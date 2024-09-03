Huff Po 'Churnalist' Makes it Clear He Dislikes Conservatives Who Support Trump but also Ones Who Don't

Tonight, in typical Redsteeze fashion, he made a very important point about all of this uproar over Trump's Arlington visit. Every time another outlet writes about it, it hurts Kamala because it reminds readers of the reason Trump was even in Arlington. Precious American lives were lost because Biden and Harris (she assures us she was the last person in the room) made a bad call.

A subtle reminder that every hit piece about the Arlington incident is a hit against the families who invited Trump. https://t.co/4ggy8wEnqz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2024

Well, that really upset one HuffPo 'journalist'. One might think he was simply an opinion writer because he clearly does not like conservatives and while that's true of most 'journalists', most of them try to hide it. Not S.V. Date. He lets the hate ooze out onto his Twitter feed.

As a journalist, it's not my job to tell you who to vote for.



As a journalist, it IS my job to warn you that if we vote Donald Trump back into office, it may be the last vote we ever cast.https://t.co/Jhv2k8QOOI — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 13, 2023

Oh, he's just WARNING us that Trump will never let another election happen again ever if he is elected. That's sounds totally not biased.

This is just stupid.



Stories about Trump shooting a campaign ad, violating the rules, and about Trump grinning and thumbs-upping in a cemetery, over a gravestone, are not “hit pieces” against the families. https://t.co/TSxISyB3kY — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 3, 2024

Of course, Redsteeze did not take kindly to this little rebuke. Who can blame him?

Your periodic reminder that the anti-anti-Trumpers are even worse than the plain vanilla Trump sycophants. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 3, 2024

So, S.V. appears to not like any kind of conservative. Surely, that doesn't color his opinion or his reporting in the least.

Are you the last Huff Post employee? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2024

Show us on the doll where you are hurt. pic.twitter.com/ncKmsIxIzW — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) September 4, 2024

Apparently, it's very deep in his soul.

Here's your reminder that TDS sufferers are THE worst. — SowellFood (@SowellFood) September 3, 2024

Literally, the very worst. They have lost all sense of dignity.

Your lack of self-awareness is astonishing — Corporal Punishment 🌲 (@CplPunishment_) September 3, 2024

If you weren’t such an idiot you wouldn’t be getting pantsed so hard right now. 🤣😂 Poor lil fella. — Joe (B) for BASF (@Josef_Lemonovic) September 4, 2024

And your reminder that you’re a pathetic liar. — @pantermurphy94 (@pantermurphy94) September 3, 2024

Also, conservative Twitter is on to you.

Not nearly as bad as the psychotic left. — Ryan (@Shootingbogey) September 3, 2024

Will you be okay?🤡 — Nick Bill (@bill858841) September 4, 2024

Clearly, not.

I need 50 more tweets bitching about this before I’m convinced. Please go on. https://t.co/WINfn6ym5I — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) September 3, 2024

This guy is definitely super mentally ill. https://t.co/S7jl0e8o52 — 👑Shigero of Yomitan (@pancakeliberty) September 3, 2024

He was invited there by the Gold Star families, the ones that @KamalaHarris the current @VP and candidate for POTUS refused to meet with.

Why are you so blinded by your hate for one person that these families’ sacrifices have become political vitriol for you? https://t.co/bZfEJnDhGE — GenXGirl (@Tiffkearney) September 3, 2024

He is a case study in Trump Derangement Syndrome.