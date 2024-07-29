In a 'So Not Brat' Move, Kamala Harris Campaign Blocks Reporters from Speaking to Rally Attendees

In case people thought Kamala was going to be a transparent candidate, today should disabuse them of this notion.

Harris campaign is blocking reporters from talking to voters outside the press pen here at Whitmer/Shapiro event in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) July 29, 2024

not very brat :/ https://t.co/JHNKJwO614 — Taylor Reidy (@taylor_reidy) July 29, 2024

Not at all.

This was not fun girl summer in lime green.

If you thought Biden’s basement strategy in 2020 was impressive, just wait until you see the masterpiece the Harris campaign is about to produce over the next 100 days. https://t.co/EeqTTXGtZE — a newsman (@a_newsman) July 29, 2024

They are just going to imprison the press at rallies to ensure they can't report any negative stories.

Not very brat of them! https://t.co/aUyD68PTMf — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) July 29, 2024

Girls who are brat do not lock up their media friends.

Push your way through. Are you a reporter or a lapdog? https://t.co/3aAcfZuNU9 — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) July 29, 2024

Be a man!

I'm sorry Steve, but they are blocking journalism so that they can save democracy https://t.co/v9umqKGFpL — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) July 29, 2024

Democracy dies in the darkness or something.

Watching Dem comms people have to actually do comms has been like watching a caveman discover fire



It’s amateur hour every hour at @KamalaHQ 🕰️ https://t.co/I7GhAnm66o — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyGOP) July 29, 2024

The best thing about the Harris campaign is all the democracy they're saving. https://t.co/7unxeTgo99 — Area Man (@lheal) July 29, 2024

Isn't all the freedom so inspiring!

No surprise.



Kamala Harris hasn’t done a single interview since being selected as Dem nominee.



She can’t defend her record of being a San Francisco socialist. https://t.co/5dB6Kw55Nv — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 29, 2024

She hasn't yet taken a question since her installment.

To say the least.

Wasn’t a problem in WI last week. https://t.co/A6YBRLnwfF — Amy Sikma (@amysikma) July 29, 2024

Hmmm ... Probably because the knew Amy here wouldn't ask any tough questions or report truthfully about the campaign. Could that explain the difference in treatment?

There is probably a good reason for Team Harris to do this. https://t.co/h4VkhB5HNF — Fabius Maximus (Ed.) (@FabiusMaximus01) July 29, 2024

Sure, and that reason is the Harris campaign doesn't want the truth to get out.

Journalists talking to attendees at events like these is common place. Shocking any campaign would try to block the press from doing their jobs. https://t.co/MVSz1L4SPM — Emily Wilkins (@emrwilkins) July 29, 2024

One might think the campaign would be interested to see how they are being received by attendees.

That's some (D)emocracy right there! https://t.co/CbLHNVfB1U — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) July 29, 2024

New candidate at the top of the ticket, same Biden campaign strategy. https://t.co/kiyVWahp4f — Brittany (@bccover) July 29, 2024

Same as it ever was.