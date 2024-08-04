Bassem Youssef Proves American Hospitality was Misplaced with VILE Tweet to Rep. Brian Mast

Over a decade ago, we at Twitchy, told our readers the story of comic Bassem Youssef. Youssef claimed he was in trouble in his home country of Egypt for denigrating Islam. Americans were appalled and he was allowed to come here as a political refugee and was greeted with open arms. Yesterday, Youssef proved our hospitality was a huge mistake.

Don’t you have other duties as a congressman towards your voters ? You don’t wrote about anything except Israel . You f*cking traitor , you have no loyalty to the US citizens who voted you in , you are a paid bot to the Israeli government. You lost your legs your balls and your… https://t.co/cZwEX4MY3H — Bassem Youssef (@Byoussef) August 3, 2024

Youssef was tweeting at Rep. Brian Mast who lost both his legs fighting for America. Mast is an American hero. How dare Youssef call him a traitor!

Representative Brian Mast put on the uniform and risked the ultimate sacrifice for this country. For your right to live a free and happy life in this country. It cost him a heavy price.



You make sh*tty jokes on the internet and bash the United States then question a war hero’s… https://t.co/KYjCKBKcJE — g🍌 (@a_logical_man) August 3, 2024

This is just despicable behavior.

If you don't like Mast, I have a quick solution so you don't have to be bothered by him any longer...



Leave the country and never come back.



Win win for all! https://t.co/OaCeWqqrY5 — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) August 4, 2024

He can go right back to Egypt.

I’m curious, does @Byoussef say the same to @RashidaTlaib or @IlhanMN? No didn’t think so. He’s not only a hypocrite, he’s a full-blown Jew hater and antisemite! https://t.co/foXlfeG5xy — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) August 4, 2024

Youssef has shown his true colors.

Youssef needs to be deported yesterday. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/YZmINzHD3Q — Max (@MaxNordau) August 4, 2024

You are a despicable human @Byoussef. Your base ignorance, hatred of the USA & praise of terrorists is more disqualifying than apparently your mind can process



All Americans, regardless of party, respect @BrianMastFL for his patriotism, service & sacrifice for our country, so🖕 https://t.co/uR3N684Cuq — Josh Block (@JoshBlockDC) August 4, 2024

Speaking to a war hero this way is truly unacceptable.

This ungrateful POS sought the help of America claiming he was a victim of his homeland of Egypt. Comes here as an immigrant, thrives here, and now attacks and curses at an actual American war hero, calling him a “traitor” because the war hero is not a terrorist supporter. pic.twitter.com/CyxDLrjlRc — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 4, 2024

Representative Mast is a hero and a patriot! 💪🏽💙🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/aCt2LsGhYy — YaffahAng4EverII🎗️#JusticeForMalkiRoth (@YafAng4Ever) August 4, 2024

Bassem is a coward who knows the only reason he can tweet what he tweets is because he isn’t in the Middle East.



Fck around some more @Byoussef you small, insignificant 🐷 … enjoy the short term glory, while it lasts. — JUICE • ᴗ • (@juicemandood) August 4, 2024

Americans will only take such blatant disrespect for so long.

Could he go back to Egypt, please? — Chris Gopal (@gopal41136) August 4, 2024

The sooner, the better.