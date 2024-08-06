In a Terrible Omen, Democrats Compare Kamala's Campaign to Jimmy Carter's 'Beautiful Mosaic' Era

President Jimmy Carter has been in Hospice for over a year, but apparently, the Democrats have decided to invoke his campaign style. That's certainly a choice.
“Jimmy Carter called American society a beautiful mosaic of all kinds of people. You take a look at this ticket, this does this pretty well” – @BeschlossDC on NBC. pic.twitter.com/gfAMmkPH69— Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) August 6, 2024
It feels like Jimmy Carter's America and that is not a good thing.
When you are invoking Jimmy Carter as a model in presidential campaigning, you've already lost... https://t.co/pxK4rL1wPI— Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) August 6, 2024
What would we do without MSNBC Historians? https://t.co/OJWOrkPn6I— MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) August 6, 2024
All ten of their viewers would be devastated.
Jeebus. Somebody tell him to take off the Apple Vision Pro before he gets in the tanning bed.— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) August 6, 2024
The tan is problematic.
Trump absolutely broke Beschloss. He used to be a calm, measured historian and now he's like that screaming gal at Trump's inauguration.— Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) August 6, 2024
There is so much Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Does NBC just buy their libtard "historians" by the truckload or individually?— Bozo (@Bozo23893915) August 6, 2024
The chattering class ain't what it used to be. Let's hope Beschloss has no role in the writing of history.— Bill Bolander (@BBolander26) August 6, 2024
His bad wig is on too tight.— JWF (@JammieWF) August 6, 2024
It's quite the combo with the fake tan.
Same economy as Carter too— Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) August 6, 2024
An old white guy from Minnesota is a beautiful mosaic?— The Grifting Project (Parody) (@GriftingProject) August 6, 2024
Don't forget Tim is 'folksy'.
Not sure why you'd want to connect Harris to Carter intentionally.— Battle Box Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) August 6, 2024
Not picking somebody of Jewish faith bc progressives complained isn't very diverse— L- just L (@L_onlyL) August 6, 2024
A rich guy & a poor guy = diversity
Apparently, they don't see them as part of the mosaic.
Well, there’s still the virulent antisemitism thing. But other than that, absolutely beautiful.— Bob A (@ba6116) August 6, 2024
lol..One Marxist and one socialist mosaic…— Don Carter (@d1carter) August 6, 2024
Carter was bossed around by Iran too. Perfect analogy.— ThatGuy9257 (@GreekGuyinMA) August 6, 2024
There are way too many parallels.
Invoking Jimmy Carter….lol.— Steph K (@Stephen20770029) August 6, 2024
That's never a good sign.
