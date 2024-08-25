Democratic Law Makers Whisper Kamala's Floundering Price Gouging Grocery Gambit is DOA

You Will Own Nothing: Environmentalists Are Now Coming for YOUR FRIDGE
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Obviously, Republicans hate Kamala's price gouging plan because they know it's horrible for capitalism and business, but apparently even Democrats know it's nonsense.

Under pressure to defend Kamala Harris’ grocery price gouging plan, some Democratic lawmakers are delivering a quiet message to anxious allies: Don’t worry about the details. It’s never going to pass Congress.

The Harris campaign’s proposal, unveiled as part of her first big economic policy speech, has become a focal point for her presidential rival, Donald Trump, and fellow Republicans, who claim she’s pushing “communist price controls.” It has also alarmed food industry officials and even some left-of-center economists, who’ve warned such policies can hurt more than they help. But such a bill has no chance of passing Congress anytime soon, even if Democrats win the White House and Congress this November, according to six Democratic lawmakers and five Democratic aides who were granted anonymity to discuss the matter candidly. These people said Democrats in Congress have privately been telling critics that this part of the Harris plan is not viable.

If she thought she could trick Americans into believing it would work, she sure would.

Yes, this particular imbecile, Kamala, is currently governing us. We can change that in November.

Not that it has anything to do with price gouging, but probably, he is going to deport people who should not be in America.

Rinse and repeat, and they appreciated Republicans saving them from their terrible policies they only undertook to appease the far left coalition of their party.

Bingo! It's the inflation, Kamala!

Oh, it's exceptionally dumb, much like the woman pushing it.

Tags: ECONOMY FOOD INFLATION KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

