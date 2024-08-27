Whether it be a Clash or Comedy, the FIRST Trump/Harris Debate is September 10

Donald Trump has confirmed his first debate with Kamala Harris in spectacular Trump fashion.

JUST IN - Trump and Kamala agree to debate on ABC, September 10th. pic.twitter.com/sBedGhSMdY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

September 10 is the big night and it should be lit!

He is one of the best framers in the business.



He knows how to drive narratives and is one of the funniest people in our nation. https://t.co/N9tTMWgJvP — Luke Macias (@lukemaciastx) August 27, 2024

His take is so hilarious. He lets the audience know what he thinks of her, how fake the media is, and how he thinks the whole think is a big fat fraud. It's perfect.

BREAKING: President Trump announces that a Sept. 10th debate on "fake news" ABC has been CONFIRMED with the same rules as the previous CNN debate between Trump and Biden—candidates will stand, muted mics, and no audience. Negotiations on a possible third debate are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/jNrEUKxLfR — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 27, 2024

Trump just makes me laugh, if people stopped hating him and actually listened to him, he’s not mean, he’s hilarious, and what he says is true! https://t.co/HEsdDVmj8o — JA From CLE (@jaddy7416) August 27, 2024

He really is very funny.

Excellent! Hope the Dems don’t change it again, I think this format is best https://t.co/hMtILbGF0j — Marc Ginsberg (@MarcGinsberg5) August 27, 2024

Kamala wants to change the debate rules to allow chair because Trump is taller.



Because it’s all optics.



She also wants to read note cards.



Because she has an unimpressive brain. pic.twitter.com/miA1HkR0SU — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) August 26, 2024

She knows she can't win on intellect, so she doesn't want Trump to be taller, either.

Kamala wants to change the rules of the upcoming debate because she is TERRIFIED of talking policy.



She knows her policies are horrible.

She wants to interrupt Pres. Trump.

She wants to make this debate a circus.



And she wants to divert attention away from a real policy debate. pic.twitter.com/HYuXiLFVn0 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 27, 2024

Apparently, Kamala didn't get her way, so she is likely fuming.

While Trump will be prepared for serious issues and topics, as any alpha would be, Kamala is likely to attack him on feminist issues like abortion and diversity. We need our women not to fall for that, so Trump must consider how to convince women voters to support him on these… https://t.co/2HlK9m28V6 — Jinet Gharibian (@Jinet38) August 27, 2024

Oh, she will constantly try to bring it back to abortion and how women must have control of their bodies.

Advertisement

Kamala will write notes on her hands....lol https://t.co/4fcjA3Zd7u — cryptofamous (@cryptofamousXRP) August 27, 2024

Make sure she doesn't have note cards tucked up her sleeve.

Kamala is too scared to debate on any other platform than radical far left ABC. https://t.co/fnOnbGgpPw — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) August 27, 2024

Comrade Kamala Harris finally caved in. https://t.co/WS47Ans9fI — We The Memes (@MericanMemes) August 27, 2024

@KamalaHarris the people want a debate on @FoxNews or are you too scared to debate with people who aren’t radical left? Fox is more fair to you than CNN, CBS and MSNBC are to Trump. Only reason for you to refuse is that you can’t defend your policies. https://t.co/AQD7Avbb7v — Kathy Fuller (@kath38935) August 27, 2024

There is no way she would ever agree to that!