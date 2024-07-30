Given Opportunity to Clarify Biden's Bizarre Threat To Speaker Johnson Yesterday, KJP Doubles Down

Molly Jong-Fast Locks Down Her X Account, Blocks Everybody
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Yesterday, we told you about a weird comment Joe Biden made about Speaker Johnson. In today's press conference, a reporter attempted to clear up the misunderstanding since yesterday's statement sounded like a death threat. Surely, that's not what Biden intended. 

The reporter literally was begging Karine to say 'he misspoke', but she refused. So, apparently, Biden said what he said. 

Have they all lost their minds?

One would think she would have arrived today to announce Biden did not mean he wanted Speaker Johnson dead. 

Clear as mud.

The whole administration is a circus.

Really makes you wonder!

A 'Lincoln Project' lackey thought she was doing something big with this tweet, but if we took President Trump at his word, like we are Biden, Trump meant to walk down to the Capitol while Biden said the Speaker of the House was dead on arrival. Those are not the same, Rach.

Dummy!

As would the rest of America.

Maybe Speaker Johnson needs better security with this wacky old man running the White House.

