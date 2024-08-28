Obama Trolls Twitter with Matching Brown Suit Selfie with Kamala Harris, Sparking a Collective Eye-Roll

In case Americans needed any further confirmation Kamala would be the fourth term of Obama, this latest tweet pretty much proves it.
How it started. How it's going.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 28, 2024
Ten years later, and it's still a good look! https://t.co/NKXRGNgJPv pic.twitter.com/KeI1gn7HSg
presented without comment https://t.co/UsBQ9iSoq9 pic.twitter.com/MiycrkFITy— maria🔻 (@resistancestan) August 28, 2024
Boom!
https://t.co/ofdUcD8quA pic.twitter.com/OgOZtmNSlm— Sɴᴀᴋᴇsᴋɪɴ Jᴀᴄᴋᴇᴛ (@SnakeSkin_J) August 28, 2024
They didn’t get the tan suit reaction, so now they’re trying to manufacture it. https://t.co/Q54gH9ZHKa— BT (@bt_jorgensen) August 28, 2024
Exactly. They were expecting a huge uproar over the tan suit when she wore it. They expected the tan suit comparisons, the tan suit jokes, a bunch of people wearing tan suits at the Convention, etc. When they didn't get that, Obama decided to send this tweet.
And of course, @BarackObama for the 🎤drop. #Vote 🇺🇸 https://t.co/wV5UKGcdm2— Jeff Barbra (@thejeffbarbra) August 28, 2024
The last time Obama tried a mic drop joke, Trump won the election a few months later.
Still bombing innocent civilians https://t.co/TkkjxgCoYA— Scintillating (@Scintillatinsun) August 28, 2024
But he's still oh so stylish. That's all that matters.
2 of the World's most worthless people. https://t.co/eTrWel1quz— HrolfR (@KongenRolf) August 28, 2024
Obama was a disaster— Dwane Baird (@dabossDB) August 28, 2024
So how you think it’s going to go? https://t.co/yit5mD6fTn
Bingo!
Nobody has divided our country more than the Obamas— aka (@akafacehots) August 28, 2024
Kamala has done her fair share, as well.
Well, except the one on the left is a very smart, likable person I just disagreed with. The one on the right speaks gibberish and doesn't seem to have a cogent thought in her brain and is reportedly kind of an asshole— A less refined gentleman (@bearded1ndr) August 28, 2024
They are both terrible leaders.
What does? A deceptive campaign?— Michael Goolsby (@MichaelGoolsbyV) August 28, 2024
It started with your division of America w/Marxist policies— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 28, 2024
It continued w/your undermining of Trump's administration
It shifted to your control of the Biden regime
Now you're hoping to install your latest puppet to finish bringing Marxism to America
That's how it's going
That says it all and it's also why he doesn't want to leave DC.
Same outfit as Obama.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2024
Much lower IQ than Obama.
We’re all voting for Trump— American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 28, 2024
One started the fall of America, the other will collapse America in its final chapter— Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) August 28, 2024
What a great duo
Hopefully, America can stop the last one.
Your suit was a distraction for all the shit you really did in your administration, so the press and your supporters could act like the only problem was a “brown suit.” You’d better hope they don’t get their way on immunity or you should be in jail for Abdulrahman Al-awlaki— GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 29, 2024
America needs to have their eye on the prize and not allow Obama to have a fourth term.
Gen X pretty much ended racism, you brought it back. 💯— The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) August 28, 2024
How it started. How it’s going, doesn’t matter for we won’t allow you a 4th term. pic.twitter.com/F12fhi12AH— Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) August 28, 2024
It's all so obvious.
