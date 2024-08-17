In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really Are

Donald Trump may be a former President, and hopeful soon to be President, but he is also always a comedian.
LMAOOOO this campaign ad got $20 out of me. this man is a comedian 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jHVPLPhIQu— 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚑 𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚏𝚏 (@yeahrightgirlhg) August 17, 2024
Nothing like asking for twenty dollars while also letting Americans know he knows they are all broke because of the Democrats. He's an understanding ex POTUS.
A generational fumble if Netflix doesn't land him a special, win or lose the election https://t.co/vufumjpiYB— (CEO of Elections) 🇺🇸 (@CEOElection) August 18, 2024
America would be rapt and watching.
You don’t have to agree with his politics, but you have to respect his ability to sh&tpost. https://t.co/5milOvHHt0— TJWarrenFanClub (@TJWarrenFanClb2) August 17, 2024
No one does it better.
he not gonna get away with calling me broke i gotta drop a band on him https://t.co/qgpwvLq4Ju— cyber 😈💜👾 (@cyberxmob) August 17, 2024
That's acceptable.
Funniest President ever https://t.co/pOvkyWq6km— Tom Rodriguez (@TomRodriguezDC) August 17, 2024
Ever!
Donate. Anything. Take the leap and invest in your future. https://t.co/suEpItQOH9— ⚡️THOR⚡️ the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@ThorDeplorable) August 17, 2024
Give it all!
This is the greatest and funniest political campaign ad ever.— Ono (@0N0HC) August 17, 2024
Trump Vance 2024! https://t.co/OYcGpAG6OL
We don't deserve him https://t.co/QSR10QBhOw— Matt Lynch (@BraintreeLynch) August 17, 2024
America really doesn't.
This isn't even his final form https://t.co/XkS11azFPz— jimmy (@tobaccojuulpod) August 17, 2024
He should’ve done standup https://t.co/Ff0UOoZfN5— Little Wayne (@auspicioussauce) August 17, 2024
Screaaaaaming https://t.co/uhsCUYSBUv— NOT A BOT (@DezzieMondo) August 17, 2024
The man is a national treasure.
Bro called us broke in the funniest/least offensive way possible 😂— Deus (@BigMeeish) August 17, 2024
At least he broke it to us gently.
I'm not sure what's funnier, his joke or the fact that he's right 😂— XMasterBot (@X_MasterBot) August 17, 2024
The literal definition of 'it's funny because it's true'.
Best campaign donation ad ever— Patriotic Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) August 17, 2024
He should provide loans to donate to him - the payback is your future tax savings!— Gradient Descent Into Madness (@GrdDscntN2Madnz) August 17, 2024
Ez $500 donation. Don't ever question my love or loyalty again. Poor people make me sick.— Steve Bolagsma (@StevenBolagsma) August 17, 2024
If you love Trump, you'll give it all.
Why am I laughing so hard— Nehorath (@Nehorath) August 17, 2024
He said if you broke don’t donate🤣— Kamryn Johnson (@Kamryn2042) August 17, 2024
He's correct, though.— TalithaK (@KSO_954) August 17, 2024
absolutely based— James | Sani Merch | Diamond Hands | $TAIL | $SANI (@CryptoDustLA) August 17, 2024
None of us can afford anything anymore. He’s right. I’m voting for trump.— Mary (@m_mcglohn) August 17, 2024
It's the only way out of this mess.
Ya this is fantastic— Tucker Carson (@MMAHusker) August 17, 2024
Damn bro chirping us all from an ad 🤣— SlimothyTV 🇺🇸 (@SlimothyTV) August 17, 2024
He's rightly reminding us of how much better we all were four years ago, even with COVID.
