Bill Maher Mocks Pelosi's Outrageous Proposal of Free Down Payment Help for Illegals

When Bill Maher is rolling his eyes at the Democrats, they have really lost the plot. This time it is with Nancy Pelosi and her 'immigration' talk. It's truly nonsense.

Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi states that the goal of the Democrat party is to convert undocumented immigrants (illegals) into documented immigrants:

Bill Maher: "The CA lawmakers giving government assistance to undocumented immigrants to buy houses.

That's kind of a different place than the… pic.twitter.com/pfeG9ngZUE — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 31, 2024

The 'American Dream' to people here illegally? That isn't what Reagan meant.

She said the quiet part out loud ... they want to give amnesty for 20 million iIIegaI aIiens.



Nancy Pelosi: "Immigration had always been a bipartisan always."



Maher: "Not free houses."



Pelosi: "It's not free houses, it's the American dream being available to more people."… pic.twitter.com/svnXmffwuo — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 31, 2024

They are willing to bankrupt the country to establish one party control and rule over a 3rd world disaster. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 31, 2024

All the matters to them is power.

The Democrats are importing voters



Canada’s doing the same https://t.co/dJ1OUQUCwA — Zero_Fox_08 (@ZeroFox_08) August 31, 2024

They’re gonna turn this country into China so a tiny percentage at the top can have total power & ALL the wealth.



Stop being manipulated by flowery language & fake morality. Democrats are NOT on our side & don’t care about us!



We must vote them all out! #Trump2024 🇺🇸 https://t.co/VEjRaMkqoI — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@AntiCommieBecca) August 31, 2024

People are catching on. Yes, exactly. They want communism. Families like Nancy's will have tons of money. The rest of society will barely survive.

The disregard for our sovereignty is stunning. https://t.co/1qHQB6dcsi — Guy Nohra (@GuyNohra) August 31, 2024

More than that… Democrats want the middle class eliminated. Powerful top elites will be served by a less educated and easier to control serf working class.



The middle class pushes back and dares question the regime. Yes, you are being replaced. https://t.co/hYyIl5AALX — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) August 31, 2024

While the average American citizen is struggling to make ends meet under the Biden-Harris Administration, radical leftists want to hand out free housing to illegal immigrants.



Democrats never have and never will put Americans first. https://t.co/NxT8E8x4oM — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) August 31, 2024

Advertisement

The Left doesn't care about everyday Americans who would love to buy a house. They want to give free stuff to people who will vote for them.

It’s extremely difficult to LEGALLY immigrate to the US. If they didn’t have an agenda and they just really wanted to help, why not make the pathway easier for LEGAL immigrants? Why are they so obsessed with importing illegal immigrants???? 🤨 https://t.co/O9y0GrSfMS — F (@startupfrankie) August 31, 2024

They only want the kind of immigrants who will clean their toilets and work in their gardens. Those are the only kind of people Nancy wants. People she and her rich friends can pay low wages to do their menial chores.