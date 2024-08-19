COOKED! Biden Struggles to Articulate an Answer When Confronted with Trump's Claim of a Democratic Coup

Joe Biden is in Chicago readying to give his final speech before they ship him out to pasture. One reporter asked him about Trump's assertion it was a coup.The answer was confusing, to say the least.

"Donald Trump claims that you were pushed out, put from the top of the ticket, and this amounts to a coup from your party. What do you make of these claims?"



BIDEN (COOKED): *confused* pic.twitter.com/Tvch0zQ7UV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2024

Let's me honest, the party heads had plenty of information on Hunter to use as leverage.

If he had a functioning brain cell left he would call them all out tonight then walk off the stage. — Mark Duncan (@duncam_mark) August 19, 2024

That would be epic!

And we are expected to believe that Kamala never saw any of this.



She must be held accountable for refusing to come clean about Joe’s health with the American public !! https://t.co/cvJwkSicya — 🌷🦋🌷Just me👀Cassie✝💜 (@browneyegirl400) August 19, 2024

She knew and was waiting to jump in and take her place as the party nominee.

Lmao 😂 Brain Rot https://t.co/ARvv2mkPvL — Jared Brehm (@JaredBrehm) August 19, 2024

His biggest crowd since being President. Oh yeah he's gonna mumble https://t.co/BUfg9nMZPy — Jr.. Reds. Bengals. Weird. Trump 2024 (@JrBloom5) August 19, 2024

Maybe they gave him the good drugs tonight.

So is Biden going to resign tonight or nah? https://t.co/k55bH3GCyS — K. L. March (@two_bysea) August 19, 2024

They're going to make America endure a few more months of him.

So perfect!

25th amendment — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) August 19, 2024

This is what should happen.

He didn't even understand the question. Let's be honest! — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) August 19, 2024

Remember this is the man "running" our country



and the same man that was overwhelmingly voted as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/xpd2nIIeD1 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) August 19, 2024

It's terrifying.

He is not even on this planet, he’s so lost. More elder abuse. — Joaquin A. Fineline (@itsmedontuc) August 19, 2024

Blame Dr.Jill

He's gone. And has been for years. — Rudolph Troha 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@RudolphTroha) August 19, 2024

Honestly, let's be real.

Biden couldn't answer because he didn't even know where he was. He thought he was in line to get his favorite ice cream cone! — Donald J. Trump — Truth Social Parody (@trumptsparody) August 19, 2024

Deer in the headlights. Lost in space. Gone with the wind. — Tweet Uncommon (@tweet_uncommon) August 19, 2024

Yet they try to convince Americans he can run the country.

He's in another time zone — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) August 19, 2024

I said earlier today that there’s a chance he doesn’t even remember he’s been removed. I might have been right. — Rick Roth (@Killaroth) August 19, 2024

There's absolutely a chance he thinks he is accepting the nomination tonight.