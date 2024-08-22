Cue the Jeopardy Music: DNC Attendees Face Plant When Asked to Name Their...
For SOME Reason Dems are Awfully Quiet About This Pet Issue (Even the...
After 'Crossfire Hurricane', Trump Declines to Take Early Intelligence Briefings (WATCH)
Pelosi Says Trump Is a Threat to Democracy ‘Of a Kind We Have...
Decipher This from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman
WH Post About Biden and Harris While Trump's Visiting the Border Is Beyond...
SCOTUS Upholds Arizona Law Requiring Proof of Citizenship for Voter Registration
Republican for Harris and Never Trumper Olivia Troye's Victory Lap After Selling Out...
No One Believes This Cringe: Kamala and Timmy Stage ANOTHER Fake Phone Call...
Oh WOW, LOL! The Hill Tries Deleting YUGELY Embarrassing Error About Tim Walz...
The GOP Must Not Allow Kamala and Tim to Cosplay as Change Agents
Media Mocks Democrats, Total Truth-Bombs: DNC Charade Unraveling!
I’m Getting Worried About Kamala
Democrats Remind Us They Got NOTHIN' As They Mention Trump's Name HUNDREDS and...

Aaron Rupar is Furious J.D. Vance Talked to Jake Tapper Because Kamala is Too Chicken for Interviews

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on August 22, 2024
meme

J.D. Vance went on television with Jake Tapper and did this wild thing called an 'interview'. Jake asked questions and J.D. answered the questions. The viewers of Jake's show were able to listen to the exchange and decide for themselves how they felt about Vance. This was totally unacceptable to Aaron Rupar. 

Advertisement

Rupar was very angry Jake Tapper didn't do Kamala or Tim's job and explain their policies. It's almost like they should come on television and defend their own policies. 

Good! Maybe Kamala will do a press interview.

They are used to people like Joy Reid and the ladies of 'The View' who scream and shout in Republican's faces.

Recommended

Cue the Jeopardy Music: DNC Attendees Face Plant When Asked to Name Their Favorite Kamala Policy
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

In other words, they know he is smarter than them and so they quake every time he speaks because he makes so much sense.

Advertisement

See, you misunderstand. Rupar expects Jake to shout STUPID over and over  in Vance's face while Vance is not permitted to speak. Only then, will Rupar feel some happiness. 

It's almost like their ideas aren't easily defended and they aren't capable of convincing people to accept them. Perhaps that is why Kamala is dodging any interviews.

Tags: JAKE TAPPER LEFTIST AARON RUPAR 2024 ELECTION J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cue the Jeopardy Music: DNC Attendees Face Plant When Asked to Name Their Favorite Kamala Policy
Grateful Calvin
After 'Crossfire Hurricane', Trump Declines to Take Early Intelligence Briefings (WATCH)
justmindy
WH Post About Biden and Harris While Trump's Visiting the Border Is Beyond Parody (and Disgusting)
Doug P.
Oh WOW, LOL! The Hill Tries Deleting YUGELY Embarrassing Error About Tim Walz BUT We Got It (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Pelosi Says Trump Is a Threat to Democracy ‘Of a Kind We Have Not Seen’
Brett T.
Decipher This from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cue the Jeopardy Music: DNC Attendees Face Plant When Asked to Name Their Favorite Kamala Policy Grateful Calvin
Advertisement