Gonna Lock Up the Whole Country? Judge Warns Even 'Curious Observers' of Riots...
Friday Night News Dump: Harris Campaign Issues Statement Admitting Walz LIED About Militar...
Media Pushing 'Viral Cool Dad' Tim Walz Propaganda Couldn't Be More Shameless
Another FLIP-FLOP! Harris Campaign Staff Now Say She Believes Unauthorized Border Crossing...
In a Case of 'What's Actually Weird' a Must-See Video Clip of Democratic...
Back to School Riots: Students for Justice in Palestine Instruct Chapters to Plan...
'Devastating'! Kamala Harris Given Prominent Speaking Time During... Trump Rallies
Photo ID Requirements Are Racist, Oppressive and Wrong... Unless It's for Entry to...
CNN Cut Short Interview With Tim Walz's Ex Unit Commander Because of 'Technical...
VIP: Walz's Legalization of Infanticide Disqualifies Him From Being a 'Folksy Father Figur...
Barbra Streisand Proves She Has ZERO Self-Awareness With Post About Trump and Media...
The Left's Low Opinion of Women (Who Vote Republican)
This Is ADORABLE: UK Police Commissioner Says They'll Extradite, Jail Americans for Social...
Since Nothing Matters, a Man Wins the Women's Boxing Gold Medal

More Kamala Chaos as Staffers Feel Pushed Aside by New Additions to Her Team

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:30 PM on August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

The media has painted the Harris/Walz campaign as one of joy and flowers and possibly even unicorns. Apparently, that might not be the reality.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris’ campaign is navigating internal tensions as a team of new senior strategists take hold of an operation largely staffed by people hired when Joe Biden was the Democratic nominee, according to six people, including aides familiar with the dynamics.

Longtime Harris loyalists are also chafing at the continuing presence of some Biden aides known for disparaging the vice president, three of the people said.

The unfolding friction is the result of an unprecedented overhaul of the Democratic ticket less than three months before the election, a daunting task that requires integrating two political worlds while at the same time selecting a vice presidential nominee and battling former President Donald Trump.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, the former Biden White House official and campaign chair, told Harris in a phone call that she needed specific assurances that some of the campaign’s new power players — including David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s former campaign manager — would not dilute her decision-making authority, two of the people told POLITICO. Those people, like the others who detailed the campaign’s internal dynamics, were granted anonymity to convey private conversations.

The call last week came after advisers in the vice president’s inner circle pushed hard to hire Plouffe, whom Harris wanted on the campaign to provide counsel.  

Recommended

Gonna Lock Up the Whole Country? Judge Warns Even 'Curious Observers' of Riots Will Be LOCKED UP
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Looks like there is a bit of a power struggle. Very interesting. 

Kamala has a history of turnover in her office. Apparently, she isn't great to work for. Another thing the corporate media is trying to hide.

It was bound to happen.

This is 'Dems in Disarray'.

That sounds like they think they are federal employees.

Advertisement

Maybe if people are always torching her from the inside, that's a 'Kamala' problem. Perhaps, she should examine how she treats people.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gonna Lock Up the Whole Country? Judge Warns Even 'Curious Observers' of Riots Will Be LOCKED UP
Amy Curtis
CNN Cut Short Interview With Tim Walz's Ex Unit Commander Because of 'Technical Difficulties'
Doug P.
'Devastating'! Kamala Harris Given Prominent Speaking Time During... Trump Rallies
Doug P.
Friday Night News Dump: Harris Campaign Issues Statement Admitting Walz LIED About Military Service
Amy Curtis
Media Pushing 'Viral Cool Dad' Tim Walz Propaganda Couldn't Be More Shameless
Doug P.
Another FLIP-FLOP! Harris Campaign Staff Now Say She Believes Unauthorized Border Crossings Are Illegal
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gonna Lock Up the Whole Country? Judge Warns Even 'Curious Observers' of Riots Will Be LOCKED UP Amy Curtis
Advertisement