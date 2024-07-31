Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)

Ag Secretary Gives Up the Game About What the Left's Climate Schemes Are...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Every day it simply gets worse. Today, video was released of Trump's would be assassin literally running across the roof standing straight up. Not army crawling or even crouching. He is full on standing tall and running. Watch the red circle.

How did the Secret Service miss this?

There are getting to be fewer and fewer explanations that make sense.

There is no reasonable explanation for this.

These are the people tasked with protecting Presidents and former Presidents. It's terrifying.

That is the question every leader in this agency needs to answer,

He really exposed them.

So mild a lanky skinny kid in not great shape had no problem running across it.

This is the question of the day.

