Nancy Pelosi Admits She Put Old Joe Out to Pasture When He Was No Longer Useful

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:15 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

She did what she had to do. It sounds like they were putting an old dog down.

She seems to admit it, honestly.

Period.

Sometimes, it's too expensive to fix and it's just time to get something brand new.

She has long been that.

That's because the GOP is run by the will of voters and not the will of politicians.

If Nancy Pelosi's mouth is moving, she is probably lying and welp, she is lying again.

Their voters are not even allowed to protest. They were told who their candidate would be and they were told they'd better like it.

