In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really Are

Donald Trump may be a former President, and hopeful soon to be President, but he is also always a comedian.

LMAOOOO this campaign ad got $20 out of me. this man is a comedian 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jHVPLPhIQu — 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚑 𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚏𝚏 (@yeahrightgirlhg) August 17, 2024

Nothing like asking for twenty dollars while also letting Americans know he knows they are all broke because of the Democrats. He's an understanding ex POTUS.

A generational fumble if Netflix doesn't land him a special, win or lose the election https://t.co/vufumjpiYB — (CEO of Elections) 🇺🇸 (@CEOElection) August 18, 2024

America would be rapt and watching.

You don’t have to agree with his politics, but you have to respect his ability to sh&tpost. https://t.co/5milOvHHt0 — TJWarrenFanClub (@TJWarrenFanClb2) August 17, 2024

No one does it better.

he not gonna get away with calling me broke i gotta drop a band on him https://t.co/qgpwvLq4Ju — cyber 😈💜👾 (@cyberxmob) August 17, 2024

That's acceptable.

Funniest President ever https://t.co/pOvkyWq6km — Tom Rodriguez (@TomRodriguezDC) August 17, 2024

Ever!

Donate. Anything. Take the leap and invest in your future. https://t.co/suEpItQOH9 — ⚡️THOR⚡️ the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@ThorDeplorable) August 17, 2024

Give it all!

This is the greatest and funniest political campaign ad ever.



Trump Vance 2024! https://t.co/OYcGpAG6OL — Ono (@0N0HC) August 17, 2024

We don't deserve him https://t.co/QSR10QBhOw — Matt Lynch (@BraintreeLynch) August 17, 2024

America really doesn't.

This isn't even his final form https://t.co/XkS11azFPz — jimmy (@tobaccojuulpod) August 17, 2024

He should’ve done standup https://t.co/Ff0UOoZfN5 — Little Wayne (@auspicioussauce) August 17, 2024

The man is a national treasure.

Bro called us broke in the funniest/least offensive way possible 😂 — Deus (@BigMeeish) August 17, 2024

At least he broke it to us gently.

I'm not sure what's funnier, his joke or the fact that he's right 😂 — XMasterBot (@X_MasterBot) August 17, 2024

The literal definition of 'it's funny because it's true'.

Best campaign donation ad ever — Patriotic Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) August 17, 2024

He should provide loans to donate to him - the payback is your future tax savings! — Gradient Descent Into Madness (@GrdDscntN2Madnz) August 17, 2024

Ez $500 donation. Don't ever question my love or loyalty again. Poor people make me sick. — Steve Bolagsma (@StevenBolagsma) August 17, 2024

If you love Trump, you'll give it all.

Why am I laughing so hard — Nehorath (@Nehorath) August 17, 2024

He said if you broke don’t donate🤣 — Kamryn Johnson (@Kamryn2042) August 17, 2024

absolutely based — James | Sani Merch | Diamond Hands | $TAIL | $SANI (@CryptoDustLA) August 17, 2024

None of us can afford anything anymore. He’s right. I’m voting for trump. — Mary (@m_mcglohn) August 17, 2024

It's the only way out of this mess.

Ya this is fantastic — Tucker Carson (@MMAHusker) August 17, 2024

Damn bro chirping us all from an ad 🤣 — SlimothyTV 🇺🇸 (@SlimothyTV) August 17, 2024

He's rightly reminding us of how much better we all were four years ago, even with COVID.