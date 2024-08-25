Krassenstein Brother Suddenly Sees Taxing the Tip Jar in a WHOLE New Light After Kamala Copies Trump

Democratic influencers are always good for a laugh on Twitter, and Ed Krassenstein of the silly Krassenstein brothers is no exception. Recently, Donald Trump decreed there should be no tax on tips. Of course, lefties hated it, then. Pretty soon, Kamala copied that policy position, and suddenly, they all loved no tax on tips. What a switch up.

2 months — fast turnaround. pic.twitter.com/wyEtwQzunX — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 25, 2024

It's almost like they really don't believe anything but what the Democratic party tells them to believe.

Cult behavior — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) August 25, 2024

He’ll say whatever if you pay him, kind of a joke in the community — Drew🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️צבי (@Twitagra_DM) August 25, 2024

Yet, he continues to be paid very well for saying it.

It’s a “feature” among Dems. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) August 25, 2024

Liars gonna lie. — Howard Wemple (@howard_wemple) August 25, 2024

Democrats are going to be Democrats.

The Creep Brothers. — swdcaz1994 (@swdcaz1994) August 25, 2024

This is soooo good! 🔥 — Kapit | The Florida Real Estate Dude (@adamkapit) August 25, 2024

It's such a self own.

And now ol' Ed is trying to say, "No, I didn't say that. That was some other Ed Krassenstein! Honest!" — Phantom II (@Phantom2Phlyer) August 25, 2024

Probably.

There is nothing authentic about that sellout. All he has is his faux, wide-eyed wonder and "Can't we all agree?" BS. — The Last Californian 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CalifornianLast) August 25, 2024

Shallow intellect to forget so fast, or maniacal Trump Derangement Syndrome. I vote for a combination of both. — Chris Gopal (@gopal41136) August 25, 2024

it definitely is a mix of both.

I have never seen a moronic hypocrite until I saw Ed's tweets.🤡 — Potato Head (@MartianInvin) August 25, 2024

They are just plain out thieves aren't they? I wish there could be a really bad idea they thought was Trumps, steal it and then after making it known find out it was not even his idea. It would work in a movie. LOL — Lynn (@Lynn74682633) August 25, 2024

His moral compass is made of pudding — James T Purcell (@jpheismn) August 25, 2024

His moral compass points to where the most money is.

Trump proposed getting rid of taxes on tips first and Kamala copy catted the proposal. I always tip (a gift of appreciation) in cash. Gifts should not be taxed. — Cliff Haston (@cliffhaston55) August 25, 2024

The perfect explainer.

I would love to hear him seriously trying to explain this. — Matt Woles (@woles) August 25, 2024

110K on tips? He must know a lot of strippers! — Erryjay Oostershay (@Gerald_McGerald) August 25, 2024

There is no evidence that is true, but he has provided no evidence to this contrary, either.

That didn't age so well. 🤣🤣🤣 — Noxx (@UniNoxx) August 25, 2024

Dems have Zero integrity — Brad Stradley (@relemaine) August 25, 2024

So steadfast in his beliefs🤡 — heuristic light (@heuristic_light) August 25, 2024

Why does anyone pay attention to these liars and Democrat operatives. — Trump #47 (@Brandonstheguy) August 25, 2024

Probably not a great idea to pay them any attention.

This is schizophrenic. — Jon Funder de Linde (@FunderJon) August 25, 2024

It's likely less mental illness and more love of money.