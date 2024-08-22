After 'Crossfire Hurricane', Trump Declines to Take Early Intelligence Briefings (WATCH)

Around August or September, major party candidates are offered intelligence briefings as a courtesy. Trump has decided to decline the briefings and it's really hard to argue with his logic.

Former President Trump tells the Daily Mail he does not want to receive the intelligence briefings that are normally offered to major party nominees, as he doesn’t want to be accused of leaking any information he learns during those briefings.



Two things to note:



The… pic.twitter.com/fNvGk3kmBy — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 22, 2024

Another *very* important thing to note — when FBI gave Trump one of these briefings in August 2016, they sent a Crossfire Hurricane investigator into the meeting to collect evidence on Trump https://t.co/6heMqEQdLm — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 22, 2024

They set him up last time so it's not hard to believe they may not do the same again.

There’s a history of intel briefings being used to damage Republicans, including one on Hunter Biden, & the Trump Tower briefing on the bullsh#t Steele Dossier in 2017 was leaked, & 2016 FBI briefings were deployed pretextually during Crossfire Hurricane.https://t.co/D3wfZvdl1v https://t.co/xPtkdjqxbL — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 22, 2024

Trump apparently isn't interested in repeating history.

I could be wrong but don’t former presidents retain access to briefings after leaving office? — Drunken Philosopher (@NoZeFace) August 22, 2024

I just said in the tweet that Biden has refused to give them — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 22, 2024

Looking forward for that new normal to be reciprocated to all democrat ex-presidents. — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) August 22, 2024

Looking forward to Trump refusing to give the briefings to Biden when he wins because Biden isn't mentally competent.

The FBI used those 2016 sessions to spy on Trump. — ReporterMcCabe (@ReporterMcCabe) August 22, 2024

Exactly.

Trump is slapping the faces of the Intel community by declining their briefings. A taste of what's to come.



I F'n LOVE THIS. 😂🔥🔥🔥 — AnnaV (@perchance99) August 22, 2024

He needs to strip clearances from all the former presidents and many others in the state department ect. — dody gammelgard (@naivemom) August 22, 2024

Smart. Just like he doesn’t email. — dody gammelgard (@naivemom) August 22, 2024

He knows the Left has it out for him.

He's learned from prior mistakes. — 🐸 TRUTH Is A Force of Nature 🌹 (@lvnrht1776) August 22, 2024

That's why his second term is going to be even better than his first.