Yikes! Kamala Harris Advisor Tied to Iranian Influence Network

This is terrifying with what is currently going on between Iran and Israel.

BREAKING: Kamala's NatSec Adviser Under Investigation Over Ties to Iranian Influence Network -- Phil Gordon, who worked on 2015 nuke deal, connected to member of "Iranian gov't operation," @SenTomCotton & @RepStefanik disclose https://t.co/sysVxwonTx — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) July 31, 2024

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) launched a probe into Vice President Kamala Harris's national security adviser over his ties to an Iranian government influence network, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. In a Wednesday letter to Harris, Cotton and Stefanik asked the presumptive Democratic nominee to provide information about her adviser Phil Gordon's "connections to Ms. Ariane Tabatabai, a senior Department of Defense official who was reportedly involved in an Iranian government operation to expand Tehran's soft power in the United States." Gordon, the letter notes, coauthored at least three opinion pieces with Tabatabai that argued against sanctions on the Iranian regime. Tabatabai was outed last year as an alleged member of an Iranian-run influence network that reported back to Tehran's foreign ministry. Gordon's connections to Tabatabai are fueling concerns ahead of the 2024 election. Gordon is likely to play a central national security role in a Harris White House, and his connections to pro-Tehran advocacy groups suggest that renewed diplomacy with Iran will be a top foreign policy priority for Harris if she is elected. Cotton and Stefanik are primarily concerned about Gordon's access to classified information and want to know if his ties to Tehran's enablers might disqualify him from holding a top-secret security clearance.

Will anyone ask the bubble wrapped Kamala about this? https://t.co/2GvjUFcPFB — TMCD (@T_LoPurple) August 1, 2024

She has a few more sorority events to address and then maybe she can speak to an actual journalist.

There really isn’t anyone working in the Biden-Harris administration who isn’t compromised by Iran. @Kredo has the scoop on yet another Congressional investigation into these ties, this time in @VP’s office: https://t.co/FWuk4NmITa — Victoria Coates (@VictoriaCoates) July 31, 2024

It's beginning to look that way.

Kamala Harris owes the American people an immediate explanation as to why someone from her inner circle is under investigation for ties to pro-Iran groups. https://t.co/UKklDUaz1o — RJC (@RJC) July 31, 2024

Particularly, since there are rumors Iran plans to attack Israel.

Folks, this was Harris' presumptive choice to be Secretary of State, if she wins.



Think about that. https://t.co/Xi14Uc5zxJ — Jeff Stillman (@StillmanJeff) July 31, 2024

How crazy is this? The Democrats need their entire house cleaned and disinfected. Cant vote for these people again. https://t.co/VuOH4dSDbv — Puckpaul (@stancup94) July 31, 2024

It's time for some major housekeeping in government.

How many Iranian Agents are operating in the Kamala Biden administration? Now you understand why Israel is reticent to give them advance notice of operations as is customary. https://t.co/8iTjzRAMt4 — Ezra A. Cohen (@EzraACohen) July 31, 2024

It makes total sense now!