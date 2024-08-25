Democratic Law Makers Whisper Kamala's Floundering Price Gouging Grocery Gambit is DOA

Obviously, Republicans hate Kamala's price gouging plan because they know it's horrible for capitalism and business, but apparently even Democrats know it's nonsense.

Some Dems in Congress have privately been telling critics that Harris’ price gouging plan is not viable and won’t pass.

Via @meredithllee @adamcancryn https://t.co/iTMd2miS6m — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 25, 2024

Under pressure to defend Kamala Harris’ grocery price gouging plan, some Democratic lawmakers are delivering a quiet message to anxious allies: Don’t worry about the details. It’s never going to pass Congress. The Harris campaign’s proposal, unveiled as part of her first big economic policy speech, has become a focal point for her presidential rival, Donald Trump, and fellow Republicans, who claim she’s pushing “communist price controls.” It has also alarmed food industry officials and even some left-of-center economists, who’ve warned such policies can hurt more than they help. But such a bill has no chance of passing Congress anytime soon, even if Democrats win the White House and Congress this November, according to six Democratic lawmakers and five Democratic aides who were granted anonymity to discuss the matter candidly. These people said Democrats in Congress have privately been telling critics that this part of the Harris plan is not viable.

It's a sad day in America when a major candidate for President proposes an idea so archaic that people forgot it doesn't work, and members of their own party have to remind them. What's next? She gonna propose the belly jiggler to combat obesity and diabetes in America? pic.twitter.com/V2zbLG3kQX — Bryan Hayes (@BitcoinSavesXYZ) August 25, 2024

If she thought she could trick Americans into believing it would work, she sure would.

Duh. We’re governed by imbeciles. — Gringo Rider🏴‍☠️ (@BultoSenor) August 25, 2024

Yes, this particular imbecile, Kamala, is currently governing us. We can change that in November.

How's that Trump mass deportation thing going to work? — Survivingnsweatpants 🇺🇸🦅 (@Mominsweats) August 25, 2024

Not that it has anything to do with price gouging, but probably, he is going to deport people who should not be in America.

They've been using this strategy for a while. Make an outlandish promise, it doesn't pass congress, blame Republicans. — Facts Not Feelings (@VeritasAntequam) August 25, 2024

Rinse and repeat, and they appreciated Republicans saving them from their terrible policies they only undertook to appease the far left coalition of their party.

Kamala Harris' team is trying to sell you on the notion that she's an expert on economics.

Her idea that high food prices are a product of "price gouging" is laughably ignorant. Grocery stores are operating at a 1.6% profit margin, while producers and the food industry have… — 🇺🇸 🍑Catherine🍑 🇺🇸 (@cat_barnes30) August 25, 2024

Bingo! It's the inflation, Kamala!

The closest we have to a Harris proposal on price gouging is the Warren bill.



I don’t think people realize how dumb it is.



1. “Grossly excessive price” is price gouging. No need for any emergency.



2. When there is an exceptional market shock, it because a presumptive violation pic.twitter.com/E4mzPdm84C — Brian Albrecht (@BrianCAlbrecht) August 22, 2024

Oh, it's exceptionally dumb, much like the woman pushing it.