Thanks, Joe! Homelessness at Record High in 2023, Now There's Uptick in People...
Clutch Those Pearls, BROTHER! Hulk Hogan's Masculinity TRIGGERED David French and We Can't...
Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is...
NY Mag's Cringe-y 'Kamalot' Cover Helps Again Prove the Media's 'Incapable of Embarrassmen...
Umm, WUT? CIA Denies Using MK Ultra Mind Control Program on Would-Be Trump...
Kamala Harris Is Not Only GROSSLY Unpopular But According to THIS Focus Group,...
Sure, Jan: Check Out This RIDICULOUS Theory About Kamala Harris' Positive Media Coverage
Are Tech Overlords Erasing Trump's Assassination From the Internet?
So 'BUS-TED'! Kamala Harris 'Wheel-y' Bad Electric Bus Bet Wasted Billions of Dollars
LOOK OUT! Meet the 'Men' in Charge of Organizing White Dudes for Kamala...
DISGUSTING! Caitlyn Jenner Goes OFF on ChatGPT Over Question About Gender and Assassinatin...
Here's MORE Proof Biden and Harris Have Really Delivered on Their 'Unity' Pledge...
Kamala Harris Has Promised to Ban Fracking but Now That's Just a 'Trump...
Big Tech's SHAMELESS Effort to Scrub Attempted Trump Assassination From Public's Mind Cont...

Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:50 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

It's crazy how removing a few seconds of video from a clip can totally make someone look like they plan to be an unhinged dictator. Such is the case with the two seconds removed from the end of this Trump clip from this weekend.

Advertisement

The first clip makes it look like Trump is saying he plans to take away the right to vote. The second clip (the full clip) shows Trump was saying he would fix everything in the  next four years so people could go back to not worrying about politics so much.

Elon was intrigued.

Oh, we all know why.

There absolutely needs to be some accountability.

Recommended

Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is Weird
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The Left is always aided and abetted by the corporate media.

You don't dislike them nearly enough.

We need names.

The second makes it clear he means things will be improved so if you don't choose to vote, it won't really matter because the previous major issues would have been fixed for good.

Advertisement

Exactly. He knows many of his voters were low propensity voters in the past. They are people who want to go back to not worrying about politics.

Elon gifted us with the ability to answer back within seconds. It is a whole new landscape.

Tags: CONSERVATIVE FAKE NEWS TRUMP WALL STREET JOURNAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is Weird
FuzzyChimp
Clutch Those Pearls, BROTHER! Hulk Hogan's Masculinity TRIGGERED David French and We Can't Stop Laughing
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Umm, WUT? CIA Denies Using MK Ultra Mind Control Program on Would-Be Trump Assassin (Wink, Wink)
Grateful Calvin
NY Mag's Cringe-y 'Kamalot' Cover Helps Again Prove the Media's 'Incapable of Embarrassment'
Doug P.
Sure, Jan: Check Out This RIDICULOUS Theory About Kamala Harris' Positive Media Coverage
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is Weird FuzzyChimp
Advertisement