MSNBC's Joy Reid Says the Men of the DNC Promote '21st Century Masculinity'
Democrat Delegates Robbed in Chicago During DNC Convention
Forget Kamala's Speech, John Stossel Has EVERYTHING You Need to Know About Harris...
Twitchy Team Live Blogs the DNC Grand Finale
The Atlantic: ‘Sometimes You Just Have to Ignore the Economists’
PolitiFact: Kamala Harris Has Not Called for the Confiscation of Guns
Taxpayer-Funded Corporation Offers $30,000 for Non-Citizens to Buy Homes
Cue the Jeopardy Music: DNC Attendees Face Plant When Asked to Name Their...
Aaron Rupar is Furious J.D. Vance Talked to Jake Tapper Because Kamala is...
For SOME Reason Dems are Awfully Quiet About This Pet Issue (Even the...
After 'Crossfire Hurricane', Trump Declines to Take Early Intelligence Briefings (WATCH)
Pelosi Says Trump Is a Threat to Democracy ‘Of a Kind We Have...
Decipher This from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman
WH Post About Biden and Harris While Trump's Visiting the Border Is Beyond...

Kamala's Husband Promises They'll Help Out His Fellow Jewish People the Next Time His Wife is Elected

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

At the end of last semester, many Jewish students had difficulty safely getting to class. Most found very little support form college administrators and state and local officials. They stood by why protestors intimidated Jewish students and generally made their life hell. Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, was asked about it today. His reply was less than inspiring.

Advertisement

He does realize he is a Jewish man who could do something about this issue NOW since his wife is Vice President and he is the Second Gentleman. Why do they have to wait? 

They could give America a taste of how great they can lead by actually working now.

It seems like that would be the obvious question. 

Recommended

Forget Kamala's Speech, John Stossel Has EVERYTHING You Need to Know About Harris Right Here
Doug P.
Advertisement

She hasn't even made a peep.

Kamala could come out and comment as the wife to a Jewish man.

Why would they want to support Jewish students, after all? They think they have all those votes wrapped up so they can just disregard their safety.

Advertisement

Oh well, why expect her to do her job. That would be a crazy thing to do!

Tags: COLLEGE JEWISH JEWS KAMALA HARRIS PROTESTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Forget Kamala's Speech, John Stossel Has EVERYTHING You Need to Know About Harris Right Here
Doug P.
Twitchy Team Live Blogs the DNC Grand Finale
Aaron Rupar is Furious J.D. Vance Talked to Jake Tapper Because Kamala is Too Chicken for Interviews
justmindy
The Atlantic: ‘Sometimes You Just Have to Ignore the Economists’
Brett T.
After 'Crossfire Hurricane', Trump Declines to Take Early Intelligence Briefings (WATCH)
justmindy
Cue the Jeopardy Music: DNC Attendees Face Plant When Asked to Name Their Favorite Kamala Policy
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Forget Kamala's Speech, John Stossel Has EVERYTHING You Need to Know About Harris Right Here Doug P.
Advertisement