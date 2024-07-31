Liberal Big Tech CEO David Marcus 'Crosses the Rubicon' to Endorse Trump for...
Yikes! Kamala Harris Advisor Tied to Iranian Influence Network

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Probst

This is terrifying with what is currently going on between Iran and Israel.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) launched a probe into Vice President Kamala Harris's national security adviser over his ties to an Iranian government influence network, the Washington Free Beacon has learned.

In a Wednesday letter to Harris, Cotton and Stefanik asked the presumptive Democratic nominee to provide information about her adviser Phil Gordon's "connections to Ms. Ariane Tabatabai, a senior Department of Defense official who was reportedly involved in an Iranian government operation to expand Tehran's soft power in the United States."

Gordon, the letter notes, coauthored at least three opinion pieces with Tabatabai that argued against sanctions on the Iranian regime. Tabatabai was outed last year as an alleged member of an Iranian-run influence network that reported back to Tehran's foreign ministry.

Gordon's connections to Tabatabai are fueling concerns ahead of the 2024 election. Gordon is likely to play a central national security role in a Harris White House, and his connections to pro-Tehran advocacy groups suggest that renewed diplomacy with Iran will be a top foreign policy priority for Harris if she is elected.

Cotton and Stefanik are primarily concerned about Gordon's access to classified information and want to know if his ties to Tehran's enablers might disqualify him from holding a top-secret security clearance.

She has a few more sorority events to address and then maybe she can speak to an actual journalist.

It's beginning to look that way.

Particularly, since there are rumors Iran plans to attack Israel.

It's time for some major housekeeping in government. 

It makes total sense now!

Tags: IRAN IRANIAN NUKES KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

