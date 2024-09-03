A Senior Advisor for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Called for Defunding the Police

In this current version of Kamala, she is a hard nosed prosecutor who LOVES the police. She was putting bad border crossers in jail and doing all kinds of lady law work if you listen to her tell it. Even though America remembers when she participated in bail funds to get criminals out of jail. On the other hand, there is Brian Fallon. He is one of Kamala's campaign senior managers and he does not seem to like the police at all.
Democrats certainly don't seem to love police.
Also, share it with friends.
They both walk around with security and live in ritzy neighborhoods. They don't understand feeling helpless and unable to protect your family.
Bingo!
Honestly, her values haven't changed. Kamala wants to defund police now just like she did way back then. She just isn't going to be honest about it.
Of course he would. He just knows he probably won't need them because he is usually out in public with some politician with protection.
Truer words have never been spoken.
The problem with Democrats is they want to defund the local police, empower federal enforcement bodies, AND take away your guns.
Americans deserve police services and the right to own weapons for their own protection. Kamala aims to take both away.
