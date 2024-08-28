Obama Trolls Twitter with Matching Brown Suit Selfie with Kamala Harris, Sparking a Collective Eye-Roll

In case Americans needed any further confirmation Kamala would be the fourth term of Obama, this latest tweet pretty much proves it.

How it started. How it's going.



Ten years later, and it's still a good look! https://t.co/NKXRGNgJPv pic.twitter.com/KeI1gn7HSg — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 28, 2024

Boom!

They didn’t get the tan suit reaction, so now they’re trying to manufacture it. https://t.co/Q54gH9ZHKa — BT (@bt_jorgensen) August 28, 2024

Exactly. They were expecting a huge uproar over the tan suit when she wore it. They expected the tan suit comparisons, the tan suit jokes, a bunch of people wearing tan suits at the Convention, etc. When they didn't get that, Obama decided to send this tweet.

The last time Obama tried a mic drop joke, Trump won the election a few months later.

Still bombing innocent civilians https://t.co/TkkjxgCoYA — Scintillating (@Scintillatinsun) August 28, 2024

But he's still oh so stylish. That's all that matters.

2 of the World's most worthless people. https://t.co/eTrWel1quz — HrolfR (@KongenRolf) August 28, 2024

Obama was a disaster



So how you think it’s going to go? https://t.co/yit5mD6fTn — Dwane Baird (@dabossDB) August 28, 2024

Bingo!

Nobody has divided our country more than the Obamas — aka (@akafacehots) August 28, 2024

Kamala has done her fair share, as well.

Well, except the one on the left is a very smart, likable person I just disagreed with. The one on the right speaks gibberish and doesn't seem to have a cogent thought in her brain and is reportedly kind of an asshole — A less refined gentleman (@bearded1ndr) August 28, 2024

They are both terrible leaders.

What does? A deceptive campaign? — Michael Goolsby (@MichaelGoolsbyV) August 28, 2024

It started with your division of America w/Marxist policies



It continued w/your undermining of Trump's administration



It shifted to your control of the Biden regime



Now you're hoping to install your latest puppet to finish bringing Marxism to America



That's how it's going — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 28, 2024

That says it all and it's also why he doesn't want to leave DC.

Same outfit as Obama.



Much lower IQ than Obama. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2024

We’re all voting for Trump — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 28, 2024

One started the fall of America, the other will collapse America in its final chapter



What a great duo — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) August 28, 2024

Hopefully, America can stop the last one.

Your suit was a distraction for all the shit you really did in your administration, so the press and your supporters could act like the only problem was a “brown suit.” You’d better hope they don’t get their way on immunity or you should be in jail for Abdulrahman Al-awlaki — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 29, 2024

America needs to have their eye on the prize and not allow Obama to have a fourth term.

Gen X pretty much ended racism, you brought it back. 💯 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) August 28, 2024

How it started. How it’s going, doesn’t matter for we won’t allow you a 4th term. pic.twitter.com/F12fhi12AH — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) August 28, 2024

It's all so obvious.