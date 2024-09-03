In 'Not So Shocking' News of the Day, Aaron Rupar Was Once Again Wrong About Donald Trump

Poor Aaron Rupar. If there is anyone afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, it is that poor fella. He spends hours and hours a day watching clips of Trump in hopes of finding some morsel to complain about. Poor guy.

Trump does not have a single campaign event this week, according to his website. His next scheduled public appearance is Saturday in Wisconsin. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2024

Aaron was wrong, however, which seems strange for someone who watches Trump's every move.

Actually, Donald Trump is doing a live townhall tomorrow night in Pennsylvania on Fox News. He originally wanted to do a debate but Kamala Harris refused to do it because she's a coward. https://t.co/fjOh4jGU1A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 3, 2024

Oh, wow. That's really interesting. So, Aaron was wrong. Again.

It sounds like he's holding a town hall in Pennsylvania, instead of doing the debate that Harris chickened out of https://t.co/cT2LofCSTc — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) September 3, 2024

Aaron is profoundly concerned with the truth, but he still has not updated his incorrect information.

I think the new name for the Dem candidate should be Coward Camala - La - La. https://t.co/Fu4lssePce — SemperFi1836 (@SemperFi1836) September 3, 2024

It has a ring to it.

Trumps done 32 interviews and Kamala 1. They are complaining Trump is hiding? Really do you think we see the complete irony and lies in what the Dems say? https://t.co/Fkwr3ZV0V1 — Lisa Moad (@LisaMoad364111) September 4, 2024

And Stephen has turned into a troll of Trump full time which is strange for someone with so much talent.

Kowardly Kamala some people are calling her. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 3, 2024

Actually, that is what many people are calling her.

everytime i turn around there is a Democrat lying about something related to Trump — GardinerIslandCapital (@GardinerIsland) September 3, 2024

It's an epidemic. Someone needs to create a vaccine for Trump Derangement Syndrome because it is inflicting more and more Leftists daily.

Kamala refused because she is too stupid to do the debate or a town hall herself — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 3, 2024

She couldn't have her emotional support Governor Lie-Nus with her so she can't handle it. She always needs a man to succeed.

I wonder if they ever tire of being wrong? I doubt it. — Andrew Ingram (@grhomestore) September 3, 2024

Aaron is wrong so much it must be shocking when he is right.

btw, trump recently interviewed lex and daily mail — johnslade (@johnslade66) September 3, 2024

That doesn't count or something because Kamala did ONE interview with Walz sitting beside her saying affirmations.

And he should still do a single debate and post her response from videos of her talking about that subject!! She would think twice about refusing — Nokie (@noketoke) September 3, 2024

Heck, he could put Kamala side by side of herself and she would totally have different views now than she did in 2019. That would be epic. Show the whole world what a fraud she actually is.