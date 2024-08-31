Bill Maher Mocks Pelosi's Outrageous Proposal of Free Down Payment Help for Illegals

SHE DID IT, JOE! Housing Prices Up 39 Percent Under Kamala Harris (Spending...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/HBO, Janet Van Ham, File

When Bill Maher is rolling his eyes at the Democrats, they have really lost the plot. This time it is with Nancy Pelosi and her 'immigration' talk. It's truly nonsense. 

The 'American Dream' to people here illegally? That isn't what Reagan meant.

All the matters to them is power.

People are catching on. Yes, exactly. They want communism. Families like Nancy's will have tons of money. The rest of society will barely survive.

The Left doesn't care about everyday Americans who would love to buy a house. They want to give free stuff to people who will vote for them.

They only want the kind of immigrants who will clean their toilets and work in their gardens. Those are the only kind of people Nancy wants. People she and her rich friends can pay low wages to do their menial chores.

