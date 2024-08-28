J.D. Vance Tells Kamala 'She Can Go to H*LL' After Her Nasty Criticism of Trump

Oof! J.D. Vance has some harsh words for Kamala Harris over not bothering to remember the loss of 13 lives in Afghanistan. He is not holding back.

JUST IN: JD Vance tells Kamala to "go to hell" after her campaign criticized Trump for going to Arlington National Cemetery to honor the 13 service members who died in Afghanistan.



"To have those 13 Americans lose their lives and not fire a single person is disgraceful. Kamala… pic.twitter.com/kyjOWYUEdR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2024

He definitely is not having it.

I wasn't overly enthused when @realDonaldTrump picked him, as I was a @VivekGRamaswamy gal, but damn if I don't like @JDVance more and more every day. https://t.co/xtPLSd7z6T — SmokyMtnRain (@SmokeeMtnRain) August 28, 2024

Vance is definitely growing on people.

As an admitted “Queen of Petty”, I am really enjoying this back and forth. As Tom Haverford famously said on Parks and Rec, “I have never taken the high road. But I tell other people to, ’cause then there’s more room for me on the low road.” 🙌 https://t.co/v6qzJZotbC — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 28, 2024

Vance is so much more fun on the low road.

I’ve been telling her to “go to hell” since she’s been VP. https://t.co/TGqCZzd3x4 — America 1st 🇺🇸 (@SunSandySeas) August 28, 2024

There seems to be widespread agreement.

I love when Republicans go on offense! — ⚜ • 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 • ⚜ (@BasedSolutions1) August 28, 2024

It's rare. Many of them are weak. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2024

Trump shouldn’t go there for a thumbs-up photo op after not going there for any of the other anniversaries — Franklin (@franklinisbored) August 28, 2024

Of course there are people still spreading the 'photo op' lie even after the parents came out and said Trump was their INVITED guest.

I wish you all were this upset when they died because of the Biden-Harris admin's incompetence. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2024

How despicable can you be to criticize someone for going to Arlington Cemetery? — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) August 28, 2024

Evidently, as despicable as Kamala Harris.

To all the lunatic commies commenting on here. The families invited Trump and approved his camera man. They did not invite Joe or Kamala. pic.twitter.com/GqygWmnoYP — Frank Furter 🌭 (@FrankFurter781) August 28, 2024

Kamala or Joe couldn't be bothered to show up and honor those fallen soldiers they had killed. He is right. They can all go to hell. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 28, 2024

Biden-Harris handed the Taliban advanced weaponry, worth BILLIONS of dollars, on a silver platter.



The most embarrassing moment in American military history. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) August 28, 2024

Yet, they have the nerve to criticize Donald Trump for going to honor the lost.

This is a brilliant move.



The "Go to hell" comment forces this segment into the news headlines, but it is very hard to bash Vance without addressing the 13 soldiers that Biden and Kamala both failed and ignored. pic.twitter.com/tNJDEifKUj — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) August 28, 2024

The media has to ignore it because it makes Kamala look bad. They will never touch it.