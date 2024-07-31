Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)
Second Assassination Attempt: Leaked Secret Service Documents!
'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan
'Cannot Believe This Is Real'! Trump Campaign Nukes Harris' Border BS in Brutal...
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer STRAIGHT UP LIES About COVID and School Closures
Best Economy Ever, Jack! Day After Biden Said He 'Cured' Economy, Jobs Numbers...
Escalation in the Middle East? Several Airlines Canceling Flights to Israel Amid 'Fear...
That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER...
MYOB! The Actually Weird Left is Obsessed with the Lunch Habits of Barron...
Cowardly Nevada Democrats Despicably Mock Hero Veteran and Senate Candidate Sam Brown
Don't Look Now, But Republicans Are Pouncing on Kamala Harris' 'Policy Pivots'
Grifter and Hamas Sympathizer Shaun King (Talcum X) Praises the Terrorist Israel Obliterat...
Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least...
Video of People Leaving Kamala Harris' Rally DURING the Speech Indicates Many Weren't...

The Father of Trump's Attempted Assassin Gives a VERY Odd First Statement

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on July 31, 2024
meme

Probably should not have expected much out of the father of the man who attempted to kill President Trump, murdered one other patriot and seriously injured two others, and well, he delivered.

Advertisement

At least, he could apologize for his son, or say he is sorry to the victims. Nope, he just felt the need to share his bathroom needs.

This guy is apparently a social worker. That's terrifying. 

Trash who raised trash. Makes sense.

Recommended

'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

While that may be true, what he said definitely made him look way worse.

True, but again, silence can sometimes be golden.

That would be the normal response.

Not at all!

Advertisement

That's the truth!

Exactly zero.

Clearly not good people.

Tags: ASSASSINATION GUN SHOT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan
Grateful Calvin
'Cannot Believe This Is Real'! Trump Campaign Nukes Harris' Border BS in Brutal Fashion
Doug P.
Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)
justmindy
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer STRAIGHT UP LIES About COVID and School Closures
Amy Curtis
That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER FRAUD Charges
Amy Curtis
Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least Surprising Revelation Today
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement