Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager Believed if They Couldn't Beat Conservatives, Censor Them

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Well, this is very interesting, but not at all surprising. Apparently, the person at the White House in charge of pressuring Facebook to censor during the election and Covid, is now Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager.

That man is Rob Flaherty.

It's like they excuse everything Kamala and Joe and their administration do, but are hyper focused on everything Vance and Trump do. It's so weird.

Facebook is also to blame for participating in this nonsense, but at least Meta apologized.

That actually sounds like the opposite of democracy.

The height of censoring and misinformation is keeping your candidate from ever doing a solo interview.

They would have impeached Donald Trump ... again.

Soy boys always have a patchy beard.

Some things never change.

They can't win without cheating, basically.

Tags: CENSORSHIP FACEBOOK KAMALA HARRIS MARK ZUCKERBERG

