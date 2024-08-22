Nicole Shanahan Claps Back at Keith Olbermann with a Priceless Retort

Kamala Harris Talks About 'Throwing Away Votes' With No Self-Awareness
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:10 PM on August 22, 2024
Twitchy

Keith Olbermann is always on some rant. Today he is apparently very upset with RFK, Jr.'s Vice Presidential candidate. RFK is rumored to be dropping out and possibly endorsing Trump. Keith is taking out his frustration on Nicole. 

Nicole is convinced government isn't working for families and she wants to fix that. That sounds very reasonable. Of course, Keith had to spiral. 

Oh,well surely that will convince her.

Nicole had her own awesome come back ready.

That day very well may never come.

No one ever said they were smart.

When he gets on these spittle laden rants, he becomes even more stupid and illiterate.

Calling Keith a clown is an insult to clowns.

Don't give him any ideas.

He can't keep a job because of his ridiculous temper so it's not surprising you haven't seen him.

Exactly!

He absolutely is.

