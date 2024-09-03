In 'Not So Shocking' News of the Day, Aaron Rupar Was Once Again Wrong About Donald Trump

The King of Pander Bears Bill Kristol is Pleased Kamala Isn't Pandering
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on September 03, 2024
Urban Dictionary

Poor Aaron Rupar. If there is anyone afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, it is that poor fella. He spends hours and hours a day watching clips of Trump in hopes of finding some morsel to complain about. Poor guy. 

Advertisement

Aaron was wrong, however, which seems strange for someone who watches Trump's every move.

Oh, wow. That's really interesting. So, Aaron was wrong. Again.

Aaron is profoundly concerned with the truth, but he still has not updated his incorrect information.

It has a ring to it.

And Stephen has turned into a troll of Trump full time which is strange for someone with so much talent.

Actually, that is what many people are calling her.

It's an epidemic. Someone needs to create a vaccine for Trump Derangement Syndrome because it is inflicting more and more Leftists daily. 

She couldn't have her emotional support Governor Lie-Nus with her so she can't handle it. She always needs a man to succeed.

Aaron is wrong so much it must be shocking when he is right.

That doesn't count or something because Kamala did ONE interview with Walz sitting beside her saying affirmations. 

Heck, he could put Kamala side by side of herself and she would totally have different views now than she did in 2019. That would be epic. Show the whole world what a fraud she actually is. 

