Mary Katharine Ham Has an Urgent Suggestion for the Sunday Morning News Shows

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file

It's been about two weeks since Kamala Harris was crowned the Democratic nominee by Barack Obama and donors. In that time, she has yet to take an off the cuff question from anyone in the press. She has spoken at several sororities, a funeral, and some rallies, but they have all been filled with supporters of the Democratic party. As another Sunday approaches, Mary Katharine Ham has a very pertinent suggestion for the show hosts.

Advertisement

What a concept!

Of course the 'but Trump' contingency had to weigh in. Mary Katharine quickly ate them up.

Does everyone not remember the National Black Journalist Association conference? How soon they forget.

Next, they'll claim she has COVID to buy themselves 10 days.

Also, why she was hiding it?

Evergreen! Kamala Harris is Really Confused by 'The Cloud' and Where Our Information is REALLY Stored
justmindy
Advertisement

Literally.

This is an excellent question.

Madame Vice-President, what is your skin care routine because your jaw line is so snatched.

As America is on the precipice of war, that would be a great piece of information to know. 

Advertisement

They're going to lock her in a bunker.

Plus, they think we've all just fallen down a coconut tree.

