Good News Story of the Day as 'Pro-Hamas Glampers' Are Shown the Door by the University of Georgia

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

With so much bad and worrisome news as of late, bringing our dear readers a feel good story seems so right. Today, Pro Hamas protestors at the University of Georgia learned they would be evicted from student housing and would not be allowed to take classes. Karma is beautiful.

If only more colleges would follow suit.

Six University of Georgia students are planning to file an appeal for their suspensions over their participation in pro-Palestine protests on campus earlier this year.

 

The protesters say they have waived their rights under the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act and will be tried at a formal hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

 

The six students were among the 16 members of the group Students for Justice of Palestine who were arrested on April 29 after setting up an encampment on the Old College Front Lawn at the university's North Campus. After refusing to follow orders from campus police to remove their tents and leave the area, officers and Georgia State troopers demolished the encampment and took the group into custody on criminal trespassing charges.




What is the lesson boys and girls? Obey the police officers when they tell you to leave.

You tell, 'em, Coach.

Enjoy your stay!

Even fans of other schools praised the decision.

They are learning some real life lessons.

They chose to disobey authorities. Oh, well!

It's nice to occasionally see losers get their due.

