Huff Po 'Churnalist' Makes it Clear He Dislikes Conservatives Who Support Trump but also Ones Who Don't

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Tonight, in typical Redsteeze fashion, he made a very important point about all of this uproar over Trump's Arlington visit. Every time another outlet writes about it, it hurts Kamala because it reminds readers of the reason Trump was even in Arlington. Precious American lives were lost because Biden and Harris (she assures us she was the last person in the room) made a bad call.

Well, that really upset one HuffPo 'journalist'. One might think he was simply an opinion writer because he clearly does not like conservatives and while that's true of most 'journalists', most of them try to hide it. Not S.V. Date. He lets the hate ooze out onto his Twitter feed.

Oh, he's just WARNING us that Trump will never let another election happen again ever if he is elected. That's sounds totally not biased.

Of course, Redsteeze did not take kindly to this little rebuke. Who can blame him?

So, S.V. appears to not like any kind of conservative. Surely, that doesn't color his opinion or his reporting in the least.

Apparently, it's very deep in his soul.

Literally, the very worst. They have lost all sense of dignity.

Also, conservative Twitter is on to you.

Clearly, not. 

He is a case study in Trump Derangement Syndrome.

