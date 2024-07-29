Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything

It's crazy how removing a few seconds of video from a clip can totally make someone look like they plan to be an unhinged dictator. Such is the case with the two seconds removed from the end of this Trump clip from this weekend.
The two seconds at the end that @WSJ edited out is the difference between the corporate media’s manufactured "dictator" narrative and an obvious joke. pic.twitter.com/mMl2nUxd79— TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) July 28, 2024
The first clip makes it look like Trump is saying he plans to take away the right to vote. The second clip (the full clip) shows Trump was saying he would fix everything in the next four years so people could go back to not worrying about politics so much.
Elon was intrigued.
Now why oh why would they do that? https://t.co/zs0ViFyIrn— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 29, 2024
Oh, we all know why.
Why would the @WSJ do this? Who, specifically, allowed this to be published? There are actual people behind these bad, harmful editorial decisions. Who are they? https://t.co/GaLyzhTij4— Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) July 28, 2024
There absolutely needs to be some accountability.
The Fake News Media is so fake. https://t.co/zgXDO1UsNM— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 28, 2024
The Democrats took a joyful moment talking about fixing America’s problems and, with the aid of the corporate press, fabricated hoax number 4,859. Vote out the hoaxers and liars this November. https://t.co/cQRVo7K8F8— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 29, 2024
The Left is always aided and abetted by the corporate media.
The media is nothing more than a leftist propaganda and narrative-generating machine.— Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) July 29, 2024
The media are the enemy of the people.... https://t.co/wm5qSTOdzQ— unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) July 29, 2024
You don't dislike them nearly enough.
Behold, the machine https://t.co/fTf4pDVJtG— Jebus (@Jebus) July 28, 2024
Whose made this unacceptable decision to edit out the ending at the .@WSJ?— Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) July 29, 2024
We need names.
What's the difference?🤔— Matt Orfalea (@0rf) July 28, 2024
"You're not gonna have to vote."
"We're gonna have it fixed so good, you're not gonna have to vote."
The second makes it clear he means things will be improved so if you don't choose to vote, it won't really matter because the previous major issues would have been fixed for good.
Well he is talking to a demographic notorious for not participating in the elections. He's basically saying, go vote just this time, then you don't need to worry anymore and can go back to not voting.— Nuno Losch (@L0SCH) July 29, 2024
Exactly. He knows many of his voters were low propensity voters in the past. They are people who want to go back to not worrying about politics.
What happened to you, @wsj, owners, or top staff on a blackmail list somewhere?— BrandonBSayin (@BrandonBSayin) July 28, 2024
They haven't figured out yet that on X, they get fact checked within minutes.— StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) July 29, 2024
Elon gifted us with the ability to answer back within seconds. It is a whole new landscape.
