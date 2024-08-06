AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts

AOC and crew refuse to let J.D. Vance live. Vance taped a interview and put it online. It was full of substantive discussion. Never fear, Democrats don't want to talk issues because they are terrible on the issues. Instead, AOC had to call him out for 'manspreading'.
I think it's pretty weird for adults to sterilize little kids by giving them hormone therapy. I know Kamala Harris disagrees with me on this and considers it to be totally "normal." pic.twitter.com/EKBwZ51Ati— JD Vance (@JDVance) August 2, 2024
If she doesn't understand why a man sits like that, maybe she should go back to anatomy class.
Why are you sitting like that https://t.co/VYaWc52nPU— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2024
This tweet is weird. https://t.co/ru7eOPnfEa— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) August 6, 2024
Very.
Have…have you seen a man…naked? https://t.co/JiB0cNOifN— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 6, 2024
Apparently, her man is built ... different.
This you? https://t.co/d8R45BpHjj pic.twitter.com/RmbeFL8qHT— Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) August 6, 2024
Oh, well that's interesting.
Like this? https://t.co/KsZQH6nmeG pic.twitter.com/Yw8UuMWUCQ— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 6, 2024
Why are you sitting like that? https://t.co/Ke1bSMX9h8 pic.twitter.com/qNX5Mfcw9m— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 6, 2024
This is how AOC likes em.— Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) August 6, 2024
Slouched back - no muscular support.
Noodle arms
Feminine leg crossing
And of course, the sandals. 🤣 https://t.co/ax8AimVehD pic.twitter.com/lsqqPr8i8b
I’m putting together a team. https://t.co/xKSbtbS7VC pic.twitter.com/sHnkmAkW0l— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 6, 2024
AOC should have left this one alone.
He’s a dude. What’s your excuse? https://t.co/ykZjqN4YYR pic.twitter.com/YM2DCWmnej— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 6, 2024
Maybe she has something she needs to share with us.
I like when dudes manspread. https://t.co/r87kc9xal6— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 6, 2024
That’s how men sit you idiot https://t.co/XcRl2QUxIY— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 6, 2024
Also, why is she so obsessed with Vance?
AOC is not a smart person. https://t.co/PD5mLwaGfL pic.twitter.com/RaTjZzzxQY— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 6, 2024
As if the world already didn't know, it has been confirmed.
You sit like that too and you don’t even have any b@ll. https://t.co/ITmp66D0zD pic.twitter.com/DxjzF3mEKJ— Zeelie_nt (@KeithNt68391) August 6, 2024
This you? https://t.co/2AM30ka5ji pic.twitter.com/AnCjBp3KuJ— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 6, 2024
Oh, that is most definitely her.
Why are you sitting like that? https://t.co/FPytDQ65pl pic.twitter.com/Dw2RsTBqEM— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) August 6, 2024
Can't wait for her answer.
because men do not sit like this https://t.co/dz8xQa3Idc pic.twitter.com/OyY36kjdMK— Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 6, 2024
She needs to worry about her own man.
Yeah. Weird! https://t.co/WOy4C7TVHf pic.twitter.com/zuCHVEdmtU— Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) August 6, 2024
AOC doesn’t understand why men sit like this https://t.co/6luWbZK8mV pic.twitter.com/FbvJH1VdhQ— Common Sense is Human Sense (@JamesWLogan1) August 6, 2024
AOC would say that's a guy though.
Is this a joke?— Michael Crane (@MikeJCzapla) August 6, 2024
Men have something between their legs. https://t.co/tKgxPN1hxa
Because he has testicles.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 6, 2024
I know, most of the men your party surrounds itself with do not have them but I assure you, it’s normal.
If you were competent enough to understand the difference between men and women you’d know exactly why.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2024
That's the problem with AOC. She's not competent enough ... not even close.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member