Whether Personal Convenience or Political Stance, Nanny Impregnator Doug Emhoff Rallies for More Abortion

Democrats need to make up their minds. They used to say men didn't have a say in abortion or 'reproductive' rights because they don't have a uterus. Now, Kamala's husband says it is up to men to help get laws that allow women to kill babies up until birth to pass. The dirty secret is men want those laws so they can coerce women who they get pregnant to get rid of babies they don't want. Let's be honest.

The stakes of this election couldn't be higher. It's time for men to step up for reproductive freedom. https://t.co/WCboun9eOW — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 31, 2024

Does Doug have a uterus? Why is he talking about abortion? That isn't allowed by the Left. He did get a woman pregnant while he was married and had her take care of the pregnancy so maybe that's why he is so invested.

Any dude that is a cheerleader for abortion is sus cuz they want women to be promiscuous without any repercussions. https://t.co/Pb3NGdHPfD — RedChick BlueState (@RCBlueState) August 31, 2024

That explains Doug's interest in the topic.

This man impregnated his daughter’s nanny and then quite possibly bullied or bribed her into having an abortion.



The fact the he feels entitled to speak up on this issue is revolting. https://t.co/kQ8TosnKb8 — G.S. Quay (@hemingquay) August 31, 2024

Doug sits down when he pees. Men step up against the women and government. Demand equal custody of your children, with no support payments. You and your children deserve a better life together. The government and women are controlling and manipulating you. Dont be a doug. https://t.co/dt54Uz6KVY — .DOS (@EXHYDBHIFHI) August 31, 2024

Fathers should have a say if their child lives or dies, that is for sure.

No. It’s time for men to step up and defend life. https://t.co/dfkMWZ52j4 — Rebecca Horvath (@RebeccaJHorvath) August 31, 2024

That's a real man.

You should spend your time looking for your credibility rather than posting on X. https://t.co/0Rdzm0L2w5 — MyAccount (@MyAccountPlease) August 31, 2024

Doug’s wants every nanny to have the right to abortion. https://t.co/m5EZwMj9cK — No more mean tweets 🇮🇱 (@AndrewDeikel) August 31, 2024

Dear Men who get a one night stand or casual sex partner pregnant https://t.co/Z9A0JyeV5J — MissMattieMac (@MissMattieMac) August 31, 2024

Or a nanny.

You cheated on your wife and screwed your nanny.

She got pregnant.



Did you step up, Doug? https://t.co/sbqXFZ3guq — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 31, 2024

Dude who got his nanny pregnant and pretends like no one has any idea what happened to the baby has thoughts on “reproductive freedom.” https://t.co/Gstpepn3v7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 31, 2024

You had your side piece ab0rt her baby, of course you want that option still. https://t.co/pSLtojHFzV — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 31, 2024

Maybe the Kamala campaign should think twice before using Dougie as a surrogate for abortion rights.

Oh. The guy who Impregnated his kid’s nanny has thoughts on ‘checks notes’ , “reproductive freedom”?

Wow. https://t.co/lmHctpurJR — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) August 31, 2024

To be fair, he wants all of his fellow cheats to have the same rights he did. What a guy!