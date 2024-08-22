After 'Crossfire Hurricane', Trump Declines to Take Early Intelligence Briefings (WATCH)

Cue the Jeopardy Music: DNC Attendees Face Plant When Asked to Name Their...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Around August or September, major party candidates are offered intelligence briefings as a courtesy. Trump has decided to decline the briefings and it's really hard to argue with his logic.

They set him up last time so it's not hard to believe they may not do the same again.

Trump apparently isn't interested in repeating history.

Looking forward to Trump refusing to give the briefings to Biden when he wins because Biden isn't mentally competent.

Exactly.

He knows the Left has it out for him.

That's why his second term is going to be even better than his first.

Tags: CIA DONALD TRUMP FBI LEFT TRUMP

