Young Girls Get Public Speaking Advice from Literally the Worst Source Ever

Kamala Harris should not be giving any type of public speaking advice. In fact, she should be taking courses in the matter herself. That's why this little news story was crazy.
Compare this to Trump.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 24, 2024
Kamala Harris giving public speaking advice to a group of girls.
She’s genuine and cares. She’s compassionate and relatable. pic.twitter.com/Gi06cqS0v5
Trump is actually good at public speaking if you want to draw comparisons.
Haha it’s just one giant word salad after another….. Brian doing some hard lobbying for the DNC https://t.co/rua6ky31ZH pic.twitter.com/mZ6Zs6uRDu— ☀️CareBear 🐶🐴🐭 (@KezBear1234) August 24, 2024
Do you want Ranch or Thousand Island with that?
Trump doesn’t avoid journalists with tough questions. Kamala Harris does. Do carry on. https://t.co/emyrZ3wVJt— David_Jay (@ProudUSANJNY) August 24, 2024
Bingo.
Other than myself, is there a worse person than Kamala Harris, to give public speaking advice? https://t.co/snKxGUauN1— Dwight’s Apiarist (@PoisonedFoon) August 24, 2024
There is not.
Wait…wait… you think Kamala envisioning the last 4 years AS THE TITANIC sinking is a GOOD thing?— 🇺🇸Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) August 24, 2024
Her and Joe… ARE THE FRIGGIN’ ICEBERG! https://t.co/zhkGjQp1wt
This woman should be the last person giving public speaking advice. https://t.co/ygqhLf1ktP— Felix (@ITsecGuy) August 24, 2024
Keep this beesch talking, she's a gift that keeps on giving!!— Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) August 24, 2024
Her entire campaign is a sinking ship like the Titanic! This wasn't a metaphor LOL it's admittance to her actual role as we speak.
What a moment in 2024! https://t.co/CDXIlBkFS9
The only people she won't speak to are journalists.
Appeal to emotion and media Hollywood production is all they got https://t.co/wKsmba2Mef— JonIsStingy2 (@CutBackDavis69) August 24, 2024
She’s the captain of the Titanic, telling the band to play with more Joy. https://t.co/FsiVUm6rrL— StreamCatcher Chris (@DaStreamCatcher) August 24, 2024
This is the perfect description of Commie-La!
did she mention the married men she slept with to get where she is https://t.co/p0SHEpa3DP— Paris (@bellarice48) August 24, 2024
Probably not.
Kamala Harris: Gives public speaking advice.— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) August 24, 2024
Also Kamala Harris: Has not done a Press Conference in 32 days.
That's a fun fact.
Kamala has no children. Kamala champions the murder and mutilation of children. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's border policies cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of lost children.— Cynthia Holt (@Cynthia_Holt88) August 24, 2024
Kamala supports trans groomers in schools.
She shouldn't be anywhere near children. Ever.
Boom!
Kamala Harris might come across as caring and relatable to some, but let’s be real—no one can command a room like Trump. He’s the GOAT when it comes to public speaking, connecting with his audience on a level that’s unmatched. Love him or hate him, his presence and impact are…— Pierre | Investor & Educator (@apyshare) August 24, 2024
There is no denying this. He always has all eyes on him.
