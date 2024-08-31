CNN Host Shamelessly Pressures Gold Star Mother to Condemn Trump

This Is Low, Even for HER: Kamala Harris Tries Dunking on Trump Over...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

For days now, the Left has gone on and on about Arlington Ceremony, cameras, who should have attended, and what protocols may have been broken. Today, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung just released an interview with another Gold Star family about the day.

First of all, the families were not trying to  make this political. They wanted both Trump and Biden at the event and both were invited. Their family members served under both Trump and Biden. They did not hear back from the Biden-Harris administration. That was not at all the fault of the families. The families did invite Trump to Section 60 and they were celebrating the lives of their family members. She ended the interview with this: 'I think our media needs to do a better job on focusing on the Afghanistan withdrawal instead of things like this that aren’t really relevant or important.' Amen.

That mother refused to give in to CNN's narrative.

They are obsessed with hurting Trump. 

Hopefully, Democrats will learn Americans support our troops and no amount of trying to excuse Kamala for not attending will work.

That's the only question CNN and other media outlets should be asking the Biden-Harris administration. Period.

