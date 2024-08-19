Nancy Pelosi Admits She Put Old Joe Out to Pasture When He Was No Longer Useful

She did what she had to do. It sounds like they were putting an old dog down.

She seems to admit it, honestly.

Period.

Sometimes, it's too expensive to fix and it's just time to get something brand new.

She has long been that.

That's because the GOP is run by the will of voters and not the will of politicians.

If Nancy Pelosi's mouth is moving, she is probably lying and welp, she is lying again.

and by campaign she means dem elites because she said FU to all their primary voters. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) August 20, 2024

Odd thing to do to the supposedly most popular presidential candidate in history......... — Angry Tiger (@Miz45T) August 20, 2024

She talks like she took an old dog behind the shed and shot it!! — Sheri (@Sheri24036754) August 20, 2024

I don't understand why Democrats aren't LIVID! — Carolyn (@SpinningMyWebb) August 20, 2024

Their voters are not even allowed to protest. They were told who their candidate would be and they were told they'd better like it.