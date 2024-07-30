Good News Story of the Day as 'Pro-Hamas Glampers' Are Shown the Door by the University of Georgia

With so much bad and worrisome news as of late, bringing our dear readers a feel good story seems so right. Today, Pro Hamas protestors at the University of Georgia learned they would be evicted from student housing and would not be allowed to take classes. Karma is beautiful.

The University of Georgia students claim that they've been evicted from their housing and forced to drop classes after being suspended and barred from campus for participating in pro-Palestine protest. https://t.co/0JHGqsF3vD — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) July 30, 2024

If only more colleges would follow suit.

Six University of Georgia students are planning to file an appeal for their suspensions over their participation in pro-Palestine protests on campus earlier this year. The protesters say they have waived their rights under the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act and will be tried at a formal hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The six students were among the 16 members of the group Students for Justice of Palestine who were arrested on April 29 after setting up an encampment on the Old College Front Lawn at the university's North Campus. After refusing to follow orders from campus police to remove their tents and leave the area, officers and Georgia State troopers demolished the encampment and took the group into custody on criminal trespassing charges.







What is the lesson boys and girls? Obey the police officers when they tell you to leave.

The SEC will not tolerate Hamas Glampers — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 30, 2024

You tell, 'em, Coach.

Good. Their hateful behaviors are not welcome in the South. They were asked to leave countless times. Reap the consequences. https://t.co/fkwmlmfRTl — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) July 30, 2024

Good for the University of Georgia. Someone is doing the right thing! https://t.co/jsi3Zi1lrh — George Naspo (@georgenaspo) July 30, 2024

Greetings from the “Find Out” zone! https://t.co/cqQKnQqnwH — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) July 30, 2024

Enjoy your stay!

Leave it to Hamas supporters to make me cheer for something the University of Georgia does. https://t.co/baLldzfKrq — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) July 30, 2024

Even fans of other schools praised the decision.

Excellent. Don’t be an idiot at an the greatest SEC University @3YearLetterman https://t.co/07YRtlogth — Georgia Boy 🇺🇸 (@dragonfire2016) July 30, 2024

As a Parent of a Young Adult in College, we had this talk YEARS AGO!! If she Still chose to go out there, those are the consequences!

Too much going on HERE for her to run to their aid!! https://t.co/PEvLKEpH9t — DHaynes (@Askyomomma1) July 30, 2024

They are learning some real life lessons.

They weren’t suspended for participating in protest. They were suspended for erecting an illegal compound on campus they were given multiple opportunities to take down and multiple warnings of the consequences if they did not. https://t.co/QEwtzFY1w8 — 🏆🏆🏆Edel™️🏆🏆🏆 (@LawAndFooty) July 30, 2024

They chose to disobey authorities. Oh, well!

Feel good story of the day. 👇 https://t.co/UsuGErDaGr — Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) July 30, 2024

It's nice to occasionally see losers get their due.