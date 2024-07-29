Joe Biden Seemingly Threatens the Life of Speaker Johnson in a Very Strange Shouted Response

The Abortion Candidate: Kamala Harris Lies About Iowa Women Losing Rights Thanks to...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There was a sighting today of Joe Biden and things got really weird. A reporter shouted a question at him, and he seemed to threaten the life of House Speaker Johnson in his reply.

Earlier, Johnson commented the proposed changes to the Supreme Count Biden proposed 'Dead on Arrival'. When a reporter shared that with Biden, he responded 'he's dead on arrival'. What?

It gets even more strange. A reporter from CNN tweeted the exchange, including the 'he's dead on arrival' part, and Andrew Bates, the White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary, retweeted the exchange, seemingly endorsing that statement. What in the world is going on?

He literally threatened the Speaker of the House.

Judd is out here pretending what the President said was normal.

What's a few death threats among friends!

Can someone check on Speaker Johnson?

Can't you feel the love?

It's not even a funny idle threat.

Right? Where are our tinfoil hats?

Unfortunately, this tough guy has access to the nuclear codes.

Honestly, true, and maybe it's time for him to step down completely.

Tags: CNN JOE BIDEN SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE THREAT MIKE JOHNSON

