WHOA: Nancy Pelosi Throws Other Dems Under the Bus Admitting There WAS a...
Well Isn't This Interesting? Watch What Biden Says About a Peaceful Transition Should...
Black Pastor Explains How Mayor Brandon Johnson Has Let Chicagoans Down
'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans...
DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His...
HaRvArD --> David Hogg REALLY Out-Dumbed Himself THIS TIME Accusing JD Vance of...
Oh, Honey, NO! Liz Cheney's DESPERATE Dig at JD Vance About 'Rally Size'...
9-1-1? Need to Report a MURDER! Joey Jones DROPS Bona Fide S**t Bird...
Where's Kamala? Harris' National Security Advisor Assures Us She Opposes Israeli Arms Emba...
Tim Walz Shouldn't Look a Gift Horse in the Mouth! Yeah, Here are...
Biased: Pro-Israel Groups Struggle to Get Rally Permit at DNC (Guess Which Group...
While We've All Been Taking Tim Walz Apart Kamala Has Been Up to...
Tim Walz's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Week Gets WORSE After 2007 Interview Surfaces...
Feel the Vibes! Watch Kamala Harris Snap at Pro-Hamas Protesters Who Dared Interrupt...

The Press Is Getting Restless ... Kamala Continues to Dodge Their Questions

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:10 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After finding out yesterday Walz left his unit before they were set to deploy to Iraq, today, people are wondering why Kamala has abandoned the Press. There is proof of life as she showed up at a rally yesterday with Bon Iver. She always has to have a famous musical act with her to attract a crowd.

Advertisement

What Kamala hasn't done? Talked to the press and they are clearly over it. 

Trump and Vance are answering questions. Where's Kamala?

Recommended

DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Harris camp is hoping to ride the wave as long as it can. So there is little worry about the candidate avoiding something else that has long been required of presidential nominees: taking questions from the press.

While some reporters and columnists have started to grumble about that, JD VANCE, Trump’s running mate who is bracketing Harris and Walz on the road this week, tried on Wednesday to draw more attention to the matter. When Air Force Two landed on the tarmac in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the Ohio senator walked over to what he called “my future plane” and, standing in front of news crews waiting to capture Harris’ arrival, said he wanted to ask her “why does she refuse to answer questions,” a line he repeated in a post on X.

Vance has every right to wonder. Kamala loves talking when she controls the mic and she has a teleprompter, but when will she answer questions?

Harris’ last formal television sit-down interview was on June 24, when she joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that ended federal protections for abortion.

That seems problematic.

Advertisement

Will the Press once again let a Democrat get by with barely an interview as they did in 2020? It appears so.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MAINSTREAM MEDIA 2024 ELECTION CORPORATE MEDIA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline
Sam J.
WHOA: Nancy Pelosi Throws Other Dems Under the Bus Admitting There WAS a Silent Coup Against Joe Biden
Sam J.
'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans Posts a NEW One and Damn
Sam J.
9-1-1? Need to Report a MURDER! Joey Jones DROPS Bona Fide S**t Bird Adam Kinzinger for Trashing JD Vance
Sam J.
Well Isn't This Interesting? Watch What Biden Says About a Peaceful Transition Should Trump Win Election
Amy Curtis
Oh, Honey, NO! Liz Cheney's DESPERATE Dig at JD Vance About 'Rally Size' Backfires in a SPECTACULAR Way
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline Sam J.
Advertisement