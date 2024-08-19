Least Surprising News EVER! Borrowers With Forgiven Student Loans Replaced Them With Other...
Large X Account Asks What's Preventing You From Moving to London and Hilarity...
Ron Klain Says Quiet Part Out Loud: White House Didn't Find 'Path' to...
How Do Sports Work? Watch Kamala Harris Tell Football Team They'll Be Undefeated...
That's Not What 'SUB' Means: Harris Allegedly Replaces Customers in PA Sandwich Shop...
But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ...
'Democracy at Work'! Nancy Pelosi Explains Why She Ordered the Code Red on...
He's DEAD, Jim! Seth Abramsom Accusing Elon Musk of Donating Cybertruck to Russian...
PRIORITIES: Dem Strategist Wants You to Know More About Kamala Harris' Wardrobe Choices...
Candace Owens' Father-In-Law Speaks Out As She Continues Pushing Anti-Semitic Conspiracy T...
WATCH: ABC's Martha Raddatz Fails to Hide Her ASTONISHINGLY Racist Contempt for Black...
Mary Katharine Ham TORCHES 'Humorist' DBag Calling MAGA a Cult While Insisting Harris/Walz...
Biden Goes Down: Impeachment?! Kamala Speaks: Total Disaster!
Politico Says Dems Head to Chicago As a Party 'Lacking Drama' (If You...

Hilarious Video of Randi 'Communist on a Trampoline' Weingarten Ranting Emerges and It's a Must Watch

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The wanna be Commies, otherwise known as the DNC, are all arriving in Chicago to discuss ways to make Americans suffer. Of course, the leaders of the Teacher's Union, one of the largest financial backers of the Democrats, had to put her two cents in.

Advertisement

While she is hard to see, it's her shrieking. 

The best tweet.

Americans need to ban public union dollars in politics.

The Democrats are doing their best to make 'fetch' happen with Kamala and it isn't happening.

Recommended

That's Not What 'SUB' Means: Harris Allegedly Replaces Customers in PA Sandwich Shop With Actors
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Emphasis on unhinged.

Are there Commies there too?

It's hilarious!

Why would anyone take her political advice?

Advertisement

She looks as foolish as she is.

Randi and her ilk must be defeated in November.

Tags: CHICAGO COMMUNIST DNC RANDI WEINGARTEN TEACHERS UNION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Not What 'SUB' Means: Harris Allegedly Replaces Customers in PA Sandwich Shop With Actors
Grateful Calvin
Large X Account Asks What's Preventing You From Moving to London and Hilarity Ensues
ArtistAngie
WATCH: ABC's Martha Raddatz Fails to Hide Her ASTONISHINGLY Racist Contempt for Black Trump Voters
Amy Curtis
Ron Klain Says Quiet Part Out Loud: White House Didn't Find 'Path' to Make Kamala Harris Successful
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
He's DEAD, Jim! Seth Abramsom Accusing Elon Musk of Donating Cybertruck to Russian General Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Not What 'SUB' Means: Harris Allegedly Replaces Customers in PA Sandwich Shop With Actors Grateful Calvin
Advertisement