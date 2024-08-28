J.D. Vance Tells Kamala 'She Can Go to H*LL' After Her Nasty Criticism of Trump

Catherine Herridge Has Full Readout of FBI Briefing on Trump Assassination Attempt
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Oof! J.D. Vance has some harsh words for Kamala Harris over not bothering to remember the loss of 13 lives in Afghanistan. He is not holding back. 

He definitely is not having it.

Vance is definitely growing on people.

Vance is so much more fun on the low road.

There seems to be widespread agreement.

Kamala Harris' Unrealized Capital Gains Tax Plan Is SO BAD Even CNBC Host Joe Kernen Laughs at It
Amy Curtis
Of course there are people still spreading the 'photo op' lie even after the parents came out and said Trump was their INVITED guest.

Evidently, as despicable as Kamala Harris.

Yet, they have the nerve to criticize Donald Trump for going to honor the lost.

The media has to ignore it because it makes Kamala look bad. They will never touch it.

