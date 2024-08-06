In a Terrible Omen, Democrats Compare Kamala's Campaign to Jimmy Carter's 'Beautiful Mosaic' Era

President Jimmy Carter has been in Hospice for over a year, but apparently, the Democrats have decided to invoke his campaign style. That's certainly a choice.

“Jimmy Carter called American society a beautiful mosaic of all kinds of people. You take a look at this ticket, this does this pretty well” – @BeschlossDC on NBC. pic.twitter.com/gfAMmkPH69 — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) August 6, 2024

It feels like Jimmy Carter's America and that is not a good thing.

When you are invoking Jimmy Carter as a model in presidential campaigning, you've already lost... https://t.co/pxK4rL1wPI — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) August 6, 2024

What would we do without MSNBC Historians? https://t.co/OJWOrkPn6I — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) August 6, 2024

All ten of their viewers would be devastated.

Jeebus. Somebody tell him to take off the Apple Vision Pro before he gets in the tanning bed. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) August 6, 2024

The tan is problematic.

Trump absolutely broke Beschloss. He used to be a calm, measured historian and now he's like that screaming gal at Trump's inauguration. — Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) August 6, 2024

There is so much Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Does NBC just buy their libtard "historians" by the truckload or individually? — Bozo (@Bozo23893915) August 6, 2024

The chattering class ain't what it used to be. Let's hope Beschloss has no role in the writing of history. — Bill Bolander (@BBolander26) August 6, 2024

His bad wig is on too tight. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 6, 2024

It's quite the combo with the fake tan.

Same economy as Carter too — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) August 6, 2024

An old white guy from Minnesota is a beautiful mosaic? — The Grifting Project (Parody) (@GriftingProject) August 6, 2024

Don't forget Tim is 'folksy'.

Not sure why you'd want to connect Harris to Carter intentionally. — Battle Box Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) August 6, 2024

Not picking somebody of Jewish faith bc progressives complained isn't very diverse



A rich guy & a poor guy = diversity — L- just L (@L_onlyL) August 6, 2024

Apparently, they don't see them as part of the mosaic.

Well, there’s still the virulent antisemitism thing. But other than that, absolutely beautiful. — Bob A (@ba6116) August 6, 2024

lol..One Marxist and one socialist mosaic… — Don Carter (@d1carter) August 6, 2024

Carter was bossed around by Iran too. Perfect analogy. — ThatGuy9257 (@GreekGuyinMA) August 6, 2024

There are way too many parallels.

Invoking Jimmy Carter….lol. — Steph K (@Stephen20770029) August 6, 2024

That's never a good sign.