The Father of Trump's Attempted Assassin Gives a VERY Odd First Statement

Probably should not have expected much out of the father of the man who attempted to kill President Trump, murdered one other patriot and seriously injured two others, and well, he delivered.

NEW: Thomas Crooks' father gives a statement after being confronted by Fox News Digital.



Reporter: "Is there any statement you would be willing to share with us right now, Mr Crooks?"



Matthew Crooks: "I gotta pee."



Crooks' parents are unlikely to face criminal charges however… pic.twitter.com/YYrrhnLeaF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 31, 2024

At least, he could apologize for his son, or say he is sorry to the victims. Nope, he just felt the need to share his bathroom needs.

Wow, that's a pretty crass statement from a mental health professional who raised a psycho. — B.Y. 🇺🇸 (@BYLuvJedi) July 31, 2024

This guy is apparently a social worker. That's terrifying.

I expected him to be trash...

He lived up to the expectation. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) July 31, 2024

Trash who raised trash. Makes sense.

OMG, the audacity of that man. His son tried to assassinate a former President of the United States, killed a firefighter hero who tried to protect his family, and injured two others, and he says “I gotta pee?” 🤯🤬😡 — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) July 31, 2024

There's likely nothing the parents of Crooks could say to make the situation better - to be honest the biggest frustrations are with the Secret Service who shouldn't have ever let Trump get on the stage with a known threat in the first place. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) July 31, 2024

While that may be true, what he said definitely made him look way worse.

Must be very tough for them. Lost their son who committed a terrible and very public crime that killed an innocent man. Their lives are basically ruined too. — DividendBoomer (@BoomerDivvies) July 31, 2024

True, but again, silence can sometimes be golden.

A lot of people are ripping on this dude, but I wouldn’t give the press a comment either.



However, I’d just say, “No comment,” instead of, “I gotta pee.” https://t.co/zj3lzqwb54 — Walter Wiggins (@TheWalterMagic) July 31, 2024

That would be the normal response.

Strangest attitude by the parents of a shooter I’ve ever seen.



They seem angry and defiant. Won’t play well with the public. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 31, 2024

Not at all!

Sounds real remorseful that his POS son murdered someone. — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) July 31, 2024

What is going on in this world?



Seriously. That’s all he has to say?



Unbelievable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 31, 2024

Hey Matthew, you raised a scumbag mental patient who attempted to assassinate a President. Chances are you and your wife are likely mental patient scumbags as well. https://t.co/z5VEpjjmW0 — Harold Peck (@HaroldPeckNYC) July 31, 2024

This video tells us a lot about why Crooks was the way he was. Some people should never be parents. https://t.co/bwsynLLidQ — AnimalFarm (@animalfarmnow) July 31, 2024

That's the truth!

Crooks' parents are both social workers. How many social workers have you met who aren't flaming leftists https://t.co/fsFONjrjOq — TRUTHTRON3000 (@VicLambovich) July 31, 2024

Exactly zero.

Clearly not good people.