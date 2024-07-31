Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)

Every day it simply gets worse. Today, video was released of Trump's would be assassin literally running across the roof standing straight up. Not army crawling or even crouching. He is full on standing tall and running. Watch the red circle.

Advertisement

This is insane…



New video from the Trump assassination attempt shows Thomas Crooks not stealthily crawling on the AGR roof, but literally running across.



The Secret Service either allowed this or is so incompetent it’s truly hard to believe.pic.twitter.com/CxlV4vISlN — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 31, 2024

How did the Secret Service miss this?

It’s very clear the government didn’t care if he got taken out.



It’s by the grace of God that he turned his head to look at the screen. https://t.co/pN4j8Ff4rW — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) July 31, 2024

There are getting to be fewer and fewer explanations that make sense.

Never underestimate the power of malignant incompetence. https://t.co/30MezMhtqL — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 31, 2024

this gets more insane as the days go by - https://t.co/59vMLIJSc8 — M Lebon (@LongTplexTrader) July 31, 2024

There is no reasonable explanation for this.

Bananas. Just incredible incompetence by the USSS. https://t.co/iXIz9uNUsg — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) July 31, 2024

At this point I think the secret service is just completely and embarrassingly incompetent, because if the dude was actually successful it would LOOK like it was allowed. We aren't a serious country. https://t.co/XTOFO7QCxK — Josh (@joshontw1tter) July 31, 2024

How did the Secret Service not see this guy? https://t.co/v481OPSQ0z — Gauss Financial 📈📉 (@gausstro) July 31, 2024

These are the people tasked with protecting Presidents and former Presidents. It's terrifying.

If the Secret Service was truly bested by an untrained 20-year-old, who was able to openly run across a roof next to the President with a rifle…



What would they do against a 10-man Hezbollah team? — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 31, 2024

That is the question every leader in this agency needs to answer,

We must have answers, and an independent and honest investigation must be conducted immediately into the ass*ss*nation attempt on Donald Trump’s life — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 31, 2024

The incompetence is so next level, I don't blame people for having their theories.



So much for the mystique of the Secret Service. That's the one thing the assassin didn't miss. They showed their ass to the world. — Blue Blood Nicoya (@BlueBloodNicoya) July 31, 2024

Advertisement

He really exposed them.

There are only two options here - the people protecting Trump are either ret*rded, or it was an inside job with full awareness of the consequences. There’s no fcking other possibility!! 😲 — Rafał ✈️ (@rbk_pl) July 31, 2024

How can this be?! It had a mild slope! — Ricky Bobbyy (@fourthesauri) July 31, 2024

So mild a lanky skinny kid in not great shape had no problem running across it.

Hard to believe they didn’t see it — Fabrice (@Fabrice1963633) July 31, 2024

If it’s incompetence, why do Biden and Harris still place the their safety and the safety of their families in the hands of these people? — Terrae Ignis (@TerraeIgnis) July 31, 2024

This is the question of the day.