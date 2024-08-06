Biden Admin Temporarily Pauses Migrant ‘Parole Flights’ After Fraud Findings
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the...
You Mad, Bro? Editor of the Financial Times Says Elon Musk Is a...
Under Walz, Minnesota Rationed COVID Drugs Bases on BIPOC Status
LET THEM EAT CAKE! Our Economy's Tanking, but Doug Emhoff Wants You to...
Lincoln Project Looks Forward to JD Vance Debating ‘America’s Dad’
Mainstream Media Scrambled to Craft Walz as the 'Folksy' Man Next Door
The Climate Crisis Is Solved! Biden Administration to Ban Federal Use of Plastic...
Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City...
Let the Drama Begin: Van Jones Says Harris VP Pick Is Her 'Caving...
New Trump Ads Decimate Kamala's VP, Democrat Plot to Eliminate Trump!
Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He...
Weirdo Alert! Ben Stiller Wishes He Wasn't a Jewish White Guy
WOMP WOMP: Axios Laying Off 50 People Across the Company

In a Terrible Omen, Democrats Compare Kamala's Campaign to Jimmy Carter's 'Beautiful Mosaic' Era

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on August 06, 2024
Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

President Jimmy Carter has been in Hospice for over a year, but apparently, the Democrats have decided to invoke his campaign style. That's certainly a choice.

Advertisement

It feels like Jimmy Carter's America and that is not a good thing. 

All ten of their viewers would be devastated.

The tan is problematic.

There is so much Trump Derangement Syndrome.

It's quite the combo with the fake tan.

Recommended

AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts
justmindy
Advertisement

Don't forget Tim is 'folksy'. 

Apparently, they don't see them as part of the mosaic.

There are way too many parallels.

That's never a good sign.

Tags: DEMOCRAT JIMMY CARTER KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts
justmindy
You Mad, Bro? Editor of the Financial Times Says Elon Musk Is a 'Menace to Democracy'
Amy Curtis
Biden Admin Temporarily Pauses Migrant ‘Parole Flights’ After Fraud Findings
Brett T.
Gets WORSE: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks Even MORE Damning Details About Trump's July 13th Security
Sam J.
Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City Burned
justmindy
LET THEM EAT CAKE! Our Economy's Tanking, but Doug Emhoff Wants You to Know He's Got a Coffee Blend
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts justmindy
Advertisement