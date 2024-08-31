Tim Walz's Coaching Career is a Tale of 'Misremembered' Glory

The Democrats never learn. Maybe don't use Tim Walz as your advertisement for the beginning of football season when he lied about being a head coach. Perhaps, they assume most people didn't hear he lied, so they still think people will believe he's real Americana.

Put us in coach, we’re ready to vote! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1A44v6YQQM — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 30, 2024

TAMPON TIM! Mr. stolen Valor! Only a loser would lie about fighting in war. https://t.co/NuJJpYaSpH — Jimmy Cooks (@JimmyCookS617) August 31, 2024

.@TheDemocrats are eager to vote for a guy who was fired from coaching for a DUI. His Brother has even spoken out against his decision making abilities. The DNC even referred to @Tim_Walz as retired CSM, facts are he retired as a MSGT. https://t.co/Ty4AhPhSsb pic.twitter.com/qAYGcVi08V — Thomas D Murphy For US Senate , SC (R) (@tommurphy8485) August 31, 2024

Oops! That's another unfortunate factoid. Allegedly, Walz had to stop coaching because of his DWI. Apparently, schools don't like their coaches to drink and drive.

Coach was fired, now he will not be hired. https://t.co/IQ6BpiGT8i — Richard H. Young (@Richardlawyer) August 31, 2024

From your lips to God's ears.

Trust me America real ball players don't respect this POS cuz he did nothing for the game or the players. https://t.co/viFBDOsWJK — Accountability Warrior 💪💥💪 (@BeAccountable4u) August 31, 2024

He was an unpaid assistant drunk. https://t.co/sKv2Dm2IUk — tolle lege (CollinB) (@crbrendemuehl) August 31, 2024

That's the real truth.

He was an assistant. https://t.co/AxDh4RvIuh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2024

It's hard to understand how people find this dude likable.

Normal people don’t laugh like that. Democrats are weird… https://t.co/gdYiZMVZiM — E Moon 𓃬 ☼ ✡︎ (@moonwalkerkido) August 31, 2024

Walz was never the head coach

But he repeatedly lied about his rank and about being deployed in a Warzone https://t.co/0YBLHtJk1T — Goldwing Rider (@rider_goldwing) August 31, 2024

This dude gives off extremely strong John Wayne Gacy vibes. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 31, 2024

If he dresses up like a clown, run.

You do realize how stupid this is, right? Calling him “coach” when he was only a volunteer coach is disingenuous at best. If you can’t fluff him up then just lie, right? — Carol (@1971SuzieQ) August 31, 2024

Worth noting that Coach Tim Walz had do give up his job as a High School football coach in Nebraska because we was arrested for drunk driving. pic.twitter.com/Ix5kkwKyj0 — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) August 31, 2024

That is a pretty important point.

He was an assistant to the coach. Stollen valor. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 31, 2024

*Assistant Coach.



He's allways telling walzhoods to steal valor. — Area Man (@lheal) August 31, 2024

You’re a compulsive liar.

You abandoned your soldiers when the job got tough.

You let your cities burn. pic.twitter.com/Si6JURi7Vi — CattleMutt™ (@CattleMutt_NH) August 31, 2024

It's rampant in the Democratic party. Isn't that interesting.