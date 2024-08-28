A Campaign That's Actually Winning Doesn't Have to Buy TikTok Influencer Support
Obama Trolls Twitter with Matching Brown Suit Selfie with Kamala Harris, Sparking a Collective Eye-Roll

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

In case Americans needed any further confirmation Kamala would be the fourth term of Obama, this latest tweet pretty much proves it. 

Boom!

Exactly. They were expecting a huge uproar over the tan suit when she wore it. They expected the tan suit comparisons, the tan suit jokes, a bunch of people wearing tan suits at the Convention, etc. When they didn't get that, Obama decided to send this tweet.

The last time Obama tried a mic drop joke, Trump won the election a few months later. 

But he's still oh so stylish. That's all that matters.

Bingo!

Kamala has done her fair share, as well.

They are both terrible leaders.

That says it all and it's also why he doesn't want to leave DC.

Hopefully, America can stop the last one.

America needs to have their eye on the prize and not allow Obama to have a fourth term.

It's all so obvious.

