The Press Is Getting Restless ... Kamala Continues to Dodge Their Questions

After finding out yesterday Walz left his unit before they were set to deploy to Iraq, today, people are wondering why Kamala has abandoned the Press. There is proof of life as she showed up at a rally yesterday with Bon Iver. She always has to have a famous musical act with her to attract a crowd.

This is the *REAL* reason for Kamala's "huge" crowd in Wisconsin today.



Just like we all thought: Billboard #1 charting band Bon Iver with Justin Verno is performing at this rally.



It also happens to be the band's hometown.



So, now you know. pic.twitter.com/wG9IiGXN6a — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2024

What Kamala hasn't done? Talked to the press and they are clearly over it.

Pretty sure that no modern presidential candidate has gone until 88 days before the election before answering press questions or appearing in an unscripted setting. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) August 8, 2024

Trump is holding a presser today, we interviewed him last week and Vance yesterday and Vance is taking open press questions. Time’s just about up on Harris to avoid this becoming a thing. https://t.co/eDwkyHoDW6 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 8, 2024

Trump and Vance are answering questions. Where's Kamala?

Harris has not done a formal sit-down interview since June 24, when she joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”



Per West Wing Playbook: “One longtime Harris ally suggested to West Wing Playbook that Harris could hold off on big interviews until after Labor Day.” https://t.co/aUStCczHmE — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) August 8, 2024

The Harris camp is hoping to ride the wave as long as it can. So there is little worry about the candidate avoiding something else that has long been required of presidential nominees: taking questions from the press. While some reporters and columnists have started to grumble about that, JD VANCE, Trump’s running mate who is bracketing Harris and Walz on the road this week, tried on Wednesday to draw more attention to the matter. When Air Force Two landed on the tarmac in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the Ohio senator walked over to what he called “my future plane” and, standing in front of news crews waiting to capture Harris’ arrival, said he wanted to ask her “why does she refuse to answer questions,” a line he repeated in a post on X.

Vance has every right to wonder. Kamala loves talking when she controls the mic and she has a teleprompter, but when will she answer questions?

Harris’ last formal television sit-down interview was on June 24, when she joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that ended federal protections for abortion.

That seems problematic.

Friendly fire!



Even Politico is pointing out Harris' historically unprecedented refusal to speak with the press.



A Harris presidency will be Biden 2.0.



Scripted. Stage-managed. Don't dare let slip her obvious cognitive deficits. https://t.co/ExsM01qMlF — J. Valentine (@JValentineDE) August 8, 2024

The VP Pick would have been a natural time for press engagement. To try and have zero press engagement during the Democratic National Convention sure stretches the definition of Democratic.



When you've already subverted the Democratic primary process. https://t.co/Ovto7syLr8 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 8, 2024

Because she knows the media will hold her water and campaign on her behalf. So no one is forcing her to speak honestly until early voting nearly starts https://t.co/MAkswvfPis — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 8, 2024

Will the Press once again let a Democrat get by with barely an interview as they did in 2020? It appears so.