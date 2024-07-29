Before Tim Walz Was on Kamala's Short List for a Running Mate, He Was Conned ... Big Time

One of Kamala's picks for a running mate is said to be Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz. He tends to fly under the radar other than the fact he is a super progressive Governor. Twitchy favorite 'AGHamilton' thought this moment in history would be a great time to remind the world of a time Walz had a major lapse in discernment.

Advertisement

Here is the current Minnesota Governor @GovTimWalz giving Ayan Abukar an "outstanding refugee" award for feeding hungry children while in actuality she was just pretending to do so and stealing the taxpayer money reserved for reimbursing those types of meals. pic.twitter.com/bhhWV5NnwN — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2024

Several years ago, Walz presented an 'Outstanding Refugee' award to a woman who claimed to have a feeding program for children. Allegedly, she was feeding poor children in their community using grant dollars. She was lying. She never fed anyone. She was laundering the money and Walz had no idea. There were some major checks and balances missing.

Since Walz is being seriously considered to be Harris’ VP, this could be a story that gets a fresh look: https://t.co/U6THULl902 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 29, 2024

I am shocked…SHOCKED I tell you. There is reporting on it now because bribing a juror is just too juicy, but I am sure there was hesitancy early on because joirnos thought “we don’t want people to distrust charities”. The ironic thing is people don’t decide that based on the… https://t.co/iK260LgnYC — Chris McKeever (@chrismckeever) June 5, 2024

The story gets better. The case came to light again because this woman and some other defendants were caught trying to bribe a juror in their trial. She's outstanding, alright.

This is only one of the optics which would disqualify him. Maybe she should pick him. 😉 — Miss G (@RealityFinding) July 29, 2024

Is he supposed to personally investigate fraud?



Or are we supposed to see it as bad to celebrate refugees because they are all secretly criminals? — Jake + the derg 🎨⚖️💛🐝 (@jakefromgeorgia) July 29, 2024

Actually, he is expected to run a competent government who checks into feeding programs taking hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. That seems like a minimal expectation.

Walz aside, that story was(is) fascinating when you consider the sheer amount of money they stole and laundered before anyone caught on. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) July 29, 2024

Which is why it is problematic. It was a huge sum of money over many months and no one in his administration bothered to go see if the feeding center even existed (it did not).

Any time you can pay 1 juror $120,000 in cash you know that there's button of money getting spread around. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) July 29, 2024

Advertisement

I doubt he is seriously being considered. It doesn’t add to the Harris ‘momentum’ to add a governor from a blue state who CW has as being fairly liberal. — Paul Ash (@Foster52RED) July 29, 2024

I've been posting this to every semi prominent Walz-pilled lefty I know... hoping the campaign will do due diligence even if the poasters won't. — 2-car funeral organizer (@sweater__weathr) July 29, 2024

Twitchy will do our part to spread the word.

Guy who let his state's greatest city burn. — BigApplePhoenix (@BigApplePhoenix) July 29, 2024

America will never forget his cowardly actions from the Summer of 2020.