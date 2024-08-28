Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager Believed if They Couldn't Beat Conservatives, Censor Them

Well, this is very interesting, but not at all surprising. Apparently, the person at the White House in charge of pressuring Facebook to censor during the election and Covid, is now Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager.

Advertisement

REMINDER: The person at Kamala and Biden's White House who was responsible for getting Facebook to censor the free speech of Americans was former Director of Digital Strategy @Rob_Flaherty.



He's now Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager. https://t.co/AJVzrAYnZ7 pic.twitter.com/K8I81dNQfR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 28, 2024

That man is Rob Flaherty.

Wow!



A glimpse at censored America in 2025 under Commila Harris. https://t.co/SJuhIXcwjE — David Belman (@davidbelman2) August 28, 2024

Good lil Democrat censoring Nazi https://t.co/CRYsFgWBVz — Ely Hudson (@ElliotKHudson) August 28, 2024

None of this matters to the neurotic #NeverTrump maniacs who obsessively lecture everyone about preserving dEmoCrAcY. https://t.co/APyfrvvDJ9 — Christian 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@ChristianCamara) August 28, 2024

It's like they excuse everything Kamala and Joe and their administration do, but are hyper focused on everything Vance and Trump do. It's so weird.

Hmm, also in this email is Minnesota’s own, Andy Slavitt. 👀 https://t.co/MPc1atFdk7 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 28, 2024

Facebook is also to blame for participating in this nonsense, but at least Meta apologized.

Flaherty is running the Harris campaign 😂😂😂 Wonder what the turnover will be there with that dude screaming at everyone. https://t.co/VPShyRk94w — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 28, 2024

That actually sounds like the opposite of democracy.

Democrats willfully distort and destroy information to cover up for the dirty tricks of Kamala Harris. This is why Democrats hide her out. https://t.co/InlJ7LwCL1 — Boykin Spaniel 33 (@BSpaniel33) August 28, 2024

And now he's busy censoring his awkward, word salad, flip-flopping basement candidate so half of America remains uninformed and buys into the stories they feed the friendly media. https://t.co/n8f2ZLn60f — Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) August 28, 2024

The height of censoring and misinformation is keeping your candidate from ever doing a solo interview.

@robflaherty you should be in prison for violation of first amendment rights! If the right would’ve done this….they would be in prison. https://t.co/AP8qwk8O5N — Maranda Best (@MarandaBest9) August 28, 2024

Advertisement

They would have impeached Donald Trump ... again.

Seems like a big deal — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) August 28, 2024

He has that face of a libbb pic.twitter.com/ExUj3VWWVz — A🪓E (@RealDealAxelrod) August 28, 2024

Soy boys always have a patchy beard.

I thought the snotty soy boy attitude of Kamala HQ tweets was familiar! — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 28, 2024

Some things never change.

They cannot win without silencing their opponents. They cannot win on the merits of their ideas. Kamala’s price controls are dangerous to the middle class! — Michael Stevens (@mike7590396) August 28, 2024

They can't win without cheating, basically.