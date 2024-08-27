Liar or Just Plain Stupid? Kamala Repeats Wildly Incorrect Stat About How Many...
Whether it be a Clash or Comedy, the FIRST Trump/Harris Debate is September 10

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo

Donald Trump has confirmed his first debate with Kamala Harris in spectacular Trump fashion. 

September 10 is the big night and it should be lit!

His take is so hilarious. He lets the audience know what he thinks of her, how fake the media is, and how he thinks the whole think is a big fat fraud. It's perfect.

He really is very funny.

She knows she can't win on intellect, so she doesn't want Trump to be taller, either.

Apparently, Kamala didn't get her way, so she is likely fuming.

Oh, she will constantly try to bring it back to abortion and how women must have control of their bodies.

Make sure she doesn't have note cards tucked up her sleeve. 

There is no way she would ever agree to that!

Tags: CNN DEBATE KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP

