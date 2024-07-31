MYOB! The Actually Weird Left is Obsessed with the Lunch Habits of Barron Trump

Obviously, the Left is obsessed with Trump and by extension, they hyper fixate on his children. Today, they felt this was a reasonable snippet to share.

Barron Trump would reportedly never eat the cafeteria food at his high school during lunch, instead opting to eat later at home:



“He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat,” a friend said. “It was a little unusual.”



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/PxwlhbDpbO — AF Post (@AFpost) July 30, 2024

Lots of high school students choose to not eat at school for various reasons. Maybe they don't like the food, they don't have time in the short lunch period, or they prefer to eat when they get home. None of that matters as this is America and people are free to eat when they want to eat.

Hi, average person who went to high school here!



Cafeteria food sucks as a general rule, I either brought my own food or waited until I got home as well.



This isn’t weird. https://t.co/kn8S5wIdKU — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) July 31, 2024

It's almost like this is perfectly normal.

In middle school, I was bullied so relentlessly that I walked home for lunch every day. Leave the kid alone please. https://t.co/Iti3usERCC — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) July 31, 2024

Barron has the press bullying him constantly.

My daughter is going into 8th grade and has only had school lunch once when she forgot hers at home. This is not unusual. https://t.co/iUA5unQWh6 — Maggie's Kid (@Maggies_Kid) July 31, 2024

Anybody else read this as him not wanting to get poisoned? https://t.co/LlvOZZFfTO — Danny Able (@DK_Able) July 31, 2024

Honestly, could you blame him? There are some rabid Trump haters out there. He can't be sure every adult around him has good intentions.

The only people who think this is unusual in the least bit have no kids.



This is a story? Really? https://t.co/jY1jfcoO4O — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 31, 2024

I have a son that does this daily and another that does on occasion…. Why in the world is this being talked about? https://t.co/hUZ85aPTxY — There’s a Heckaman (@TheresaHeckaman) July 31, 2024

Honestly, can you blame him? Have you ever seen the people making and serving public school food? I never ate anything any of my schools dished out from k-12. https://t.co/k8iNnszksH — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 31, 2024

Particularly, when he can come home and request a meal from a world class chef at Mar-a-Lago. Who wouldn't prefer that meal?

It’s sad that not eating ultra processed crap is seen as unusual https://t.co/SVRgnHMpOw — Alan Roberts (@TheMFingCOO) July 31, 2024

This explains why he is so fit and trim.

Why eat soggy pizza and rancid chicken when you can literally have your personal chef whip you up a snack when you get home?



I mean seriously, are people this stupid? https://t.co/y7p0Ero2k8 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) July 31, 2024

Honestly, he probably eats a large breakfast and then eats lunch when he gets out of school midday. That's really normal behavior.

We made lunch for our kids.



So what? https://t.co/AwVvi99bUY — RBe (@RBPundit) July 31, 2024

your regular reminder to leave their kids alone.



Also: if you don't know that some kids don't eat school cafeteria food (for a gazillion different reasons), you ain't had a kid in school. https://t.co/fX3tOeTwXi — Scott W. Hunter (@SWHesq) July 31, 2024

Exactly! It is no one's business and if it happened to be a medical issue, these people would look really heartless. Best to just mind their own business.