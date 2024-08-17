In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really Are

Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on August 17, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Donald Trump may be a former President, and hopeful soon to be President, but he is also always a comedian. 

Advertisement

Nothing like asking for twenty dollars while also letting Americans know he knows they are all broke because of the Democrats. He's an understanding ex POTUS.

America would be rapt and watching.

No one does it better.

That's acceptable.

Ever!

Give it all!

Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
Brett T.
Brett T.
America really doesn't.

The man is a national treasure.

At least he broke it to us gently.

The literal definition of 'it's funny because it's true'.

If you love Trump, you'll give it all.

It's the only way out of this mess.

He's rightly reminding us of how much better we all were four years ago, even with COVID.

