AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on August 06, 2024

AOC and crew refuse to let J.D. Vance live. Vance taped a interview and put it online. It was full of substantive discussion. Never fear, Democrats don't want to talk issues because they are terrible on the issues. Instead, AOC had to call him out for 'manspreading'. 

If she doesn't understand why a man sits like that, maybe she should go back to anatomy class. 

Very.

Apparently, her man is built ... different. 

Oh, well that's interesting.

AOC should have left this one alone.

Maybe she has something she needs to share with us.

Also, why is she so obsessed with Vance?

As if the world already didn't know, it has been confirmed. 

Oh, that is most definitely her.

Can't wait for her answer.

She needs to worry about her own man.

AOC would say that's a guy though.

That's the problem with AOC. She's not competent enough ... not even close.

