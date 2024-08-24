Official Kamala Account Shares an Unintentionally HILARIOUS Video Dubbing Her Fresh and Young

CNN Reporter: Kamala Harris' Speech Said 'You Don't Have to Live Like This...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on August 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

OMG! The official Kamala Harris for President account posted a video of a man claiming he was voting for Kamala because she was younger, fresher and brings a new take. Apparently, he forgot she is currently the Vice President. Also, she is 60 years old. 

Why hasn't she done all these fresh things in the last 3 years?

Clearly, he isn't aware she could be doing all these cool things right now.

Kind of cruel to dump on the current President who is also a Democrat, that way.

Joe Biden is currently a shell of a person. Kamala could be doing whatever she wanted right now.

What a mess that became.

This is a gentle reminder.

It's all vibes and good feels.

Everything she touches turns to crap.

Apparently, some people see these as new ideas.

