Official Kamala Account Shares an Unintentionally HILARIOUS Video Dubbing Her Fresh and Young

OMG! The official Kamala Harris for President account posted a video of a man claiming he was voting for Kamala because she was younger, fresher and brings a new take. Apparently, he forgot she is currently the Vice President. Also, she is 60 years old.
Wisconsin voter: Kamala Harris is fresher, younger, and brings a new take. That's something we haven't seen in 12 years pic.twitter.com/uScpcad1l7— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 24, 2024
Why hasn't she done all these fresh things in the last 3 years?
Does he know? https://t.co/ngNTcdCHcc https://t.co/fqGVsRUbx3— Big_A (@asomer) August 24, 2024
Clearly, he isn't aware she could be doing all these cool things right now.
The current VP who touts being key to the policies that caused the problems she now claims to know how to fix is a “new take”?— Rick Langel (@RickLangel) August 24, 2024
You gotta be stupid to be a progressive, apparently. https://t.co/7AtdtiHUlV
Kind of wild how they are outright dumping on Biden like this.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 24, 2024
Also kind of hilarious. https://t.co/E5pkyVePGE
Kind of cruel to dump on the current President who is also a Democrat, that way.
Kamala campaign subtly dunking on Joe Biden. But also, Kamala Harris is the current vice president https://t.co/pHRFpu9qay— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 24, 2024
Joe Biden is currently a shell of a person. Kamala could be doing whatever she wanted right now.
She has been in office for the last 4 years-where have you been? https://t.co/806WhNPkTb— Phyllis (@Phyllis86734868) August 24, 2024
Excuse me, Obama was young https://t.co/KjK6MJsZyO— Robbin ¯\(ツ) ⁄ ¯ (@RaeMargaret61) August 24, 2024
What a mess that became.
She has been the useless incumbent vice president for three and a half years— Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 24, 2024
SHE'S 60— President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) August 24, 2024
She's a boomer.— No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) August 24, 2024
Thought you should know. pic.twitter.com/czvRwV3bKd
This is a gentle reminder.
Kamala has been running for President since 2019. In fact, Kamala has been in charge since 2021. Some people shouldn't be allowed to vote 🤡— Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) August 24, 2024
Can anyone name me one policy of hers?— John (@johnEiid) August 24, 2024
The only thing I see is raising taxes and being a dictator in every realm
It's all vibes and good feels.
Kamala Harris FAILED at the ONE JOB for which she was tasked! Kamala Harris will RAISE taxes on an already hurting population! The MAJOR deficiencies in Kamala Harris' "economic plan" have been widely reported. Look, people... we need EXPERIENCE and A PROVEN TRACK RECORD! 👇🏾-VJ pic.twitter.com/0Sa1rKKMHh— RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) August 24, 2024
Betas for Kamala— miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) August 24, 2024
It's a thing 🤣
LOL! No! She is running on broken old collectivist ideas. Nixon tried price controls and they failed. We tried zero down loans, that failed spectacularly. Obamacare is a complete disaster.— El Deep Stato Fake Parody (@IiiVindman) August 24, 2024
Everything she touches turns to crap.
Communism, marxism, and failure to do her job... I agree— GenXer (@Texas68Landon) August 24, 2024
Apparently, some people see these as new ideas.
