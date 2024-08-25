Minnesota Fair Goers Traded in Corn Dogs for 'Never Walz' Fans

Dustin Grage has absolutely epic take downs of Tim Walz daily. They are always fantastic. This latest one might be very telling. Fingers crossed.

Just received from a follower.



There has been a long line over at the Never Walz booth at the Minnesota State Fair all day today. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7hjCsrwDeC — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 25, 2024

Even his home state doesn't like him.

I’ve gotten a high 5, several thumbs up, a bunch of “like your sign” & given directions to a dozen people on where to find them pic.twitter.com/CVESdaY4aK — Mr. Kyle L. (@MrLindblom) August 25, 2024

Those are some great fans.

That is great. Still have faith in Minnesota. — Steven (@stevenmirn) August 25, 2024

Sistine Chapel never looked this beautiful — The Duke of Kewpie (@TheDukeofKewpie) August 25, 2024

Most of minnesota is red. — Israel (@_AlphaAnon) August 25, 2024

Now it's time to make most of the US red.

Love to see it. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) August 25, 2024

You mean there is hope for MN? Stop the cheating —your State is notorious for this! — Dave Edelbrock (@DaveEdelbrock) August 25, 2024

Remember, conservatives have to win by so much there is no possibility they can cheat.

Walz is as popular in MN as Kamala was in CA when she ran for President in 2020. — Brownie Terror (@brownie_terror) August 25, 2024

So hot today too🥵 Can’t wait to visit that stand next week! — Niki (@Niki51061755) August 25, 2024

Smart people — Rebecca Pickens (@rebepick) August 25, 2024

If you want to find the most brilliant people at the fair, look in that line.

Fairgoers line up at the Never Walz booth to spin the wheel. Each person who spins receives a “never Walz” fan pic.twitter.com/Ni1XayKttD — Sydney Kashiwagi (@SydneyKashiwagi) August 22, 2024

Ellison...Walz...Simon. Been hard to combat it but have to start chipping away. They thought Walz on the national stage would be a plus for MN. As voters get to know him it is not-so-much. — Randy Meyer (@RandyAMeyer) August 25, 2024

Particularly as people have learned how he loves to lie.

Where are all of the flannel shirts? Isn’t that what all Minnesotans where all of the time ? 😂 — The Sea Pig (@KillerSeaPig) August 25, 2024

That's just what Walz wears when he dresses up as a 'good old boy'.

Bought and paid by China. — Ron Brown (@ronbrown1970) August 25, 2024

There is some reason Walz constantly visits China.

MN vote Trump 2024! — Papa prime (@papaprime2007) August 25, 2024

Get those people registered to vote!!!

TO BIG TO RIG!!!

MAGA FOREVER 🙌🇺🇸 — Traci Strong (@strong65466) August 25, 2024

The inconvenient truth.

Yup, at the MN State Fair. Take it from those of us that have lived it. #NeverWalz



Despite people mistaking MN for a Democratic State, there are actually a ton of Republicans. It’s Minneapolis, Duluth and Rochester than are the voting demise of the rest of the State. pic.twitter.com/3bSFAvhwXq — ISeeYou (@ISeeYou1313) August 25, 2024

Let's hope the whole of the United States doesn't make the same mistake.