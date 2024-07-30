Given Opportunity to Clarify Biden's Bizarre Threat To Speaker Johnson Yesterday, KJP Doubles Down

Yesterday, we told you about a weird comment Joe Biden made about Speaker Johnson. In today's press conference, a reporter attempted to clear up the misunderstanding since yesterday's statement sounded like a death threat. Surely, that's not what Biden intended.

Q: What did Biden mean when he said @SpeakerJohnson is "dead on arrival"?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I would just refer you to the president himself."



Q: "So he misspoke?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I don't think he misspoke." pic.twitter.com/oYiHbl9bcU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2024

The reporter literally was begging Karine to say 'he misspoke', but she refused. So, apparently, Biden said what he said.

Imagine this being your job. What a miserable existence. https://t.co/xCSWDriIBX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 30, 2024

Democrats need to stop killing their political enemies. This isn’t 1861. https://t.co/bivrtR6T1T — Dirk This (@Dirkalot) July 30, 2024

Have they all lost their minds?

You are the press secretary, YOU are supposed to answer this. https://t.co/9bLavwENOw — Patriot German Shepherd 🇺🇸🥓 (@DetRockCity13) July 30, 2024

One would think she would have arrived today to announce Biden did not mean he wanted Speaker Johnson dead.

"I think he clear... he cleared what he meant specifically so people understood." What the heck does that even mean? https://t.co/IqLoZLN62s — Brittany (@bccover) July 30, 2024

You can be absolutely clear that when @presssec says she or Biden is trying to be clear, that there is a) absolutely no clarity whatsoever and/or b) she is a lying dogfaced pony soldier. https://t.co/LT697n2mKO — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) July 30, 2024

Clear as mud.

The White House comms shop is a total clown show https://t.co/g9quDxK1hd — Taylor Haulsee (@HaulseeDC) July 30, 2024

The whole administration is a circus.

The Biden regime turning down the rhetoric... https://t.co/jO0q340wBU — Lisa Lock (@LisaLoc31631020) July 30, 2024

Journalist gave her an easy out & she refused to take it. Doubled down. So much for taking the temperature down a notch. https://t.co/y8N5mStaGE pic.twitter.com/mXtBIUJ4ws — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) July 30, 2024

Really makes you wonder!

Sooo was she confirming a death threat from a sitting president?? https://t.co/kgJHtB0YOQ — Kristal (@Kristalalusher) July 30, 2024

Glad we could clear that up. https://t.co/OERzXCHi3n — Matt Schuck (@MattSchuckDC) July 30, 2024

A 'Lincoln Project' lackey thought she was doing something big with this tweet, but if we took President Trump at his word, like we are Biden, Trump meant to walk down to the Capitol while Biden said the Speaker of the House was dead on arrival. Those are not the same, Rach.

What did Trump mean when he said “go down to the Capitol, I’ll be there too?” https://t.co/g0N5QeS232 — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆🌴🥥🇺🇸 (@RachelBitecofer) July 30, 2024

Dummy!

I’d like to know what he meant 😡 — oldoceangirl (@septembernana) July 30, 2024

As would the rest of America.

If Biden meant what he meant then that's a clear threat. — Wendy Tietz (@wendycitytietz) July 30, 2024

So she’s double downing on the threat Biden made to @SpeakerJohnson? — Izzy Says (@IzzySaysSo) July 30, 2024

Maybe Speaker Johnson needs better security with this wacky old man running the White House.