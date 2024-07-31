Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)

Every day it simply gets worse. Today, video was released of Trump's would be assassin literally running across the roof standing straight up. Not army crawling or even crouching. He is full on standing tall and running. Watch the red circle.
This is insane…— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 31, 2024
New video from the Trump assassination attempt shows Thomas Crooks not stealthily crawling on the AGR roof, but literally running across.
The Secret Service either allowed this or is so incompetent it’s truly hard to believe.pic.twitter.com/CxlV4vISlN
How did the Secret Service miss this?
It’s very clear the government didn’t care if he got taken out.— S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) July 31, 2024
It’s by the grace of God that he turned his head to look at the screen. https://t.co/pN4j8Ff4rW
There are getting to be fewer and fewer explanations that make sense.
Never underestimate the power of malignant incompetence. https://t.co/30MezMhtqL— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 31, 2024
this gets more insane as the days go by - https://t.co/59vMLIJSc8— M Lebon (@LongTplexTrader) July 31, 2024
What. The. Hell. https://t.co/O593kWU76H— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 31, 2024
There is no reasonable explanation for this.
Bananas. Just incredible incompetence by the USSS. https://t.co/iXIz9uNUsg— Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) July 31, 2024
At this point I think the secret service is just completely and embarrassingly incompetent, because if the dude was actually successful it would LOOK like it was allowed. We aren't a serious country. https://t.co/XTOFO7QCxK— Josh (@joshontw1tter) July 31, 2024
How did the Secret Service not see this guy? https://t.co/v481OPSQ0z— Gauss Financial 📈📉 (@gausstro) July 31, 2024
These are the people tasked with protecting Presidents and former Presidents. It's terrifying.
If the Secret Service was truly bested by an untrained 20-year-old, who was able to openly run across a roof next to the President with a rifle…— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 31, 2024
What would they do against a 10-man Hezbollah team?
That is the question every leader in this agency needs to answer,
We must have answers, and an independent and honest investigation must be conducted immediately into the ass*ss*nation attempt on Donald Trump’s life— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 31, 2024
The incompetence is so next level, I don't blame people for having their theories.— Blue Blood Nicoya (@BlueBloodNicoya) July 31, 2024
So much for the mystique of the Secret Service. That's the one thing the assassin didn't miss. They showed their ass to the world.
He really exposed them.
There are only two options here - the people protecting Trump are either ret*rded, or it was an inside job with full awareness of the consequences. There’s no fcking other possibility!! 😲— Rafał ✈️ (@rbk_pl) July 31, 2024
How can this be?! It had a mild slope!— Ricky Bobbyy (@fourthesauri) July 31, 2024
So mild a lanky skinny kid in not great shape had no problem running across it.
Hard to believe they didn’t see it— Fabrice (@Fabrice1963633) July 31, 2024
If it’s incompetence, why do Biden and Harris still place the their safety and the safety of their families in the hands of these people?— Terrae Ignis (@TerraeIgnis) July 31, 2024
This is the question of the day.
