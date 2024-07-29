Joe Biden Seemingly Threatens the Life of Speaker Johnson in a Very Strange Shouted Response

There was a sighting today of Joe Biden and things got really weird. A reporter shouted a question at him, and he seemed to threaten the life of House Speaker Johnson in his reply.

Advertisement

WATCH: In Joe Biden’s diminished state did he just threaten the Speaker of The House: “He is. Dead on arrival.”



Sure sounds like it.

pic.twitter.com/rr9iM1tpks — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 29, 2024

What the hell is Joe Biden saying here?



REPORTER: What do you have to say about Speaker Johnson calling your SCOTUS reform “dead on arrival”?



BIDEN: “He is dead on arrival!”



????



😳 pic.twitter.com/VyhBAS57Vm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2024

Earlier, Johnson commented the proposed changes to the Supreme Count Biden proposed 'Dead on Arrival'. When a reporter shared that with Biden, he responded 'he's dead on arrival'. What?





🚨🚨🚨🚨 Andrew Bates is retweeting posts of his boss threatening the Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/tSIv5WXBew — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 29, 2024

It gets even more strange. A reporter from CNN tweeted the exchange, including the 'he's dead on arrival' part, and Andrew Bates, the White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary, retweeted the exchange, seemingly endorsing that statement. What in the world is going on?

This is incoherent and pathetic



(Naturally Andrew Bates reposted it) https://t.co/T5DuGd8gxC — Taylor Haulsee (@HaulseeDC) July 29, 2024

He literally threatened the Speaker of the House.

So much for turning down the violent rhetoric eh @JoeBiden https://t.co/JvQVsmp4io — Senior Chief (@SeniorChiefEXW) July 29, 2024

Don't leave out CNN's @DJJudd, stenographer to power, on the chain of threat here. https://t.co/FOpER02MJA — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 29, 2024

Judd is out here pretending what the President said was normal.

What's a few death threats among friends!

We are in like day 3 of cat lady news cycle while the president is out here issuing death threats to political opposition and the media will pretend it didn’t happen https://t.co/72fniWB0vC — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 29, 2024

Can someone check on Speaker Johnson?

Toning it down after the assassination attempt. — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) July 29, 2024

Can't you feel the love?

Sounds like Biden has another assassination attempt in mind. There is truth in jest. — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) July 29, 2024

Advertisement

It's not even a funny idle threat.

Speaker Johnson, don't accept secret service protection if it's offered...just saying. — Bad@$$Dad (@Stovebolts) July 29, 2024

Right? Where are our tinfoil hats?

Joe is making a habit of threatening people lately. — Pizza Rat (@Pizza_Rat_) July 29, 2024

Biden, lol. Career grifter trying to act tough before they lock him away in the ice cream lounge. — William P. Inman (@WPInman1842) July 29, 2024

Unfortunately, this tough guy has access to the nuclear codes.

Biden is going to get more people un-alived — Crockett (@Crocket63435366) July 29, 2024

In Biden's defense, he has no idea what he is saying at this point. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) July 29, 2024

Honestly, true, and maybe it's time for him to step down completely.