CRINGE: Drag Queens Debut ‘She’s a Woman’ Kamala Harris Campaign Video
Facebook's Censorship of Trump's Pic Shows How Media Are Pathetically Desperate Hacks
Literal Nanny State: Watch AWFL Show How Kamala Harris Would Govern YOU Like...
'END OF QUOTE': (Former) President Biden Gives Speech on Supreme Court 'Reforms'
The Abortion Candidate: Kamala Harris Lies About Iowa Women Losing Rights Thanks to...
Before Tim Walz Was on Kamala's Short List for a Running Mate, He...
Olympic Spirit: The Uplifting Story of Eric 'the Eel' Moussambani (That You Probably...
Joe Biden Seemingly Threatens the Life of Speaker Johnson in a Very Strange...
The 10 Plagues of Egypt? Millions of Dragonflies Swarm Rhode Island Beach (WATCH)
Hillary Clinton Stomps on a Projection Rake in Rush to Join the Dems'...
'Return to Evidence-Based Medicine': JK Rowling Applauds UK High Court Ruling Puberty Bloc...
Where's a Helicopter When You Need One? Communist Dweebs March and Chant in...
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Says Dems Who Pushed Biden for a Second Term Don't...
Facebook Exec Explains Mass CENSORSHIP of Trump Image Was an ‘Error’

In a 'So Not Brat' Move, Kamala Harris Campaign Blocks Reporters from Speaking to Rally Attendees

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

In case people thought Kamala was going to be a transparent candidate, today should disabuse them of this notion.

Advertisement

Not at all.

This was not fun girl summer in lime green.

They are just going to imprison the press at rallies to ensure they can't report any negative stories.

Girls who are brat do not lock up their media friends.

Be a man!

Democracy dies in the darkness or something.

Recommended

Literal Nanny State: Watch AWFL Show How Kamala Harris Would Govern YOU Like a Child
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Isn't all the freedom so inspiring!

She hasn't yet taken a question since her installment.

To say the least.

Hmmm ... Probably because the knew Amy here wouldn't ask any tough questions or report truthfully about the campaign. Could that explain the difference in treatment?

Sure, and that reason is the Harris campaign doesn't want the truth to get out.

Advertisement

One might think the campaign would be interested to see how they are being received by attendees. 

Same as it ever was.

Tags: BIDEN CAMPAIGN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Literal Nanny State: Watch AWFL Show How Kamala Harris Would Govern YOU Like a Child
Amy Curtis
Joe Biden Seemingly Threatens the Life of Speaker Johnson in a Very Strange Shouted Response
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'END OF QUOTE': (Former) President Biden Gives Speech on Supreme Court 'Reforms'
Brett T.
CRINGE: Drag Queens Debut ‘She’s a Woman’ Kamala Harris Campaign Video
Brett T.
Before Tim Walz Was on Kamala's Short List for a Running Mate, He Was Conned ... Big Time
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Literal Nanny State: Watch AWFL Show How Kamala Harris Would Govern YOU Like a Child Amy Curtis
Advertisement