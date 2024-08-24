Young Girls Get Public Speaking Advice from Literally the Worst Source Ever

Kamala Harris should not be giving any type of public speaking advice. In fact, she should be taking courses in the matter herself. That's why this little news story was crazy.

Compare this to Trump.



Kamala Harris giving public speaking advice to a group of girls.



She’s genuine and cares. She’s compassionate and relatable. pic.twitter.com/Gi06cqS0v5 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 24, 2024

Trump is actually good at public speaking if you want to draw comparisons.

Haha it’s just one giant word salad after another….. Brian doing some hard lobbying for the DNC https://t.co/rua6ky31ZH pic.twitter.com/mZ6Zs6uRDu — ☀️CareBear 🐶🐴🐭 (@KezBear1234) August 24, 2024

Do you want Ranch or Thousand Island with that?

Trump doesn’t avoid journalists with tough questions. Kamala Harris does. Do carry on. https://t.co/emyrZ3wVJt — David_Jay (@ProudUSANJNY) August 24, 2024

Bingo.

Trump doesn’t avoid journalists with tough questions. Kamala Harris does. Do carry on. https://t.co/emyrZ3wVJt — David_Jay (@ProudUSANJNY) August 24, 2024

Other than myself, is there a worse person than Kamala Harris, to give public speaking advice? https://t.co/snKxGUauN1 — Dwight’s Apiarist (@PoisonedFoon) August 24, 2024

There is not.

Wait…wait… you think Kamala envisioning the last 4 years AS THE TITANIC sinking is a GOOD thing?



Her and Joe… ARE THE FRIGGIN’ ICEBERG! https://t.co/zhkGjQp1wt — 🇺🇸Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) August 24, 2024

This woman should be the last person giving public speaking advice. https://t.co/ygqhLf1ktP — Felix (@ITsecGuy) August 24, 2024

Keep this beesch talking, she's a gift that keeps on giving!!



Her entire campaign is a sinking ship like the Titanic! This wasn't a metaphor LOL it's admittance to her actual role as we speak.



What a moment in 2024! https://t.co/CDXIlBkFS9 — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) August 24, 2024

The only people she won't speak to are journalists.

Appeal to emotion and media Hollywood production is all they got https://t.co/wKsmba2Mef — JonIsStingy2 (@CutBackDavis69) August 24, 2024

She’s the captain of the Titanic, telling the band to play with more Joy. https://t.co/FsiVUm6rrL — StreamCatcher Chris (@DaStreamCatcher) August 24, 2024

This is the perfect description of Commie-La!

did she mention the married men she slept with to get where she is https://t.co/p0SHEpa3DP — Paris (@bellarice48) August 24, 2024

Probably not.

Kamala Harris: Gives public speaking advice.



Also Kamala Harris: Has not done a Press Conference in 32 days. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) August 24, 2024

That's a fun fact.

Kamala has no children. Kamala champions the murder and mutilation of children. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's border policies cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of lost children.



Kamala supports trans groomers in schools.



She shouldn't be anywhere near children. Ever. — Cynthia Holt (@Cynthia_Holt88) August 24, 2024

Boom!

Kamala Harris might come across as caring and relatable to some, but let’s be real—no one can command a room like Trump. He’s the GOAT when it comes to public speaking, connecting with his audience on a level that’s unmatched. Love him or hate him, his presence and impact are… — Pierre | Investor & Educator (@apyshare) August 24, 2024

There is no denying this. He always has all eyes on him.