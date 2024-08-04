Bassem Youssef Proves American Hospitality was Misplaced with VILE Tweet to Rep. Brian Mast

Crazy Nancy Pelosi Suggests an 'Interesting' Addition to Mount Rushmore (WATCH)
justmindy
3:40 PM on August 04, 2024
AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File

Over a decade ago, we at Twitchy, told our readers the story of comic Bassem Youssef. Youssef claimed he was in trouble in his home country of Egypt for denigrating Islam. Americans were appalled and he was allowed to come here as a political refugee and was greeted with open arms. Yesterday, Youssef proved our hospitality was a huge mistake.

Youssef was tweeting at Rep. Brian Mast who lost both his legs fighting for America. Mast is an American hero. How dare Youssef call him a traitor! 

This is just despicable behavior.

He can go right back to Egypt.

Youssef has shown his true colors.

Speaking to a war hero this way is truly unacceptable.

Americans will only take such blatant disrespect for so long.

The sooner, the better.

Tags: COMEDY EGYPT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ISRAEL PATRIOTS

