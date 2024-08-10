More Kamala Chaos as Staffers Feel Pushed Aside by New Additions to Her Team

The media has painted the Harris/Walz campaign as one of joy and flowers and possibly even unicorns. Apparently, that might not be the reality.

New: Kamala Harris united Democrats. But her campaign is navigating internal tensions as a team of new senior strategists take hold of an operation largely staffed by people hired when Joe Biden was the Democratic nominee.https://t.co/3Osdvl0br0 pic.twitter.com/L89q0v7fCo — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 10, 2024

Kamala Harris’ campaign is navigating internal tensions as a team of new senior strategists take hold of an operation largely staffed by people hired when Joe Biden was the Democratic nominee, according to six people, including aides familiar with the dynamics. Longtime Harris loyalists are also chafing at the continuing presence of some Biden aides known for disparaging the vice president, three of the people said. The unfolding friction is the result of an unprecedented overhaul of the Democratic ticket less than three months before the election, a daunting task that requires integrating two political worlds while at the same time selecting a vice presidential nominee and battling former President Donald Trump. Jen O’Malley Dillon, the former Biden White House official and campaign chair, told Harris in a phone call that she needed specific assurances that some of the campaign’s new power players — including David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s former campaign manager — would not dilute her decision-making authority, two of the people told POLITICO. Those people, like the others who detailed the campaign’s internal dynamics, were granted anonymity to convey private conversations. The call last week came after advisers in the vice president’s inner circle pushed hard to hire Plouffe, whom Harris wanted on the campaign to provide counsel.

Looks like there is a bit of a power struggle. Very interesting.

As was predicted.



Her last campaign was run this way as was her office with 92% turnover. The whole joy thing is a scam. She's still who she is behind it. https://t.co/NW38ZbR03K — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 10, 2024

Kamala has a history of turnover in her office. Apparently, she isn't great to work for. Another thing the corporate media is trying to hide.

Was only a matter of time before the media started talking about “staffing issues” in the Harris campaign. https://t.co/atN3tgxAdF — Daniel (@DailyLibber) August 10, 2024

It was bound to happen.

Some of her campaign workers were in tears with the chaos of folks trying to find their bus after the Detroit rally. The workers became overwhelmed dealing with the rally goers anger and frustration. — Annette Kelly (@nettles_18) August 10, 2024

This is 'Dems in Disarray'.

Lol. "Staff who were badly losing the election unhappy about being replaced with staff who want to win." https://t.co/IhV0BVRVp6 — Tim Duy (@TimDuy) August 10, 2024

That sounds like they think they are federal employees.

It’s shocking how people close to Kamala Harris always torch her campaign from the inside.



Speaking as someone Politico called the “go to anti-Harris quote”: Save the whining for later, folks! This inside baseball crybaby sh%t helps Trump.



(Good reporting by Cadelago!) https://t.co/YNONh26wXE — gil duran (@gilduran76) August 10, 2024

Maybe if people are always torching her from the inside, that's a 'Kamala' problem. Perhaps, she should examine how she treats people.