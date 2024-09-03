A Senior Advisor for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Called for Defunding the Police

In this current version of Kamala, she is a hard nosed prosecutor who LOVES the police. She was putting bad border crossers in jail and doing all kinds of lady law work if you listen to her tell it. Even though America remembers when she participated in bail funds to get criminals out of jail. On the other hand, there is Brian Fallon. He is one of Kamala's campaign senior managers and he does not seem to like the police at all.

Senior advisor for the Kamala campaign 👇🏻 https://t.co/kfLmjouvmo pic.twitter.com/QZszp32ZsI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 3, 2024

If you vote democrat, you don't want America. https://t.co/HoB1XYOoPV — Sharon (@sharbell74) September 3, 2024

Democrats certainly don't seem to love police.

Vote Democrats out of office https://t.co/fqI4hYyxXg — Boomertrader (@Boomertrader3) September 4, 2024

Also, share it with friends.

These People Are Sick & Demented. https://t.co/09o48YBfnk — Patriot57829 🇺🇲 (@Patriot57829) September 4, 2024

Not surprised. @brianefallon sounds as moronic as his boss. Political hacks. https://t.co/Kgv80xULT5 — Vince (@VinsOpus) September 3, 2024

They both walk around with security and live in ritzy neighborhoods. They don't understand feeling helpless and unable to protect your family.

Kamala absolutely still wants to defund the Police. She's just not saying it during her campaign because she knows it's such a terrible position that it would destroy any chance of her winning. https://t.co/1s2oKZiN2H — White Boy Summer McTavish (@copey_mcseethey) September 3, 2024

Bingo!

“My values have not changed.” https://t.co/EvBHlKzq6T — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 3, 2024

Honestly, her values haven't changed. Kamala wants to defund police now just like she did way back then. She just isn't going to be honest about it.

The internet is forever. https://t.co/xXW1Gmi50t — Annine Madok (@ninamadok) September 3, 2024

And there you have it folks. https://t.co/pkvsVuG10b — TruthTellerAGI (@TruthTellerAGI) September 3, 2024

Brian Fallon would be the first person to call the police if he needed help — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 3, 2024

Of course he would. He just knows he probably won't need them because he is usually out in public with some politician with protection.

Trump and Republicans aren’t making enough of an issue over this. They should have ads of Harris in 2020 saying “reimagine policing” then shots of crime sprees we are seeing. — Butterscotch (@Butters09016449) September 3, 2024

Believe them when they tell you who they are! — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) September 3, 2024

Truer words have never been spoken.

Police don't protect you. They're always minutes away when seconds matter.



The problem with Democrats is they want to defund the local police, empower federal enforcement bodies, AND take away your guns. — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) September 3, 2024

Americans deserve police services and the right to own weapons for their own protection. Kamala aims to take both away.