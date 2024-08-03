Mary Katharine Ham Has an Urgent Suggestion for the Sunday Morning News Shows

It's been about two weeks since Kamala Harris was crowned the Democratic nominee by Barack Obama and donors. In that time, she has yet to take an off the cuff question from anyone in the press. She has spoken at several sororities, a funeral, and some rallies, but they have all been filled with supporters of the Democratic party. As another Sunday approaches, Mary Katharine Ham has a very pertinent suggestion for the show hosts.

Advertisement

Hey, everyone. The Sunday shows are tomorrow. Maybe while you’re writing up those scripts, you could find half a segment to pressure the newly minted candidate for president to take any questions from any of you. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 3, 2024

What a concept!





Like Donald Trump has… when? — NYC Weboy (aka Wesley) (@nycweboy) August 3, 2024

Of course the 'but Trump' contingency had to weigh in. Mary Katharine quickly ate them up.

Donald Trump just got grilled days ago by three high-profile journalists. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 3, 2024

Does everyone not remember the National Black Journalist Association conference? How soon they forget.

She is going to take the Biden approach and not go off script as much as humanly possible. They are terrified of her articulating her policies free form. — Rainmakers (@Rainmakers28) August 3, 2024

Next, they'll claim she has COVID to buy themselves 10 days.

And ask why Biden was not a competent candidate, but is a competent acting President. — Hold the Wire (@holdthewire1945) August 3, 2024

Also, why she was hiding it?

"Kamala, how are you feeling about everyone loving you?"



"Are you comfy? Can we get you a pillow?" — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) August 3, 2024

Literally.

Madam Vice President, if President Biden was not cognitively competent to answer Special Counsel Hur’s questions, how then is he competent to continue as president? — Haz (@Michael_Haz) August 3, 2024

This is an excellent question.

Gasp! “We ask her questions all the time!” Like… what’s her favorite color, and does she like horsies and which one was the big country again? Big country BAD! — Trish Page (@TrishPage) August 3, 2024

But I can hear those questions now:



"So, Vice-President Harris, Pres Biden was pretty great, one of the greatest presidents ever



What about you will make YOU one of the greatest presidents as well?" — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) August 3, 2024

Madame Vice-President, what is your skin care routine because your jaw line is so snatched.

Also, maybe ask who is making foreign policy and defense decisions this week. — matt dooley (@mdooley) August 3, 2024

As America is on the precipice of war, that would be a great piece of information to know.

Hard hitting ones like 'where do you shop you sure have lots of fancy new clothes lately. Who does your hair, it's pretty. You don't have to answer just laugh for us please, we love that. Oh look at her go! Perfect. Segment over." — Cat From Nowhere (@kv8) August 3, 2024

Advertisement

Let’s hope it works, Mary Katherine.. but I doubt it. She blew it just two nights ago when she went off script… — JAI (@boomerbayb) August 3, 2024

They're going to lock her in a bunker.

I’m sorry but they’ve been unburdened by what has come before. No need to ask questions — Winston (@frank_talon) August 3, 2024

Plus, they think we've all just fallen down a coconut tree.