Aaron Rupar is Furious J.D. Vance Talked to Jake Tapper Because Kamala is Too Chicken for Interviews

J.D. Vance went on television with Jake Tapper and did this wild thing called an 'interview'. Jake asked questions and J.D. answered the questions. The viewers of Jake's show were able to listen to the exchange and decide for themselves how they felt about Vance. This was totally unacceptable to Aaron Rupar.

Jake Tapper just interviewed JD Vance and let him say anything he wanted with zero pushback. Here's the full interview. If there was a single follow up question I missed it. pic.twitter.com/nKUiiBxATl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

Rupar was very angry Jake Tapper didn't do Kamala or Tim's job and explain their policies. It's almost like they should come on television and defend their own policies.

If only there was a way for Kamala to respond. https://t.co/iEZYrjtC1M — Holden (@Holden114) August 22, 2024

Good! Maybe Kamala will do a press interview.

They won’t let Kamala do a five minute interview with Elmo. https://t.co/lkuYIsHbRU — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 22, 2024

Aaron big mad that a journalist let a Republican talk. JD hit it out of the park. https://t.co/2WPpyc5bwp — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 22, 2024

They are used to people like Joy Reid and the ladies of 'The View' who scream and shout in Republican's faces.

That’s terrible. When’s Kamala Harris doing her interview to respond? https://t.co/4nRifODiNa — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 22, 2024

When you listen to JD Vance speak uninterrupted it becomes clear that his only disadvantage is being so highly intelligent, and airtight in his articulations that people are reluctant to give him airtime without extended smear campaigns to preface it. https://t.co/UY0GfhnYXM — very moisturized (@verymoisturized) August 22, 2024

In other words, they know he is smarter than them and so they quake every time he speaks because he makes so much sense.

JD Vance is correct as usual.



Kamala Harris has caused the very problems she now pretends to be able to solve.



Your obsession with supporting Democrats when their policies are what’s wrong with this country is pathetic Aaron Rupar. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 22, 2024

Tapper played clips of DNC speakers criticizing Vance and then let him respond. Hardly a lovefest from CNN, Rupie.



Also, when the hell are Harris or Walz ever gonna do an interview? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a KAMmunist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 22, 2024

See, you misunderstand. Rupar expects Jake to shout STUPID over and over in Vance's face while Vance is not permitted to speak. Only then, will Rupar feel some happiness.

It’s amazing to watch the leftist get upset when they don’t have their censorship and banishment of their opponents where they don’t want their opponent heard from and they don’t want to listen to anything other than positivity from their candidate



That is called living in a… — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) August 22, 2024

It's almost like their ideas aren't easily defended and they aren't capable of convincing people to accept them. Perhaps that is why Kamala is dodging any interviews.