Before Tim Walz Was on Kamala's Short List for a Running Mate, He Was Conned ... Big Time

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File

One of Kamala's picks for a running mate is said to be Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz. He tends to fly under the radar other than the fact he is a super progressive Governor. Twitchy favorite 'AGHamilton' thought this moment in history would be a great time to remind the world of a time Walz had a major lapse in discernment. 

Several years ago, Walz presented an 'Outstanding Refugee' award to a woman who claimed to have a feeding program for children. Allegedly, she was feeding poor children in their community using grant dollars. She was lying. She never fed anyone. She was laundering the money and Walz had no idea. There were some major checks and balances missing.

The story gets better. The case came to light again because this woman and some other defendants were caught trying to bribe a juror in their trial. She's outstanding, alright. 

Actually, he is expected to run a competent government who checks into feeding programs taking hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. That seems like a minimal expectation. 

Which is why it is problematic. It was a huge sum of money over many months and no one in his administration bothered to go see if the feeding center even existed (it did not).

Twitchy will do our part to spread the word.

America will never forget his cowardly actions from the Summer of 2020.

