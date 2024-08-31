CNN Host Shamelessly Pressures Gold Star Mother to Condemn Trump

For days now, the Left has gone on and on about Arlington Ceremony, cameras, who should have attended, and what protocols may have been broken. Today, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung just released an interview with another Gold Star family about the day.

WATCH & LISTEN: Gold Star family member Christy Shamblin:



"We invited both President Trump and the Biden-Harris administration and we didn't hear back from the White House."



"When [President Trump] came to Section 60, it was at our request to spend time with our loved ones.… pic.twitter.com/yti07oVrOw — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 31, 2024

First of all, the families were not trying to make this political. They wanted both Trump and Biden at the event and both were invited. Their family members served under both Trump and Biden. They did not hear back from the Biden-Harris administration. That was not at all the fault of the families. The families did invite Trump to Section 60 and they were celebrating the lives of their family members. She ended the interview with this: 'I think our media needs to do a better job on focusing on the Afghanistan withdrawal instead of things like this that aren’t really relevant or important.' Amen.

This POS from CNN was trying so hard for this Gold Star family member to turn on President Trump and she didn't. She supports him and he supports the Gold Star families.

F**k CNN for showing the real reason she was invited on the show and for making her feel uncomfortable. https://t.co/O9ZUfP0Eid — Lonnie Luongo 🌻🇺🇲🕊 (@LonnieL1111) August 31, 2024

That mother refused to give in to CNN's narrative.

Harris campaign is lying about Trump's Visit to Arlington.



Harris was a no show. #VeteransForTrump #JDVance https://t.co/UTf4RBijWm — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) August 31, 2024

The guy kept pushing her to speak ill of Trump but she held her ground . The media is insane https://t.co/rcSB52fi2L — Daniel Faraday (@Young_Dee7) August 31, 2024

They are obsessed with hurting Trump.

The cruel torture of a GoldStar family member by @CNN is beyond comprehension. This is going to backfire against all of the Dems. https://t.co/9O9LU8foZ1 — All of Us United (@bikes_r_fun) August 31, 2024

Hopefully, Democrats will learn Americans support our troops and no amount of trying to excuse Kamala for not attending will work.

Shame on CNN. For the love of God-no one else is even trying to understand what these families have gone through. Shame on CNN https://t.co/SiyRwoKINP — Laura Stolmeier (@stolmeier) August 31, 2024

President Trump will always have our soldier’s and their families backs. https://t.co/OmJC53plO4 — Lynda (@Lynda_Sheila) August 31, 2024

That's the only question CNN and other media outlets should be asking the Biden-Harris administration. Period.