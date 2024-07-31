Cowardly Nevada Democrats Despicably Mock Hero Veteran and Senate Candidate Sam Brown

Just when you think Democrats have sunk as low as they will go, they go so much lower.

You can’t make this up: Sam Brown and JD Vance are claiming to be champions for hardworking Nevadans – from a private jet.



They’re not only hypocrites… they’re just plain weird. pic.twitter.com/qEOteCvlzP — NV Dems (@nvdems) July 31, 2024

What a horrific thing to say about two men who served their country honorably.

Yes, you can call my face weird. It won't be the first or last time I've heard it. But my message is not to you.



My message is to anyone else who has been put down or called "weird" because of their experiences or who they are...



I say to you: do not allow others to define… https://t.co/kskp5J2tfC pic.twitter.com/kyuJa6FMJc — Sam Brown (@CaptainSamBrown) July 31, 2024

Sam Brown had the perfect retort. God bless him.

Such an inspiring message for many! You’re not weird to us though - you are a HERO and a GIFT. I and many others look up to you. God Bless you, sir. 🙏🏻 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 31, 2024

That was a wonderfully written response. Thank you for everything you’ve done for this country. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) July 31, 2024

Such a powerful message. Never let anyone define you. Thanks for your service and sacrifice to this country—you’re a class act sir. ❤️ — JULIE🍊🥥 (@millennialergy) July 31, 2024

All America owes him a debt of gratitude.

This might be the single best message any candidate has all year https://t.co/dxgJCG9r8s — Mauty480 (@Mauty480) July 31, 2024

Nevada Democrats might’ve blown their own race https://t.co/kY0pHvvOE8 — Ace Rothstein (@AceyRothstein) July 31, 2024

Let's hope so!

Campaigns charter planes. Both sides. Totally normal, not hypocritical, not weird. What IS weird is shoe-horning the cult instruction word (“weird”) into your braindead messaging so ham-handedly, especially in describing a veteran disfigured by his war wounds. https://t.co/sVL0OftCbA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 31, 2024

Well said. The Democrats flew too close to the sun with the word 'weird' this time.

I think the juvenile dismissal of combat veterans is a winning strategy that @TheDemocrats should double down on moving forward 🙏 https://t.co/ZHxr0aIQuG — Paul Pelc (@PaulPelc_) July 31, 2024

They’re now calling a man who was badly injured serving his country “weird.”



This is disgusting. https://t.co/ujSx1CpF9F — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 31, 2024

It's absolutely revolting.

The person who wrote this has a name but chose not to use it, hiding behind a collective identity instead



Decent Nevada Democrats, this hateful coward is doing you a disservice https://t.co/L3kbmNZRGj — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) July 31, 2024

That person is a coward.

your whole party pretends climate change will kill us all while each and everyone of them flies in private jets scolding mothers for using gas stoves or filling up their mini vans https://t.co/9GqJSbzDNR — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 31, 2024

Calling the wounded veteran weird just for being a wounded vet campaigning for office is the most mainstream Dem thing to tweet https://t.co/cULRkMPbd3 — Residen(T) FDR Hater (@fdr_h8r) July 31, 2024

Democrats have zero respect for our veterans, clearly.