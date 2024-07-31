Grifter and Hamas Sympathizer Shaun King (Talcum X) Praises the Terrorist Israel Obliterated Last Night

Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:20 PM on July 31, 2024
Meme

Normal people already knew Israel took out a horrible terrorist last night. Even if you still weren't sure if the guy was one of the worst, Shaun King's support just confirmed Israel  did exactly the right thing. Shaun King will always be on the wrong side of history.

Just wait until he figures out a way to line his pockets off of his 'righteous' anger. Heh.

King is generally on the side of criminals.

Doug P.
Give him time. He has to ease the audience into it. 

It really was a great night for Israel.

The Democrats do not support Israel or Jewish people and it is time to accept that fact.

Apparently, Elon has one.

Fair point. Next, we will have burning cities again.

If it talks like a duck!

Shaun is the whitest of the white dudes.

Tags: HAMAS PALESTINE SHAUN KING WHITE MEN GRIFT

