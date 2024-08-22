Kamala's Husband Promises They'll Help Out His Fellow Jewish People the Next Time His Wife is Elected

At the end of last semester, many Jewish students had difficulty safely getting to class. Most found very little support form college administrators and state and local officials. They stood by why protestors intimidated Jewish students and generally made their life hell. Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, was asked about it today. His reply was less than inspiring.

Advertisement

Emhoff today on campus protests:

“We are still working to make sure that when the students come back, they’re going to be safe, they’re going to be able to go to class. … when Kamala Harris is president and I’m first gentleman, we’re going to make sure of that.” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 22, 2024

He does realize he is a Jewish man who could do something about this issue NOW since his wife is Vice President and he is the Second Gentleman. Why do they have to wait?

The people already in power promise to fix their mistakes... once they're in power again. 😬🙄 https://t.co/8zdPqQhwSd — ᶜʸᵇᵉʳˢᵉᶜᵘʳⁱᵗʸ (@CyberSecurity__) August 22, 2024

They could give America a taste of how great they can lead by actually working now.

She's the current vice president of the United States. https://t.co/qfpUyjvTBY — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 22, 2024

Journalism 101: ask questions! Eg why didn’t she do this while she was in office and collages were raging? https://t.co/VjcjkdmCZx — Katenac (@Katenac) August 23, 2024

It seems like that would be the obvious question.

Kamala Harris has been the VP during the time Jews have been harassed on American campuses, and she hasn’t done squat. https://t.co/2QPmEBSw3m — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) August 23, 2024

She hasn't even made a peep.

Neither Harris or Biden has given a statement or a speech regarding Jewish students being blocked on college campuses https://t.co/Egq9pqrOjL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2024

Kamala could come out and comment as the wife to a Jewish man.

She's already vice president and she didn't say s*** — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) August 22, 2024

It's a shame she hasn't been in any position to do that for the past 10 months.



Oh wait, she's the f#cking Vice President of the United States. — DonnieJamesRio (@donjrio) August 22, 2024

Ah. It wouldn't be beneficial for her campaign to do anything to piss off her base right now, correct? — Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🐬 📜🎗️ (@MarciaInTexas) August 22, 2024

Why would they want to support Jewish students, after all? They think they have all those votes wrapped up so they can just disregard their safety.

Are there really voting idiots who hear this and without question agree “yeah! Kamala will finally fix this”? — Menkui (@Cmplxe) August 23, 2024

Advertisement

couldn't he current admin do something about it ? — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) August 23, 2024

So, Skamala hasn't been in a position to do anything about this over the past 10 months? I mean, it isn't like she was VP or anything. These people are shameless. — Clouseau! (@Clousseau3) August 22, 2024

If only Harris was in elected office….she could certainly help…..



Alas… — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) August 22, 2024

Oh well, why expect her to do her job. That would be a crazy thing to do!