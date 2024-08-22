Nicole Shanahan Claps Back at Keith Olbermann with a Priceless Retort

Keith Olbermann is always on some rant. Today he is apparently very upset with RFK, Jr.'s Vice Presidential candidate. RFK is rumored to be dropping out and possibly endorsing Trump. Keith is taking out his frustration on Nicole.

Advertisement

I am a mom—a fierce mom. I’ve seen the corruption in this country eat away at the very soul of childhood, and nothing will ever take my eye off the mission to course-correct that. pic.twitter.com/ovH2Y5xmcE — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) August 22, 2024

Nicole is convinced government isn't working for families and she wants to fix that. That sounds very reasonable. Of course, Keith had to spiral.

Nice of you to be stupid to recognize that supporting Trump will defeat everything you claim to stand for, you hypocritical nitwit — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 22, 2024

Oh,well surely that will convince her.

Nicole had her own awesome come back ready.

One of these days, you'll LISTEN, instead of flapping your jaw.. https://t.co/BMrpKTVxYP pic.twitter.com/9Nlnhl6IZV — Shuck (@LaBeardGuy) August 22, 2024

That day very well may never come.

Someone is crying urine again. https://t.co/PXzkDKCsWh — Philadelphia Patriot (@mcgarrityfamily) August 23, 2024

The party of joy, love, and acceptance has resorted to personal insults and posts that don’t even make sense. https://t.co/29413PVUsW — Casey Kimbrell (@CBKimbrell) August 22, 2024

No one ever said they were smart.

This sentence structure is… something. https://t.co/PxeoR0jPla — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 22, 2024

When he gets on these spittle laden rants, he becomes even more stupid and illiterate.

This is what’s wrong with these 🤡, instead of trying to solve actual problems and discuss moving forward, they result to name calling when you don’t support their socialist/fascist authoritarian views.



This is the type of propaganda they used that led to Germany Fascist party https://t.co/nXg1kPgRki — Golden Coast (Cassandra) (@GregCrennan) August 23, 2024

Calling Keith a clown is an insult to clowns.

Keith, which gulag did you want us to go in? https://t.co/n6KlFtfEgT — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) August 22, 2024

Don't give him any ideas.

🤣 The Democrats hate Kennedy - and Kennedy is a lifelong Democrat.



Kennedy stands for America / as does Trump.



Democrats stand for borderless countries / translated / a One World Government.



Kennedy stands for Medical Freedom / as does Trump.



Cry more. https://t.co/HGPzqH4WOL — Larry Cook (@stopvaccinating) August 22, 2024

Advertisement

Did you know @KeithOlbermann is still alive? WHO KNEW!



Literally thought this guy died in like 2004 😂



Boy Keith your career must be in the deep pooper my dude. https://t.co/1LR3HeDGmM — Bryce Lipscomb (@BryceMLipscomb) August 22, 2024

He can't keep a job because of his ridiculous temper so it's not surprising you haven't seen him.

Spoken like a true, hateful Democrat. https://t.co/MmpleKO8iS — Liberty Belle ❌🇺🇸 @prolife4Him on instagram! (@sl_patriot) August 22, 2024

Exactly!

You are just a vile person aren't you. https://t.co/m6nZmd1jtX — Dana (@DanaWindowman56) August 22, 2024

He absolutely is.