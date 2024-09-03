Tulsi Gabbard Expertly Reminds Dana Bash Who Should ACTUALLY be the Focus of the Arlington Story (WATCH)

Tulsi Gabbard has had quite enough and she is pushing back on the nonsense. This is a must watch.

“What is more outrageous to me is that there wasn’t universal coverage of the momentous day of the third anniversary of the loss of these 13 Gold Star families."



Tulsi Gabbard slams CNN's Dana Bash for attacking Trump over his visit to Arlington.



pic.twitter.com/zDmmmCHUvB

Imagine that! Actually focusing on WHY Trump and the families were actually at Arlington for an anniversary of a horrific day instead of how Trump looked in a picture.

Bash is part of the phoney outrage—



DANA BASH: The military and members of families are upset..



DANA BASH: The military and members of families are upset..

TULSI GABBARD: I am the military and I was there the entire time. It was beautiful. 🥊🥊🥊

What an excellent point. How dare Bash tell Tulsi what the military may or may not be outraged about when Tulsi is the person actually in the military.

Tulsi is wonderful

Tulsi rocks

Tulsi is a gem willing to tell the truth.

Total Trash Dana Bash at it again

Ole' Dana was looking a bit hesitant there. I think she didn't want to raise the topic at all, but was told to. She knows how damaging the whole episode has been to Harris/Walz, with Harris ordering their deaths and Walz stealing their valor.

Maybe Dana has a bit of common sense and realizes no matter how hard Democrats try, this isn't a winning topic for them.

Joe biden used section 60 in a quick add campaign video that they fail to report on...

Oh, but that's (D) different.

Dana bash is truly despicable

How in the world is that woman a journalist?

She is willing to run cover for the Democrats, that's how. It's the only qualification needed these days.

Tulsi Gabbard made sure the focus was on those 13 Gold Star families and not a camera being present. Frankly, CNN and Dana Bash should've covered the event like they did the Trump trials

I really like how composed and under control Tulsi Gabbard is.

She'll never let them see her sweat.