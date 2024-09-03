Tom Nichols Asks How America Became Tolerant of Someone So Anti-Military as Trump
Tulsi Gabbard Expertly Reminds Dana Bash Who Should ACTUALLY be the Focus of the Arlington Story (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Tulsi Gabbard has had quite enough and she is pushing back on the nonsense. This is a must watch. 

Imagine that! Actually focusing on WHY Trump and the families were actually at Arlington for an anniversary of a horrific day instead of how Trump looked in a picture.

What an excellent point. How dare Bash tell Tulsi what the military may or may not be outraged about when Tulsi is the person actually in the military.

Tulsi is a gem willing to tell the truth.

Maybe Dana has a bit of common sense and realizes no matter how hard Democrats try, this isn't a winning topic for them.

Oh, but that's (D) different. 

She is willing to run cover for the Democrats, that's how. It's the only qualification needed these days.

She'll never let them see her sweat.

