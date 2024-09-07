J.D. Vance's Proposed Childcare Solution to Pay Grandma Boosts Family Values and Cuts...
LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused
Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT...
Prosecute Elon Musk for His Opinions, Say the Same People Who Tell Us...
Political Cartoon BEAUTIFULLY Takes Down Kamala's Wealth Tax Proposal - WATCH
Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza
In a Blow to Digital Media, Internet Archive Loses Its Appeal in Publisher...
Multiple People Reported Shot in 'Active Shooter' Situation on Kentucky Interstate
Colorado Congressman Says Gang Activity is a Myth, But Residents Think He Must...
'Defiant' Deadbeat Dad's Bulletproof Brain Can't Grasp Why Trump Would Need a Protective...
City Council Shuts Down Meeting When Residents Complain About Haitian Migrants
Violent Venezuelan Gang Members Are EVERYWHERE: Latest Arrest Happened in Rural Wisconsin
Former LEO Val Demmings Can’t Believe FOP Would Endorse Trump
MSNBC Writes That Elon Musk's X Is a Poison and Everyone Needs to...

Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire Joe Biden Once AGAIN Lies About His Time in Office

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on September 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Listen, it's not at all surprising Joe Biden can't remember what was happening in America over 3 years ago. No one doubts that. He can't remember yesterday, so expecting him to remember 2021 is just too much to ask. The people running his social media should know this tweet is a big fat lie, though.

Advertisement

Americans who aren't rich and removed from all of the issues in the economy do not believe a minute of this nonsense. 

Right? Why isn't Kamala running on embracing what she and Joe did?

He sure didn't do a thing to help regular people.

It's clearly a case of LIE-abetes.

Recommended

Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer
Doug P.
Advertisement

Oop! That's a truth bomb.

That and ignoring his grandchild.

Lies are all they have. It's sad.

He's a fake President if that is what you mean.

Clearly, Biden has a weird idea of 'success'. 

Advertisement

That's an excellent question. 

That sure is a pesky statistic.

Hopefully, 'Community Notes' takes care of Biden's latest tweet very soon.

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMY TRUMP VACCINE COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer
Doug P.
Political Cartoon BEAUTIFULLY Takes Down Kamala's Wealth Tax Proposal - WATCH
Laura W.
LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused
Amy Curtis
Prosecute Elon Musk for His Opinions, Say the Same People Who Tell Us Trump Will Be a Fascist Dictator
Amy Curtis
'Defiant' Deadbeat Dad's Bulletproof Brain Can't Grasp Why Trump Would Need a Protective Shield
Laura W.
Former LEO Val Demmings Can’t Believe FOP Would Endorse Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer Doug P.
Advertisement