Escalation in the Middle East? Several Airlines Canceling Flights to Israel Amid 'Fear...
That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER...
Cowardly Nevada Democrats Despicably Mock Hero Veteran and Senate Candidate Sam Brown
Don't Look Now, But Republicans Are Pouncing on Kamala Harris' 'Policy Pivots'
Grifter and Hamas Sympathizer Shaun King (Talcum X) Praises the Terrorist Israel Obliterat...
Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least...
Video of People Leaving Kamala Harris' Rally DURING the Speech Indicates Many Weren't...
Who Are 'The Right Brothers'?
Kamala Harris Promises to Be Tougher Than Trump on Border Security (But DON'T...
Who Did a Pandering, Fake Accent Better? Hillary Clinton vs. Kamala Harris
Cry Harder: Adam Kinzinger Throws Another Tantrum Trying to Tell MAGA What 'Real...
Is this what 'Dialing It Back' Looks Like? Green Day Front Man Holds...
Be the Weird You Want to See in Your Family and Your Country
Project Lincoln White Dude: Trump Is 'The Greatest Threat Americans Have Ever Faced'

MYOB! The Actually Weird Left is Obsessed with the Lunch Habits of Barron Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:30 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Obviously, the Left is obsessed with Trump and by extension, they hyper fixate on his children. Today, they felt this was a reasonable snippet to share.

Advertisement

Lots of high school students choose to not eat at school for various reasons. Maybe they don't like the food, they don't have time in the short lunch period, or they prefer to eat when they get home. None of that matters as this is America and people are free to eat when they want to eat.

It's almost like this is perfectly normal.

Barron has the press bullying him constantly.

Honestly, could you blame him? There are some rabid Trump haters out there. He can't be sure every adult around him has good intentions.

Recommended

Video of People Leaving Kamala Harris' Rally DURING the Speech Indicates Many Weren't There for HER
Doug P.
Advertisement

Particularly, when he can come home and request a meal from a world class chef at Mar-a-Lago. Who wouldn't prefer that meal?

This explains why he is so fit and trim.

Honestly, he probably eats a large breakfast and then eats lunch when he gets out of school midday. That's really normal behavior.

Advertisement

Exactly! It is no one's business and if it happened to be a medical issue, these people would look really heartless. Best to just mind their own business.

Tags: DEMOCRAT LUNCH SCHOOL SCHOOL LUNCHES TRUMP BARRON TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Video of People Leaving Kamala Harris' Rally DURING the Speech Indicates Many Weren't There for HER
Doug P.
That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER FRAUD Charges
Amy Curtis
Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least Surprising Revelation Today
justmindy
Cowardly Nevada Democrats Despicably Mock Hero Veteran and Senate Candidate Sam Brown
justmindy
Escalation in the Middle East? Several Airlines Canceling Flights to Israel Amid 'Fear of Wider Conflict'
Amy Curtis
Grifter and Hamas Sympathizer Shaun King (Talcum X) Praises the Terrorist Israel Obliterated Last Night
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Video of People Leaving Kamala Harris' Rally DURING the Speech Indicates Many Weren't There for HER Doug P.
Advertisement