, on three episodes in 1996, called out the sitcom for barely casting any people of color. “In terms of diversity, looking back, it seems insane,” the 53-year-old said in an interview with The Independent published Sunday.

The really unbelievable part is young people could afford an apartment in New York City, honestly.

Family Matters, Fresh Prince, Cosby Show, A Different World, Hanging With Mr. Cooper, Martin, Living Single would like a word. Or maybe critical thinking would suggest things were more siloed in the 90s. Either way, a dumb take no one cares about 20 years later. https://t.co/uPsYWpPBYS — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 10, 2024

Exactly! Back when TV was fun and not everything was about pushing a Leftist agenda.

These people seem to have nothing better to do all day than to find something to be offended at! https://t.co/fmGPWX3faA — independentmom 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@indmom20) September 10, 2024

All awesome shows too, including a different world, except for Whitley Gilbert. She sucked. — tony🎵🤖 (@tonytypesalot) September 10, 2024

Family Matters was a favorite! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 10, 2024

This is the kind of bandwagon coward take they always make after the fact when it’s safe, but somehow still considered “edgy.” And technically, Ross and Monica were supposed to be Jewish. Does that count? — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) September 10, 2024

If the show was still on today, they would have to have a 'Free Palestine' episode where Monica and Ross decry Zionism.

Why didn’t he slam it and refuse to be a guest star back in the 90s? 🤣🤣🤣 — Nate (@VolckersThesis) September 10, 2024

He was only on for three episodes. He wouldn't have been missed.

My family absolutely loved Family Matters and Hanging With Mr. Cooper on TGIF!



Fresh Prince and Cosby Show were also favorites! — 🇺🇲Kathy❤God❤Family❤️Country🇺🇲 (@ProudMomGrammy) September 10, 2024

TGIF was awesome along with pizza night.

6 white folks hanging out together in the 90's. Yep, completely unrealistic 🙄 — Bones (@CentennialJose) September 10, 2024

It did not stop him from going on the show and collecting his paychecks. — Rinka (@rinka_the) September 10, 2024

It sure didn't.

And yet no one really cared that the shows were siloed! Millions of white (and other) Americans tuned in & made every single one of those black-centric shows massively popular and, millions of blacks tuned in & loved Friends as well. Go figure! — RyanRuck (@RyanRuck) September 10, 2024

Back when people were not so insufferable.

I take it that he’ll be returning his royalties from the show or donating them to diverse peoples. I’m sure he wouldn’t be saying this in a desperate attempt to bolster his own dwindling prospects as a no name d-lister who looks every bit as white as the cast of “Friends”. — The Great No One (@aaronbarlow) September 10, 2024

He only appeared on three episodes so the ten dollars in royalties won't be a big loss. Heh.