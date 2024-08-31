Whether Personal Convenience or Political Stance, Nanny Impregnator Doug Emhoff Rallies for More Abortion

Will Tim Walz’s Brother Get the Mary Trump Treatment From the Media?
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on August 31, 2024
Joan Marcus

Democrats need to make up their minds. They used to say men didn't have a say in abortion or 'reproductive' rights because they don't have a uterus. Now, Kamala's husband says it is up to men to help get laws that allow women to kill babies up until birth to pass. The dirty secret is men want those laws so they can coerce women who they get pregnant to get rid of babies they don't want. Let's be honest. 

Does Doug have a uterus? Why is he talking about abortion? That isn't allowed by the Left. He did get a woman pregnant while he was married and had her take care of the pregnancy so maybe that's why he is so invested.

That explains Doug's interest in the topic.

Fathers should have a say if their child lives or dies, that is for sure. 

That's a real man.

Or a nanny.

Maybe the Kamala campaign should think twice before using Dougie as a surrogate for abortion rights.

To be fair, he wants all of his fellow cheats to have the same rights he did. What a guy!

