Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire Joe Biden Once AGAIN Lies About His Time in Office

Listen, it's not at all surprising Joe Biden can't remember what was happening in America over 3 years ago. No one doubts that. He can't remember yesterday, so expecting him to remember 2021 is just too much to ask. The people running his social media should know this tweet is a big fat lie, though.

When I came to office, the pandemic was raging and our economy was reeling.



Almost four years later, and we’ve had one of the most extraordinary periods of progress ever. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 7, 2024

Americans who aren't rich and removed from all of the issues in the economy do not believe a minute of this nonsense.

Right? Why isn't Kamala running on embracing what she and Joe did?

He sure didn't do a thing to help regular people.

Progress for illegal aliens, & the Biden family.

No 2 week vacations for us, Joe. ❌ — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) September 7, 2024

I don’t think he speaks English anymore — Bullish (@TheBullishTradR) September 7, 2024

It's clearly a case of LIE-abetes.

Joe... when you took office inflation was 1.4% and Trump had regained almost ALL the lost GDP due to covid. In the time since you took office, you EXPLODED inflation, DEPLETED our Strategic Petroleum Reserves, EMBOLDENED our enemies, and PROSECUTED your political rivals. 👇🏾 -VJ pic.twitter.com/nijMRAe9ee — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) September 7, 2024

Oop! That's a truth bomb.

Inflation is up 30%, people can't afford housing and the economy is about to crash.



When he gets out of bed tell him his legacy will be the destruction of America — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 7, 2024

That and ignoring his grandchild.

It’s sad and disappointing how your administration tries to gaslight the public on inflation and how the economy is. Everything is way more expensive. Even this data is a conservative estimate. It’d be much more beneficial if you all just admitted that inflation is a problem. pic.twitter.com/lRjKUmsvOW — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) September 7, 2024

Lies are all they have. It's sad.

Is this a parody account? — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 7, 2024

He's a fake President if that is what you mean.

Yeah, for sure...

Record Homelessness.

Record Fentanyl Deaths.

Record Covid Deaths.

40-year high Inflation.

25-year high FED rates.

Record Border Crossings.

Lowest Oil Reserves since 1981.



Yeah, I'd say you've done a great job. — The Coffee Drinker (@TCDMS99) September 7, 2024

Clearly, Biden has a weird idea of 'success'.

Intern tweeting for Joe, just stop this is embarrassing — Sara (@skb_sara) September 7, 2024

Then why’d you allow yourself to be push out of such a “successful” presidency? — Michael Flynn Jr (@realmflynnJR) September 7, 2024

That's an excellent question.

But more people died from COVID on your watch than on Donald Trump’s. — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) September 7, 2024

That sure is a pesky statistic.

Fundamentally false. Economy

was re-opening already and vaccines were already being distributed. Biden's most notable action was the vaccine mandate which was struck down and the BBB bill which exploded inflation. https://t.co/K1Ho93D5yH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2024

Hopefully, 'Community Notes' takes care of Biden's latest tweet very soon.