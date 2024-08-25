Krassenstein Brother Suddenly Sees Taxing the Tip Jar in a WHOLE New Light After Kamala Copies Trump

WATCH: J.D. Vance WRECKS Both NBC and Kamala Harris Over Her Failures As...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Democratic influencers are always good for a laugh on Twitter, and Ed Krassenstein of the silly Krassenstein brothers is no exception. Recently, Donald Trump decreed there should be no tax on tips. Of course, lefties hated it, then. Pretty soon, Kamala copied that policy position, and suddenly, they all loved no tax on tips. What a switch up.

It's almost like they really don't believe anything but what the Democratic party tells them to believe. 

Yet, he continues to be paid very well for saying it.

Democrats are going to be Democrats.

It's such a self own.

Probably.

it definitely is a mix of both.

His moral compass points to where the most money is.

The perfect explainer.

There is no evidence that is true, but he has provided no evidence to this contrary, either.

Probably not a great idea to pay them any attention.

It's likely less mental illness and more love of money.

