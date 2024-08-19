Morality, Justice, and the Politics of the Claw Machine
COOKED! Biden Struggles to Articulate an Answer When Confronted with Trump's Claim of a Democratic Coup

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Joe Biden is in Chicago readying to give his final speech before they ship him out to pasture. One reporter asked him about Trump's assertion it was a coup.The answer was confusing, to say the least.

Let's me honest, the party heads had plenty of information on Hunter to use as leverage. 

That would be epic!

She knew and was waiting to jump in and take her place as the party nominee. 

Maybe they gave him the good drugs tonight.

They're going to make America endure a few more months of him. 

So perfect!

This is what should happen.

It's terrifying.

Blame Dr.Jill

Honestly, let's be real.

Yet they try to convince Americans he can run the country.

There's absolutely a chance he thinks he is accepting the nomination tonight.

