Grifter and Hamas Sympathizer Shaun King (Talcum X) Praises the Terrorist Israel Obliterated Last Night

Normal people already knew Israel took out a horrible terrorist last night. Even if you still weren't sure if the guy was one of the worst, Shaun King's support just confirmed Israel did exactly the right thing. Shaun King will always be on the wrong side of history.

Advertisement

Shaun King has just issued this statement (not a joke):



“The United States and Israel have just assassinated the dear brother Ismail Haniyeh - who was the political head of Hamas. This comes after they already murdered virtually every member of his family. In the face of this,… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 31, 2024

This will surprise no one, but Shaun King’s rhetoric here is much stronger than that of many Palestinians and others who support the Palestinian cause.



As always he has taken over other people’s movements and used them for his own selfish purposes. https://t.co/9orL5ORPIB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 31, 2024

Just wait until he figures out a way to line his pockets off of his 'righteous' anger. Heh.

He’s lamenting the just killing of a TERROR LEADER who orchestrated the rape and murder of innocents. https://t.co/IWAGLWWU94 — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) July 31, 2024

King is generally on the side of criminals.

I refuse to believe this is real because there’s no GoFundMe link attached https://t.co/BAMQrFnX9d — Turd Ferguson (@SirajAHashmi) July 31, 2024

Give him time. He has to ease the audience into it.

I really want to make fun of all the people who defended and employed Shaun King when it was clear what he was. But, then again, I’m just joyful about Israel being awesome tonight. https://t.co/fYnJzAspMU — Abe Greenwald (@AbeGreenwald) July 31, 2024

It really was a great night for Israel.

What a joke, @shaunking. This is why I’m going unaffiliated; I bounce around in my views, but this look is pure evil.



You’re siding with terrorists, plain and simple. They came into Israel and murdered my fellow Jews. You’re disgusting! https://t.co/0slC6cvpor — Matt Gad (@MattGad_) July 31, 2024

The Democrats do not support Israel or Jewish people and it is time to accept that fact.

This statement is so far out there you would need a space laser to reach it https://t.co/mK2FFsvdJ7 — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) July 31, 2024

Apparently, Elon has one.

Ugh. Can we not bring back Shaun King? This summer has had too many throwbacks already. https://t.co/m6cjOCZVa1 — Joel Sawyer (@joeldavidsawyer) July 31, 2024

Advertisement

Fair point. Next, we will have burning cities again.

And this is why people think the far left are Hamas supporters. Because they are! https://t.co/Q0dd9PbVQm — Silver Bone (@0xSilverbone) July 31, 2024

If it talks like a duck!

The great Talcum X, White grifter extraordinaire actually put out this statement about the murderous piece of dog shit Haniyeh.



The mastermind behind countless terror attacks, bombings and murder of not only Jews, but his own people.



Fck @shaunking , and Fck Haniyeh. https://t.co/WdAUqo0VOA — Izzy Weiss (@ProudJewIzzy) July 31, 2024

Shaun is the whitest of the white dudes.